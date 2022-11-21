Moody's places Colt's Ba2 CFR on review for downgrade

London, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed Colt Group Holdings Limited's (Colt or the company) Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) on review for downgrade. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

The review for downgrade is prompted by Colt's announcement that it has entered into an agreement with Lumen Technologies, Inc. (Lumen, Ba3 stable) to buy its EMEA operations for $1.8 billion. The transaction is subject to customary and regulatory reviews and it is not expected to close before the end of 2023.

While the terms of the funding are unclear at present, the company's credit metrics would weaken substantially should the company decide to fund the transaction solely with debt. Moody's notes that the acquisition is transformational for Colt and will lead to a strengthening of its business profile, not only because of the acquisition of new assets but also for the strategic partnership established with Lumen.

The conclusion of the review is likely to result in either a confirmation of Colt's current ratings or a downgrade that Moody's would expect to be limited to one notch to Ba3. Moody's will aim to conclude the review on or before transaction closing subject to receiving the necessary details to complete its analysis.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In its review, Moody's will be assessing in detail (1) the terms of the funding for the $1.8 billion acquisition of Lumen's EMEA operations; (2) the expected level of revenue and cost synergies deriving from the merger; (3) the business profile of the new enlarged entity; (4) the regulatory process; (5) Colt's medium term target leverage and financial policy, particularly in relation to additional M&A; and (6) the degree of future support from the company's controlling shareholders, SHM Lightning Investors LLC (SHM) and FIL Limited (FIL, Baa1 stable).

Excluding the ratings review, Colt's rating could be upgraded if (1) it achieves and maintains positive overall organic revenue growth and generates meaningful growth in EBITDA and FCF, such that its FCF/gross debt (Moody's-adjusted) remains consistently in the low double digits in percentage terms; and (2) it maintains its gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) consistently below 1.5x.

Excluding the ratings review, Colt's rating could be downgraded if (1) the company's revenue growth, EBITDA growth and free cash flow generation turn materially negative on a sustained basis; or (2) the company's gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) increases sustainably above 2.5x. Clear signs of a more aggressive financial policy or significantly reduced support from SHM, FIL and/or FMR Capital Holdings LLC could also be credit negative.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Colt Group Holdings Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Colt Group Holdings Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Incorporated in the UK, Colt provides a range of information and communication technology services to enterprises across cities in Europe, Asia and North America, with a focus on network, voice and data centre services to businesses. The company has an extensive international next-generation network with deep local fibre access and co-location assets in key cities as well as information hubs in 32 countries across Europe, Asia and North America. These facilities provide Colt's customers, ranging from large multinational enterprises to medium-sized companies, with seamless end-to-end capabilities across technologies and geographies. In 2021, Colt generated revenue of €1,607 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €479 million.

