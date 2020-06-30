Moody's places Columbia Property on review for downgrade

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
placed the ratings of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. ("Columbia")
including its Baa2 issuer rating and the Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating
of its operating subsidiary, Columbia Property Trust OP, L.P.
under review for downgrade. The review for downgrade reflects the
REIT's substantial increase in Net Debt/EBITDA, which is a
function of its large development and redevelopment pipeline that is not
yet producing income. We expect Columbia will face challenges in
leasing up these projects given the weak macro environment and potential
implications of the coronavirus on office demand through 2021.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
On Review for Downgrade:
Issuer: Columbia Property Trust, Inc.
Issuer rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2
Issuer: Columbia Property Trust OP, L.P.
Backed senior unsecured debt, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa2
Backed senior unsecured shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently (P)Baa2
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Columbia Property Trust, Inc.
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from stable
Issuer: Columbia Property Trust OP, L.P.
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from stable
RATING RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF
THE RATINGS
The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Columbia's high-quality
portfolio of assets that are well-leased with manageable upcoming
lease expirations. The office REIT also has a demonstrated track
record of creating value from new investments, as evidenced by healthy
releasing spreads and same-property NOI growth. Columbia
also maintains strong fixed charge coverage, a large unencumbered
asset pool and modest secured debt levels.
Columbia's ratings are constrained by its aggressive growth appetite,
investing in large value-add acquisitions and development projects
that entail operating and financing risks. These risks are even
more prevalent in the current environment. Recent investments have
driven the REIT's Net Debt/EBITDA up to the mid-7x range,
well above its stated target of 6.0x-6.5x.
We expect that Columbia will face challenges in leasing up these investments
given the economic slowdown and implications of the coronavirus on office
demand. Therefore, Net Debt/EBITDA will remain high unless
management undertakes substantial deleveraging transactions.
Columbia's modest size and geographic concentration in New York
(42% of annualized lease revenues) and San Francisco (36%)
are additional credit concerns. The density of these markets and
their reliance on mass transit could cause them to experience a disproportionate
decline in leasing volumes due to health concerns related to the coronavirus
pandemic. The REIT also employs extensive use of joint ventures,
which reduces transparency and adds complexity to its business model.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Columbia Property Trust of the deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered, given its exposure to office real estate located in high
density metro areas, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market
demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
Moody's review will focus on Columbia's prospects for reducing
leverage, as measured by Net Debt/EBITDA, as well as its development
strategy.
Columbia's ratings will likely be downgraded if the REIT doesn't
take significant steps to reduce Net Debt/EBITDA comfortably below 6.5x
and mitigate its development exposure.
An upgrade is unlikely near-term but would reflect reduced concentration
with no market comprising more than 10% of revenues, Net
Debt/EBITDA below 5.0x, and fixed charge coverage above 4.0x
on a sustained basis.
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) is a publicly-traded
office REIT focused primarily on Class-A properties located in
New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C.
and Boston. As of March 31, 2020, the REIT had gross
assets of $5.1 billion including pro rata share of joint
ventures.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
