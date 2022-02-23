Moody's places Clariant's Ba1 CFR on review for downgrade

London, 23 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the
Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Clariant AG (Clariant, the
company), the Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR)
and the Ba1 ratings assigned to its CHF160 million senior unsecured Swiss
Bonds due in 2024 and CHF175 million senior unsecured Swiss Bonds due
in 2022 on review for downgrade. The outlook has been changed to
ratings under review from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Today's rating action follows Clariant's announcement[1] that
the publication of the company's Q4 and full year 2021 results will
be delayed due to an internal investigation into accounting issues related
to certain provisions and accruals. The publication of the 2021
audited annual report will be postponed as well. The independent
investigation by Deloitte started in September and there is no guidance
as to when the audit will be completed. Moody's believes
that the internal investigation indicates potential governance and internal
control issues. Depending on the outcome of the investigation and
the time it will take to resolve the issues, the rating could be
under negative rating pressure and it could be downgraded if the direct
financial impact turns out to be more severe than indicated by the company.
Clariant stated that it is reviewing whether employees incorrectly booked
provisions and accruals, with the aim of steering the Company's
results to meet internal and external targets. The company may
be required to restate previously published financial statements and quarterly
reporting for 2020 and 2021. It is currently not yet clear whether
these issues also extends to accounting periods prior to 2020.
Clariant expects that the results of the investigation will not impact
the cash and cash equivalents reported in the years under review.
More positively, Clariant reiterated its previously published guidance
for the 2021 EBITDA margin to be in the range of 16% to 17%
for continuing operations and also announced preliminary continuing operations
sales of CHF 4.372 billion for 2021, equivalent to a 13%
increase in Swiss francs. The preliminary financial results for
2021 are in line with Moody's expectations. If confirmed,
these financial results would indicate a more adequate positioning within
the Ba1 rating especially after Clariant received in January 2022 proceeds
of CHF615 million from disposal of the pigments segment. Based
on Clariant's sales and EBITDA margin guidance for 2021, the
rating agency projects that the company's Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA to Debt metric would fall to just under 4x at the end of 2021 compared
to 4.2x in 2020.
However, a more severe financial impact as a result of the investigation
than currently indicated by Clariant could result in negative rating pressure.
In addition, the rating agency could revisit its assessment of the
company's governance and could as a results increase the quantitative
requirements for the current Ba1 rating for Clariant.
The review will focus on the internal control issues that have led to
the current situation and the actions the company will take to avoid them
in future. Confirmation of Ba1 ratings is likely if the investigation
is being concluded swiftly thereby preventing the company from losing
access to the debt and equity markets and if the financial impact remains
as limited as expected by Clariant. Downward pressure is likely
should the investigation not be concluded swiftly, if it results
in a material financial impact or if internal control failures are severe
and not sufficiently rectified.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers Clariant to have strong liquidity with an estimated
current cash position of well over CHF1 billion including the CHF615 million
from the Pigments transactions. Accordingly, the company
does not rely on continued access to the CHF445 million committed revolving
credit facility. Nevertheless, the rating agency would consider
it credit negative should Clariant lose access to the facility for example
as a result of non-compliance with the financial reporting requirements.
However, Moody's currently expects the company to retain full
access to the credit facility and, if necessary, to obtain
waivers.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Corporate governance considerations were among the key drivers of this
action, reflecting the investigation into potential accounting issues
and the delay of the results publication. These issues are considered
highly negative under Moody's governance assessment.
Headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland, Clariant AG (Clariant)
is a leading international specialty chemicals group with three core businesses:
Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. As of LTM
June 2021, excluding discontinued operations, Clariant generated
Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of CHF653 million on revenue of CHF3.95
billion.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
