Moody's places Crane's ratings under review for downgrade

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Crane Co.'s (Crane) ratings under review for downgrade, including the company's Baa2 senior unsecured long-term credit rating and Prime-2 rating on its Commercial Paper program. The rating action follows yesterday's announcement that Crane intends to separate into two independent publicly traded companies.

The separation is expected to occur through a tax-free distribution of the Aerospace & Electronics and Process Flow Technologies businesses to the company's shareholders. Crane will rename the Payment & Merchandising Technologies businesses to Crane NXT concurrent with the separation, and the Aerospace & Electronics and Process Flow Technologies businesses will retain the Crane name. Upon completion of the separation, shareholders will own 100% of the equity in both of the publicly traded companies.

The separation is expected to be completed within approximately 12 months of this announcement, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions and final approval of the separation by Crane's Board of Directors. The separation does not require shareholder approval.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Crane Co.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Crane Co.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review will focus on the credit impact from the separation, the new capital structure(s) and the fact that each entity will be less diversified and will have a smaller revenue base after the spin-off. At the same time the review will consider the company's track record of conservative balance sheet management and liquidity, a continued commitment to a conservative financial policy, modest leverage and a history of balancing the interest of creditors and equity holders. The review also considers that the new and remaining entity will have capital structures that are typical for an investment credit profile.

Lastly, today's rating action is driven by an ESG consideration as the decision to separate Crane increases governance risk as Moody's believes the separation introduces uncertainty around financial strategy driven by a change in organizational structure.

Notwithstanding the rating review, Crane's Baa2 long-term rating reflects the company's strong profitability, predictable free cash flow generation, a diversified revenue base, and sound liquidity. At the same time, the rating is constrained by cyclical end markets, limited operational synergies among the company's distinct divisions, foreign exchange effects, and a material but stable asbestos liability .

Moody's expects Crane to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. At December 31, 2021, Crane had about $479 million in cash and access to a $650 million commercial paper (CP) program, and a $650 million revolving credit facility (expiring in July 2026) providing a full backstop to its CP program. In addition, in 2022 we project Crane will generate more than $300 million in free cash flow, respectively, further bolstering its liquidity position.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Crane Co., headquartered in Stamford, CT, is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products grouped into four business segments - Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Emile El Nems

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

