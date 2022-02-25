Moody's places Coeur's ratings (B2 CFR) under review for downgrade

New York, February 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Coeur
Mining, Inc.'s ("Coeur") B2 Corporate Family
Rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating and B3
rating of its $375 million senior unsecured notes under review
for downgrade. The outlook has changed to rating under review from
stable. The review for downgrade was prompted by Coeur's
announcement of a material increase in the estimated capital cost and
a delay in the completion of the Rochester mine expansion project ("POA
11"), along with a substantial increase in the estimated operating
costs at several mines in 2021 and 2022.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Coeur Mining, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2-PD
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Global Notes,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Coeur Mining, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's placed Coeur ratings under review for downgrade to reflect the
likelihood of a meaningful deterioration in financial leverage and liquidity
in the next 18-24 months as the company completes the POA 11 expansion
project. Coeur has announced an increase in total estimated construction
capital for POA 11 project from $397 million to approximately $597
million. The increase was driven by the estimated 10-15%
cost escalation, additional contingency and $70 -
$80 million related to the change in the scope of the project that
now calls for the integration of the pre-screening technology into
the new crushing circuit. The project target completion date has
been moved from the 2022 year-end to Q3 2023 when the company expects
to complete the installation of the new crushing circuit. Material
increase in costs applicable to sales (CAS) in 2021 and higher than previously
anticipated gold and silver CAS guided for 2022 are additional negative
credit considerations.
Coeur had adequate liquidity as of December 31, 2021 supported by
$57 million in cash and cash equivalents and $200 million
available under the $300 million revolving credit facility,
net of $35 million in outstanding letters of credit and $65
million in borrowings.
The ratings review will focus on Coeur's projected operating and
financial performance in 2022 and 2023 and various strategies contemplated
by the company to secure the incremental funding required to complete
the POA 11 project. An important part of the review will be an
assessment of the financial flexibility and company's ability to
maintain the adequate liquidity levels and credit metrics commensurate
with B2 rating throughout the project construction period.
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a mid-tier gold and silver producer.
The company's producing properties include Rochester silver-gold
mine in Nevada, Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico,
Wharf gold mine in South Dakota and Kensington gold mine in Alaska.
The company also owns the Silvertip mine (silver-zinc-lead)
in Canada, Sterling/Crown Gold Project in Nevada, multiple
exploration assets in North America and interests in early stage precious
metals companies. Coeur generated $833 million of revenue
in FY2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Botir Sharipov
VP-Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653