Moody's places Class D from STAR 2022-SFR3 Trust on review for downgrade

New York, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed Class D from STAR 2022-SFR3 Trust on review for downgrade. The bonds in this transaction are backed by a loan secured by a pool of single-family rental properties.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL474534 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

Complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: STAR 2022-SFR3 Trust

Cl. D, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 14, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action is primarily driven by the impact of the nearly 400 basis point increase in SOFR, the index rate for the notes' coupon, since deal closing. For single-borrower SFR transactions, we typically simulate a scenario in which the borrower cannot refinance its loan at maturity and the securitization must sell the properties. In our approach, we assume that the master servicer will continue to advance interest on the certificates until the properties are liquidated. We also estimate the interest accrued on the amount of servicer advances. Due to the floating rate interest on the certificates and the rising rate environment since transaction closing, interest payments due have increased significantly for the transaction. As a result, a higher proportion of the liquidation proceeds would be directed towards reimbursement of servicing advances during a liquidation period, negatively impacting the advance rate of the transaction.

The rating action is also driven by the recent decline in home prices for the properties backing the loan, which has increased Moody's LTV since closing. Moody's LTV is based on Moody's expected recovery values, which represent the funds expected to be generated by the liquidation of the underlying rental properties in the event the issuer is unable to secure refinancing before the final maturity date and the certificates need to be repaid. We calculate the updated Moody's value by applying the realized home price appreciation/depreciation to each property's assigned Moody's Value at closing. The home price appreciation/depreciation applied to each property is based on metropolitan statistical area (MSA) level data reported by Moody's Analytics.

As of December 2022, this transaction has experienced a home price depreciation of approximately 3.44% since closing, which increased Moody's LTV to 103%, up from 99.5% at closing. Vacancies have increased to 8.8%, up from 4.8% at closing, while delinquencies have decreased to 4.8%, down from 6.1% at closing. The average contractual monthly rents have increased by 5.9% since closing.

During the review period, we will evaluate the effects of ongoing and projected macroeconomic conditions, including the interest rate and home price forecasts, as well as the performance of the underlying rental properties to determine our final rating action on the bonds.

Our updated advance rate expectations incorporate, among other factors, our assessment of the representation and warranty framework of the transaction, the due diligence findings of the third-party reviews received at the time of issuance, and the strength of the transaction's sponsor, property manager, and servicer.

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Single-Family Rental Securitizations Methodology" published in Decemeber 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393138. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of stress could drive the ratings up. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Property markets could improve from our original expectations resulting in appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and faster property sales.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of stresses could drive the ratings down. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Property markets could deteriorate from our original expectations resulting in depreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and slower property sales.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions. In addition, improvements in reporting formats and data availability across deals and trustees may provide better insight into certain performance metrics.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL474534 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Wenzhao Wu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Masako Oshima

Senior Vice President

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

