You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers DME Airport DAC DME Limited (Moscow Domodedovo Airport) Related Research Credit Opinion: DME Limited (Moscow Domodedovo Airport): Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: DME Limited (Domodedovo): Update to credit analysis following rating affirmation at Ba1, and the change of outlook to stable from positive Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of DME Limited (Moscow Domodedovo Airport) Issuer Comment: DME Limited (Moscow Domodedovo Airport): Proposed relaxation of covenants will allow for gradual reduction in forex risks without major increase in net leverage Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of DME Limited (Moscow Domodedovo Airport) Rating Action: Moody's places DME's Ba1 rating on review for downgrade 03 Apr 2020 London, 03 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today placed under review for downgrade DME Limited (Moscow Domodedovo Airport)'s Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Ba1 senior unsecured rating of the USD loan participation notes (LPNs) issued by DME Airport DAC. The outlook on both entities has changed to ratings under review from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS The rating action reflects the unprecedented pressure in the industry caused by the evolving outbreak of coronavirus, which involves the increasingly stringent travel restrictions imposed both in Russia and globally as well as elevated counterparty risks given the severe stress being experienced by key airlines serviced by the airport. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel, cancellation of airline routes and closing of borders, as well as enhanced health and safety standards and regulation potentially resulting in additional compliance expenses and potential non-compliance costs in the form of fines. Today's action reflects the impact on DME of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. While in January-February 2020, air travel in Russia continued to grow with DME's traffic expanding by 15%, after a series of local restrictions starting February 2020, on 27 March all the international flights were banned according to press release by Rosaviation dated 26 March[1]. Although domestic flights, which accounted for around 55% of DME's traffic in 2019, remain intact so far, weak consumer sentiments and rising local mobility restrictions have already started to pressure demand in this segment, particularly hitting travel in Moscow and Moscow region, which are the most affected by the virus spread in the country. Whilst the environment is difficult to predict, Moody's base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming weeks but that there will be a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting by the third quarter 2020. The prospects for traffic rebound is, however, highly uncertain because (1) travel restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating domestic and global economic outlook would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending, even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have been drastically cutting capacity. Additional risks for DME come from the intense competition in the Moscow Air Cluster and the presence of the clear market leader Sheremetyevo, a hub for the national flag carrier, Aeroflot Group. As events continue to unfold, there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, it is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020 with high risks of more challenging downside scenarios including new travel restrictions on domestic flights and extension of the existing ban on international flights into Q3. Nevertheless, Moody's currently assumes that the decline in DME's passenger traffic will be at least around 30% in the financial year ending December 2020, driven by dramatic declines in the first half of the year and a recovery in the second half albeit phased over the period with traffic likely remaining well below pre-crisis levels. The significant rouble depreciation, which followed a major drop in oil prices in March 2020, if sustained through the year, will further pressure DME's credit profile given its exposure to foreign-exchange risks, with most of its debt denominated in foreign currency. Although the airport historically had some natural hedge coming from around 50% of revenue and most of its cash balance being in US dollars and euros, the full lock-down of international air travel over at least the next three months will cut materially its foreign exchange revenue in 2020. As a response to the crisis, DME has initiated the implementation of countermeasures, including deferral of non-essential capital spending and cost saving initiatives. In addition, Russian government is now considering a set of indirect or direct financial support measures to domestic airports to alleviate pressures on their cost bases and balance sheets, the exact form and timing of which, however, still remain uncertain. Nevertheless, the unprecedented stress to the industry from the coronavirus outbreak with significant uncertainty in a rapidly evolving situation pose challenges that may counterbalance all the support measures. Overall, a sharp decline in passenger and aircraft traffic in the coming months as a result of implementation of travel restrictions and the significantly weaker credit profile of its carrier base, which coincides with the material rouble depreciation, will significantly weaken DME's credit metrics. Moody's expects the airport's financial leverage, as measured by funds from operations (FFO) to debt to fall to the low single digit in percentage terms in 2020, while its reported net debt/EBITDA will breach the current debt covenant level well exceeding 4.0x. Notwithstanding the significantly reduced cash flow over at least the next few weeks, DME remains an important infrastructure provider with a potential for a strong recovery once the coronavirus outbreak and its effects have been contained. A reversion of the airport's metrics to within the Ba1 rating tolerance level hinges on a consistent recovery in passenger volumes along with stabilisation of the macroeconomic situation in Russia over 2021. DME's current liquidity provides some flexibility to withstand an extended disruption to the aviation sector, particularly given moderate debt service requirements until November 2021, when a $350 million outstanding eurobond matures as well as the absence of any material development projects following the completion of its major investment cycle in 2019. Moody's also assumes that management will proactively take steps to obtain waivers for financial maintenance covenant breaches resulting from the disruption. However a more severe downside into Q3 would likely start to pressurise the company's current resources. In that case, DME's access to financial markets or other sources of alternative liquidity may be required. DME's ratings continue to factor in the airport's (1) position as the second-largest airport in the Moscow Air Cluster (MAC), with a vast service area and strong fundamentals; (2) well-developed infrastructure, to be reinforced by the new terminal and airfield facilities, which, once operational, will strengthen its competitive position and service offering and provide sufficient capacity to accommodate future growth; and (3) diversified carrier base, with a sound anchor airline and mostly origin and destination (O&D) traffic. At the same time, the intense competition and the inherent exposure to airline failures, exacerbated by the current distress, will continue to strain DME's operating profile. The ratings also remain constrained by DME's (1) reliance on the state to develop airfield facilities, which has driven a delay in launching the new terminal at full capacity; (2) exposure to the evolving regulatory environment, particularly in view of an upcoming shift to concession agreement and overall less-developed legal, political and economic frameworks in Russia (Baa3 stable); and (3) concentrated ownership structure with weak corporate governance standards. The ratings review will consider (1) the airport's financial profile over the next two to three years as the coronavirus situation evolves, (2) the airport's liquidity position over the next 12 to 18 months, (3) any increase in DME's exposure to counterparty risk from key airlines as a result of the virus outbreak, and (4) actions that DME is undertaking to bolster its liquidity and protect its credit profile in the face of the challenging operating conditions as well as the timeliness and the extent of any potential state support measures. Given that the ratings are placed on review for downgrade, Moody's currently does not envisage any upward rating pressure. The ratings could be confirmed if there is clear evidence that the impact from the virus outbreak is easing and the airport is returning to normalised operating conditions, successfully resolves any temporary financial covenant breaches, is able to demonstrate sustainable capitalisation profile and sustain a comfortable liquidity buffer. Moody's could downgrade DME's ratings if the traffic decline in the coming months exceeds Moody's base case expectations, or if there is an evidence of liquidity stress, stemming from a worsening counterparty exposure. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. DME Limited (Domodedovo) (DME) is the owner and operator of Moscow Domodedovo Airport, one of largest airports in CIS and Eastern Europe in terms of passenger and cargo volume, with around 28.3 million passengers handled in 2019. In the 12 months ended 30 June 2019, DME generated around RUB41.2 billion in revenue and RUB15.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA. DME is ultimately controlled by Dmitry Kamenshchik. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. REFERENCES/CITATIONS [1] Rosaviation press release dated 26 March 2020 03-Apr-2020 Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. 