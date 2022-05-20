Moody's places Colgate Energy's ratings under review for upgrade

New York, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC's (Colgate) ratings on review for upgrade, including the company's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B3 senior unsecured notes rating.

This follows Colgate and Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) and its principal operating subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC (CRP, B1 stable) entering into an agreement on May 19, 2022 under which the companies will merge.[1]

"The proposed transaction is credit enhancing for Colgate Energy, given Centennial's stronger credit profile," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Colgate's ratings were placed under review for upgrade based on the likely merger with CRP, which has a stronger credit profile. The combined company will have increased scale and result in a sizable oil producer in the Permian Basin.

Upon closing of the transaction, if Centennial legally assumes or guarantees Colgate's bonds, making them pari passu with CRP's existing bonds, then the ratings on Colgate's notes would likely be upgraded to CRP's senior unsecured rating level of B2 depending on the pro forma capital structure. If Colgate were to become an unguaranteed subsidiary of Centennial following the merger and continue to provide separate audited financial statements, then its ratings could be upgraded based on the level of anticipated parental support and any improvements in its stand-alone credit profile.

This transaction received the approval of both boards at Centennial and Colgate and awaits shareholders' approvals, as well as regulatory approvals.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Colgate, headquartered in Midland, Texas, is a privately owned independent exploration and production company focused on the Delaware Basin.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 19-May-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

