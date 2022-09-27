Moody's places Changchun Urban Development's Baa1 ratings on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed the Baa1 issuer rating of Changchun Urban Development & Investment Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd. (CCDG) and the Baa1 senior unsecured rating on the USD bonds issued by Chang Development International Limited and guaranteed by CCDG on review for downgrade.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to ratings under review from stable.

"The review for downgrade reflects our concern that the Changchun city government's capacity to support (GCS) its local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) is under pressure due to a weakening of credit fundamentals in Jilin province and Changchun city, including greater constraints from the enduring cumulative impact of the pandemic shock, sluggish land sales and their state-owned enterprises' (SOEs) relatively weak market access to financing," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst, who is also Moody's lead analyst for CCDG.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Jilin, a traditional industrial base of China (A1 stable), has been strongly hampered by renewed outbreaks of the coronavirus. In the near term, the growth shock and a significant decline in land sales – and their coverage of direct- and indirect debt maturities – will hamper the provincial government's capacity to support its SOEs. In the longer term, economic scarring from the pandemic shock, along with demographic changes, will lead to persistent and more sluggish growth, which in turn will further constrain the province's already weak financial sector and hinder the government's capacity to support their LGFVs/SOEs.

The provincial capital of Changchun, which accounts for half of the provincial economy, has seen a growing fiscal deficit with a large direct debt burden compared other provincial capitals. The city's reliance on land sales has increased significantly in recent years, making Changchun more sensitive to land sales weakness and slowing economic growth.

CCDG's Baa1 issuer rating is incorporates (1) the Changchun city government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2; and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Changchun city government's propensity to provide support, resulting in a one-notch upward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of the Changchun city government's GCS score reflects (1) Jilin's relatively weak position among China's provinces and its rising economic pressure; (2) Changchun's status as a provincial capital, one of the higher administrative levels in Moody's ranking of regional and local governments in China; and (3) the gaps in the city government's financial data disclosures, which prevent a complete assessment of its contingent liability risks.

CCDG's Baa1 rating considers the Changchun city government's propensity to support the company, given (1) its 100% ownership by the city government; (2) CCDG's status as the largest local government-owned entity by asset size in Changchun; (3) its role in providing essential public services in the city, including urban infrastructure, affordable housing development, water supply and sewage treatment; and (4) its established track record of receiving government cash payments and bond proceeds from the Changchun city government and the Jilin provincial government respectively.

The one-notch upward adjustment to the rating from Changchun's GCS score reflects Moody's expectation that the Jilin provincial government will extend timely financial support via the Changchun city government when needed to prevent CCDG from defaulting. Given that CCDG is also one of the largest local state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in the province in terms of total assets and outstanding bond amount, the government will likely intervene to prevent a disruption in the financing activities of local SOEs in Jilin province.

CCDG's credit profile is constrained by its high debt levels, driven by its capital spending on public policy projects with long payback periods.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Social risks are high for CCDG, as its provision of water supply and sewage treatment services could affect the health and safety of the general public. Reputational risks could arise if water quality issues erode the public's confidence in the company's ability to supply clean water. CCDG also bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Changchun city. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Changchun city government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are material to the rating, as CCDG is subject to oversight by the Changchun city government and must meet its reporting requirements, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Moody's review will focus on the Jilin and Changchun governments' progress in addressing its acute liquidity challenges, notably its SOEs' and LGFVs' limited access to long-term financing, and weakened ability to coordinate timely support to SOEs and LGFVs, either through materially improving or reversing the trend of lower land sales, or through their LGFVs and SOEs gaining improved market access, which would indicate a greater capacity to address near-term maturities of their SOEs' and LGFVs' debts.

Moody's could confirm the ratings if the Changchun city government's GCS score remains unchanged at baa2, which would arise from a material improvement in Jilin's and Changchun's land sales or access to funding, which in turn would address the acute uncertainties around its ability to coordinate timely support for SOEs and LGFVs that have limited access to funding.

However, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Jilin's and Changchun's capacity to support does not improve, due to a lack of material improvement in land sales or their SOEs' and LGFVs' continued weak market access to financing, which would undermine its ability to coordinate timely support; or if China's sovereign rating is downgraded.

The rating could also be downgraded if CCDG's characteristics change in a way that lowers the Changchun city government's propensity to support, for example (1) CCDG substantially expands its commercial activities at the cost of its public service functionalities, or resulting in substantial losses at its commercial activities; (2) CCDG ceases to be the largest and dominant public service provider in Changchun city; or cash flow from the government becomes more uncertain, such that such payments and its own operating cash flow are insufficient to cover its debt service and operating costs; (3) its debt and leverage grow rapidly, with the company increasingly reliant on non-standard financing channels; and (4) its access to funding significantly weakens due to market volatility.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Changchun Urban Development & Investment Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd. (CCDG) is wholly owned by the Changchun city government's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. The company is the Changchun city government's key water utilities and city infrastructure investment and construction platform.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Cindy Yang, +86 (10) 6319 6570.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These rating are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Cedric Lai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

