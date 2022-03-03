Moody's places Centuri Group, Inc.'s ratings on review for downgrade

New York, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Centuri Group, Inc.'s (Centuri) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), Ba2 senior secured term loan and senior secured revolving credit facility ratings on review for downgrade. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review (RUR) from stable. The review follows the announcement that parent company, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX; Baa2 stable), will separate Centuri Group, Inc. to create two independent companies.

"The review for downgrade follows the decision by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to separate Centuri and establish two independent companies, which is a credit negative for Centuri given the uplift from its ownership by an investment-grade parent," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Centuri Group, Inc.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Centuri Group, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Centuri Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for downgrade is prompted by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.'s decision to separate Centuri and create two independent companies. Although no further details are currently available regarding the ultimate separation, management expects to have further information over the next 30-45 days after it concludes its analysis of the various options and to be completed within the next 9-12 months. The company does not believe any shareholder or regulatory approvals will be necessary.

Moody's views the decision as credit negative for Centuri given the linkage with its higher rated parent, which owns a regulated utility, Southwest Gas Corporation (Baa1 stable). The Ba2 rating for Centuri incorporates a high degree of implied support from SWX despite the absence of a legally binding parent support agreement. While the details of the separation agreement are not finalized, Moody's believes that a possible sale of the company, spin-off to shareholders or other form of separation would result in the loss of implicit support and reduces financial flexibility. Moreover, SWX has provided explicit support in the past in terms of providing equity financing to Centuri for acquisitions, as it has with the Linetec deal in 2018. Centuri has an acquisitive growth strategy, which could be adversely impacted by operating as a fully independent company.

The ratings review will focus on the ultimate corporate structure, which may include a potential sale, spin-off to shareholders or some other form of separation, the capital structure post the transaction, Centuri's financial and operational strategy under the new structure as well as the impact of any potential separation costs.

Nonetheless, the company's strong position as a utility infrastructure services company that has multi-year master service agreements (MSAs) with highly-rated utilities accounting for 77% of FY 2021 revenues, and favorable contract pricing agreements, with unit price contracts comprising 64% of contracts, provides a high degree of revenue and earnings stability, making it unlikely that a ratings downgrade will exceed two notches.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's evaluates environmental, social and governance issues in Centuri's rating assessment. Today's rating action is driven by an ESG consideration as the decision to separate Centuri increases governance risk. The company's financial profile had previously benefited from previous implicit support of an investment-grade company, which Moody's believes introduces uncertainty around financial strategy driven by a change in organizational structure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Centuri Group, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, is a comprehensive utility services company that provides replacement and installation work to gas and electric utilities in North America. The company is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., which also owns Southwest Gas Corporation, a regulated gas utility. The company operates in two key segments across the US and Canada: Gas Utility and Electric Utility. Centuri reported pro forma revenue of approximately $2.5 billion in 2021.

