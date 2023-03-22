Moody's places Class B notes in SLC Student Loan Trust 2008-1 on review for upgrade

Approximately $57.3 million of asset-backed securities affected

New York, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has placed Class B notes in SLC Student Loan Trust 2008-1 on review for upgrade. The securitization is backed by student loans originated under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) that are guaranteed by the US government for a minimum of 97% of defaulted principal and accrued interest, and serviced by Navient Solutions, LLC.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: SLC Student Loan Trust 2008-1

Cl. B, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Nov 3, 2022 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is primarily driven by our announcement on March 20, 2023 to place on review for upgrade the long-term counterparty risk (CR) assessment of Credit Suisse International (CSi) following the announcement that Credit Suisse Group AG will be acquired by UBS Group AG. CSi is the cross currency swap counterparty for SLC Student Loan Trust 2008-1 transaction. In today's rating action, Moody's only analyzed the impact of the swap counterparty on the transaction's notes and did not update collateral loss analysis.

During the review period, we will consider the outcome on the long-term CR assessment of CSi as well as the updated performance of the transaction and updated expected loss on the tranches across the cash flow scenarios. As described in our methodology, Moody's quantitative analysis for FFELP transactions derives the expected loss for a tranche using 28 cash flow scenarios with weights accorded to each scenario.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Securities Backed by FFELP Student Loans" published in April 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the paydown speed of the loan pool increases as a result of declining borrower usage of deferment, forbearance and IBR, increasing voluntary prepayment rates, or prepayments with proceeds from sponsor repurchases of student loan collateral. Moody's could also upgrade the rating owing to a build-up in credit enhancement or upgrades of the CR Assessment on the swap counterparty.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the rating if the paydown speed of the loan pool declines as a result of lower than expected voluntary prepayments, and higher than expected deferment, forbearance and IBR rates, which would threaten full repayment of the class by its final maturity date. In addition, because the US Department of Education guarantees at least 97% of principal and accrued interest on defaulted loans, Moody's could downgrade the rating of the note if it were to downgrade the rating on the United States government. Moody's could also downgrade the rating owing to downgrades of the CR Assessment on the swap counterparty.

Loss and Cash Flow Analysis

Moody's only analyzed the impact of the swap counterparty on the transaction's notes and did not update collateral loss analysis.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's describes its loss and cash flow analysis in the section "Ratings Rationale" of this press release.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tao Tao

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Soumya Vasudevan

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

