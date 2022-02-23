Moody's places Clariant's Ba1 CFR on review for downgrade

London, 23 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Clariant AG (Clariant, the company), the Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the Ba1 ratings assigned to its CHF160 million senior unsecured Swiss Bonds due in 2024 and CHF175 million senior unsecured Swiss Bonds due in 2022 on review for downgrade. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's rating action follows Clariant's announcement[1] that the publication of the company's Q4 and full year 2021 results will be delayed due to an internal investigation into accounting issues related to certain provisions and accruals. The publication of the 2021 audited annual report will be postponed as well. The independent investigation by Deloitte started in September and there is no guidance as to when the audit will be completed. Moody's believes that the internal investigation indicates potential governance and internal control issues. Depending on the outcome of the investigation and the time it will take to resolve the issues, the rating could be under negative rating pressure and it could be downgraded if the direct financial impact turns out to be more severe than indicated by the company.

Clariant stated that it is reviewing whether employees incorrectly booked provisions and accruals, with the aim of steering the Company's results to meet internal and external targets. The company may be required to restate previously published financial statements and quarterly reporting for 2020 and 2021. It is currently not yet clear whether these issues also extends to accounting periods prior to 2020. Clariant expects that the results of the investigation will not impact the cash and cash equivalents reported in the years under review.

More positively, Clariant reiterated its previously published guidance for the 2021 EBITDA margin to be in the range of 16% to 17% for continuing operations and also announced preliminary continuing operations sales of CHF 4.372 billion for 2021, equivalent to a 13% increase in Swiss francs. The preliminary financial results for 2021 are in line with Moody's expectations. If confirmed, these financial results would indicate a more adequate positioning within the Ba1 rating especially after Clariant received in January 2022 proceeds of CHF615 million from disposal of the pigments segment. Based on Clariant's sales and EBITDA margin guidance for 2021, the rating agency projects that the company's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to Debt metric would fall to just under 4x at the end of 2021 compared to 4.2x in 2020.

However, a more severe financial impact as a result of the investigation than currently indicated by Clariant could result in negative rating pressure. In addition, the rating agency could revisit its assessment of the company's governance and could as a results increase the quantitative requirements for the current Ba1 rating for Clariant.

The review will focus on the internal control issues that have led to the current situation and the actions the company will take to avoid them in future. Confirmation of Ba1 ratings is likely if the investigation is being concluded swiftly thereby preventing the company from losing access to the debt and equity markets and if the financial impact remains as limited as expected by Clariant. Downward pressure is likely should the investigation not be concluded swiftly, if it results in a material financial impact or if internal control failures are severe and not sufficiently rectified.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Clariant to have strong liquidity with an estimated current cash position of well over CHF1 billion including the CHF615 million from the Pigments transactions. Accordingly, the company does not rely on continued access to the CHF445 million committed revolving credit facility. Nevertheless, the rating agency would consider it credit negative should Clariant lose access to the facility for example as a result of non-compliance with the financial reporting requirements. However, Moody's currently expects the company to retain full access to the credit facility and, if necessary, to obtain waivers.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Corporate governance considerations were among the key drivers of this action, reflecting the investigation into potential accounting issues and the delay of the results publication. These issues are considered highly negative under Moody's governance assessment.

Headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland, Clariant AG (Clariant) is a leading international specialty chemicals group with three core businesses: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. As of LTM June 2021, excluding discontinued operations, Clariant generated Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of CHF653 million on revenue of CHF3.95 billion.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company press release 14-Feb-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sven Reinke

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

