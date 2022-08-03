Moody's places Cowen's ratings on review for upgrade (Ba3 corporate family) following announced acquisition by Toronto-Dominion Bank

New York, August 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed Cowen Inc.'s (Cowen) Ba3 corporate family rating and B1 senior secured bank credit facility rating on review for upgrade. Cowen's outlook was revised to rating under review from stable.

Moody's rating action followed Cowen's and The Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TD, Aa2 stable) announcement [1] that they had definitively agreed for TD to acquire Cowen for $1.3 billion in cash. The acquisition has been approved by the boards of directors of TD and Cowen and the firms anticipate the transaction to close in the first calendar quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the approval of Cowen's stockholders.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating action reflects Moody's assessment that Cowen's creditworthiness would improve upon its acquisition by higher-rated TD. As of 31 March, Cowen had about $450 million in B1-rated debt under its senior secured term loan due March 2028. Moody's said that although currently it is unclear whether this debt would remain outstanding following the acquisition closing, or be repaid as part of the transaction, in either event Cowen's creditworthiness would benefit from implicit support from TD, a much larger and significantly more creditworthy institution. Further, Cowen's rated debt instrument could possibly benefit from being guaranteed by TD or paid-down as part of the transaction's capital structuring.

Moody's expects to conclude its review when the acquisition closes.

Cowen's ratings could be upgraded to the same equivalent level as TD's ratings, should the acquisition close as planned. Cowen's ratings could also be upgraded should its revenue growth move towards more stable and less capital intensive streams; grow profitability in its core revenue lines (excluding incentive fees and investment income), resulting in lower pretax earnings volatility; increase its scale via developing a more diversified investment banking platform; and further improve its funding profile by adding more stable funding sources and equity retention.

Given that the ratings are on review for upgrade, a downward rating action is not considered likely in the near-term. However, Cowen's ratings could be downgraded should its acquisition by TD not occur, combined with a significant reduction in revenue, either due to idiosyncratic events or a deterioration in the economic environment, not offset by a reduction in expenses (particularly employee compensation); if its capital base weakens or if its asset growth surpasses its equity build resulting in a significant weakening of balance sheet leverage; if it experiences a risk control failure or a deterioration in liquidity; or if it demonstrates a material increase in risk appetite, such as a more aggressive stance in merchant banking.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Issuer: Cowen Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3

Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1

Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review From Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

[1] Cowen's 8-K dated 2 August 2022

