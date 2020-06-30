Moody's places Columbia Property on review for downgrade

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed the ratings of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. ("Columbia") including its Baa2 issuer rating and the Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating of its operating subsidiary, Columbia Property Trust OP, L.P. under review for downgrade. The review for downgrade reflects the REIT's substantial increase in Net Debt/EBITDA, which is a function of its large development and redevelopment pipeline that is not yet producing income. We expect Columbia will face challenges in leasing up these projects given the weak macro environment and potential implications of the coronavirus on office demand through 2021. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATING RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Columbia's high-quality portfolio of assets that are well-leased with manageable upcoming lease expirations. The office REIT also has a demonstrated track record of creating value from new investments, as evidenced by healthy releasing spreads and same-property NOI growth. Columbia also maintains strong fixed charge coverage, a large unencumbered asset pool and modest secured debt levels.

Columbia's ratings are constrained by its aggressive growth appetite, investing in large value-add acquisitions and development projects that entail operating and financing risks. These risks are even more prevalent in the current environment. Recent investments have driven the REIT's Net Debt/EBITDA up to the mid-7x range, well above its stated target of 6.0x-6.5x. We expect that Columbia will face challenges in leasing up these investments given the economic slowdown and implications of the coronavirus on office demand. Therefore, Net Debt/EBITDA will remain high unless management undertakes substantial deleveraging transactions.

Columbia's modest size and geographic concentration in New York (42% of annualized lease revenues) and San Francisco (36%) are additional credit concerns. The density of these markets and their reliance on mass transit could cause them to experience a disproportionate decline in leasing volumes due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The REIT also employs extensive use of joint ventures, which reduces transparency and adds complexity to its business model.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Columbia Property Trust of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to office real estate located in high density metro areas, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Moody's review will focus on Columbia's prospects for reducing leverage, as measured by Net Debt/EBITDA, as well as its development strategy.

Columbia's ratings will likely be downgraded if the REIT doesn't take significant steps to reduce Net Debt/EBITDA comfortably below 6.5x and mitigate its development exposure.

An upgrade is unlikely near-term but would reflect reduced concentration with no market comprising more than 10% of revenues, Net Debt/EBITDA below 5.0x, and fixed charge coverage above 4.0x on a sustained basis.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) is a publicly-traded office REIT focused primarily on Class-A properties located in New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Boston. As of March 31, 2020, the REIT had gross assets of $5.1 billion including pro rata share of joint ventures.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

