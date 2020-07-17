Moody's places DEPFA's long-term ratings on review with direction uncertain

Frankfurt am Main, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed the A2 senior unsecured debt ratings of DEPFA BANK plc (DEPFA) on review with direction uncertain. Concurrently, the rating agency placed the A2 long-term deposit ratings of DEPFA and its wholly owned subsidiary DEPFA ACS BANK DAC (DEPFA ACS) on review with direction uncertain. Furthermore, Moody's placed the banks' baa3 Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) and baa3 Adjusted BCAs, as well as their long-term A2 Counterparty Risk Ratings on review with direction uncertain. The banks' P-1 short-term ratings were placed on review for downgrade.

Today's rating actions were prompted by an announcement made on 14 July 2020 by DEPFA's sole owner, the German government's bank winding-up institution FMS Wertmanagement (FMS-WM), to launch an auction sale process for 100% of DEPFA's shares. The potential sale of DEPFA creates considerable uncertainty, which could result in a downgrade or an upgrade of the banks' long-term ratings, depending on the outcome of the sale process.

For a full list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

KEY DRIVERS OF THE REVIEW

Moody's has initiated a review of DEPFA's baa3 BCA as well as its A2 long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings that currently benefit from four notches of uplift for systemic support, reflecting the German government's ownership of this wind-down group.

The sale announcement is creating considerable uncertainty regarding the future ownership and associated business and financial strategy for the bank, affecting both the ability of the rating agency to assess the likely standalone credit profile of DEPFA and structural supportive elements to the long-term ratings, such as affiliate or parental support, as well as benefits to senior creditors from the bank's liability structure. At the same time, Moody's acknowledges the continued progress made in the reduction of the group's assets and liabilities in the context of the current owner's wind-down strategy, which is progressively leading to a stronger standalone risk profile and therefore lower standalone default risk. As a result, and within the review of the ratings with direction uncertain, the above mentioned diverging trends are captured.

The review for the ratings of DEPFA ACS's follows those of its parent because their ratings are aligned. Since the banks' P-1 short-term ratings are already at the top of the scale, the rating agency placed them on review for downgrade.

FOCUS OF THE REVIEW

Potential bidders have until 3 August 2020 to register their interest to buy DEPFA. If bidders come forward that are accepted by FMS-WM, a due diligence period will ensue, which will likely last several months. Once a final bidder is selected, the Irish regulator would have to grant approval for the transfer of ownership, with the length of this approval period being uncertain.

Moody's will assess during the sale process what implications a potential transfer of ownership would have on the future strategic direction of the DEPFA group, alongside the impact of developments in the bank's financial profile as a result of the de-risking and downsizing of the group's balance sheet.

DEPFA's and DEPFA ACS' long-term ratings could be upgraded in case the sale process was abandoned, such that the group remains owned by FMS-WM, in which case the rating agency would assess DEPFA's anticipated standalone risk profile under the continued wind-down and as reflected in the BCA, in combination with a re-assessment of the assumptions for systemic support as DEPFA's overall financial obligations are swiftly pulling to par, thereby lowering contingent risks for the German government.

The banks' ratings could be downgraded if DEPFA is sold, as the standalone financial strength of the DEPFA group could weaken following a sale and support uplift by FMS-WM would no longer be reflected in the ratings. This could be partly offset by affiliate support by a new owner of DEPFA, depending on its financial strength, as well as by uplift from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which would depend on the future liability structure of DEPFA.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: DEPFA BANK plc

..Placed on Review Direction Uncertain:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, currently A2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, currently A2, outlook changed to Rating under Review from Positive

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, currently A2(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, currently baa3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, currently baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A2, outlook changed to Rating under Review from Positive

..Placed on Review for Downgrade:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, currently P-1

....Short-term Bank Deposits, currently P-1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, currently P-1(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Rating under Review from Positive

Issuer: DEPFA ACS BANK DAC

..Placed on Review Direction Uncertain:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, currently A2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, currently A2, outlook changed to Rating under Review from Positive

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, currently A2(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, currently baa3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, currently baa3

..Placed on Review for Downgrade:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, currently P-1

....Short-term Bank Deposits, currently P-1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, currently P-1(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Rating under Review from Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

