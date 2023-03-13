Moody's places Comerica Incorporated's ratings on review for downgrade

New York, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed all long-term ratings and assessments of Comerica Incorporated (Comerica) and Comerica Bank on review for downgrade. Comerica's long-term issuer, senior unsecured local currency and subordinate local currency ratings of A3, its senior unsecured and subordinate shelf local currency ratings of (P)A3, preferred shelf local currency rating of (P)Baa1, preferred stock non-cumulative local currency rating of Baa2 (hyb) and its preferred shelf non-cumulative local currency rating of (P)Baa2 were placed on review for downgrade. Comerica Bank's long term counterparty risk local and foreign currency rating of A2, long-term local currency bank deposit rating of Aa3, long-term counterparty risk assessments of A1(cr), baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of a2 and long-term issuer, senior unsecured local currency, and subordinate local currency ratings of A3 were placed on review for downgrade. The bank's local and foreign currency short-term counterparty risk ratings of Prime-1 were also placed on review for downgrade. The bank's short-term local currency deposit rating of Prime-1 and its short-term counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1 (cr) were affirmed. Comerica's long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured local currency outlooks were changed to ratings under review from stable, and Comerica Bank's long-term issuer rating, long-term local currency bank deposits rating and senior unsecured local currency outlooks were changed to ratings under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Comerica's high reliance on more confidence sensitive uninsured deposit funding, its high amount of unrealized losses in its available-for-sale (AFS) securities portfolio, as well as a relatively lower level of capitalization. Although Comerica's proportion of market funding as a percentage of tangible banking assets is moderate, its market funding has increased over the last year. Comerica's share of deposits which are above the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)'s insurance threshold is material, making the bank's funding profile more sensitive to rapid and large withdrawals from depositors. In addition, if it were to face higher-than-anticipated deposit outflows, the bank could need to sell assets, thus crystalizing unrealized losses on its AFS securities, which as of 31 December 2022 represented a sizeable 38.5% of its common equity tier 1 capital.

The weaknesses in Comerica Incorporated's funding and liquidity profiles are somewhat offset by its conservative credit culture. This has resulted in strong asset quality performance through cycles. Its recent profitability has been solid, benefiting from the higher interest rate environment.

An additional offset to Comerica's funding risks is the creation of Federal Reserve and Treasury Department's new Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), offering loans of up to one year in length to banks and other eligible depository institutions pledging qualifying assets owned prior to the facility's announcement date. Unlike a Federal Home Loan Bank advance, per the BTFP terms and conditions, the Federal Reserve will value eligible assets held by banks at par and not subject these securities to a haircut. These loans would be for a one-year term and priced at one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points. Despite these official sector actions to address deposit runs, Comerica may have limited ability to generate capital internally given their ALM mismatch Therefore, we believe Comerica remains exposed to increased ALM risk and elevated credit risk in this period of continued monetary tightening.

Reflecting these elevated governance risks, Moody's changed Comerica's ESG credit impact score to CIS-3 from CIS-2, indicating the moderately negative impact that risk has on Comerica's ratings.

OUTLOOK CHANGE TO RATING UNDER REVIEW

The review for downgrade reflects the extremely volatile funding conditions for some US banks exposed to the risk of uninsured deposit outflows. The review will focus on the bank's variations in deposit amounts since the start of the year, the stickiness of deposits based on Comerica's business model and operational relationships with large depositors, any management action processed or planned to address the negative effect of potential securities losses on the bank's P&L and capital, and ALM governance and risk limits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Comerica's ratings is unlikely given the current review for downgrade. The bank's BCA and ratings could be confirmed if its funding profile proves to be resilient over the long term or if Moody's considers that management actions performed so far or planned in the near future to reduce Comerica's sensitivity to maturity gaps are sufficient to preserve its profitability and capitalization.

Comerica's BCA and ratings could be downgraded if the bank's deposit base erodes markedly, triggering asset sales, loss crystallization and a higher reliance on market funding. Ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's considers that management actions taken or envisioned by the bank will not be sufficient to preserve its profitability and capitalization which may also result in a significant franchise erosion.

