Moody's places Centuri Group, Inc.'s ratings on review for downgrade

New York, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Centuri
Group, Inc.'s (Centuri) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR),
Ba2 senior secured term loan and senior secured revolving credit facility
ratings on review for downgrade. The outlook has been changed to
ratings under review (RUR) from stable. The review follows the
announcement that parent company, Southwest Gas Holdings,
Inc. (SWX; Baa2 stable), will separate Centuri Group,
Inc. to create two independent companies.
"The review for downgrade follows the decision by Southwest Gas Holdings,
Inc. to separate Centuri and establish two independent companies,
which is a credit negative for Centuri given the uplift from its ownership
by an investment-grade parent," said Domenick R. Fumai,
Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Centuri Group, Inc.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Centuri Group, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Local
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Centuri Group, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The review for downgrade is prompted by Southwest Gas Holdings,
Inc.'s decision to separate Centuri and create two independent
companies. Although no further details are currently available
regarding the ultimate separation, management expects to have further
information over the next 30-45 days after it concludes its analysis
of the various options and to be completed within the next 9-12
months. The company does not believe any shareholder or regulatory
approvals will be necessary.
Moody's views the decision as credit negative for Centuri given
the linkage with its higher rated parent, which owns a regulated
utility, Southwest Gas Corporation (Baa1 stable). The Ba2
rating for Centuri incorporates a high degree of implied support from
SWX despite the absence of a legally binding parent support agreement.
While the details of the separation agreement are not finalized,
Moody's believes that a possible sale of the company, spin-off
to shareholders or other form of separation would result in the loss of
implicit support and reduces financial flexibility. Moreover,
SWX has provided explicit support in the past in terms of providing equity
financing to Centuri for acquisitions, as it has with the Linetec
deal in 2018. Centuri has an acquisitive growth strategy,
which could be adversely impacted by operating as a fully independent
company.
The ratings review will focus on the ultimate corporate structure,
which may include a potential sale, spin-off to shareholders
or some other form of separation, the capital structure post the
transaction, Centuri's financial and operational strategy
under the new structure as well as the impact of any potential separation
costs.
Nonetheless, the company's strong position as a utility infrastructure
services company that has multi-year master service agreements
(MSAs) with highly-rated utilities accounting for 77% of
FY 2021 revenues, and favorable contract pricing agreements,
with unit price contracts comprising 64% of contracts, provides
a high degree of revenue and earnings stability, making it unlikely
that a ratings downgrade will exceed two notches.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's evaluates environmental, social and governance issues in
Centuri's rating assessment. Today's rating action is driven
by an ESG consideration as the decision to separate Centuri increases
governance risk. The company's financial profile had previously
benefited from previous implicit support of an investment-grade
company, which Moody's believes introduces uncertainty around
financial strategy driven by a change in organizational structure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Centuri Group, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix,
AZ, is a comprehensive utility services company that provides replacement
and installation work to gas and electric utilities in North America.
The company is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.,
which also owns Southwest Gas Corporation, a regulated gas utility.
The company operates in two key segments across the US and Canada:
Gas Utility and Electric Utility. Centuri reported pro forma revenue
of approximately $2.5 billion in 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
