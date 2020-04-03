Moody's places DME's Ba1 rating on review for downgrade

London, 03 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today placed under review for downgrade
DME Limited (Moscow Domodedovo Airport)'s Ba1 corporate family rating
(CFR), Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Ba1
senior unsecured rating of the USD loan participation notes (LPNs) issued
by DME Airport DAC. The outlook on both entities has changed to
ratings under review from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The rating action reflects the unprecedented pressure in the industry
caused by the evolving outbreak of coronavirus, which involves the
increasingly stringent travel restrictions imposed both in Russia and
globally as well as elevated counterparty risks given the severe stress
being experienced by key airlines serviced by the airport.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead
to severe restrictions to air travel, cancellation of airline routes
and closing of borders, as well as enhanced health and safety standards
and regulation potentially resulting in additional compliance expenses
and potential non-compliance costs in the form of fines.
Today's action reflects the impact on DME of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
While in January-February 2020, air travel in Russia continued
to grow with DME's traffic expanding by 15%, after
a series of local restrictions starting February 2020, on 27 March
all the international flights were banned according to press release by
Rosaviation dated 26 March[1]. Although domestic flights,
which accounted for around 55% of DME's traffic in 2019,
remain intact so far, weak consumer sentiments and rising local
mobility restrictions have already started to pressure demand in this
segment, particularly hitting travel in Moscow and Moscow region,
which are the most affected by the virus spread in the country.
Whilst the environment is difficult to predict, Moody's base case
assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a period of severe
cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming weeks but that there will
be a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting by the third quarter
2020. The prospects for traffic rebound is, however,
highly uncertain because (1) travel restrictions in some form may continue
for some time even if the spread of the virus seems contained; (2)
the deteriorating domestic and global economic outlook would likely slow
the recovery in traffic and consumer spending, even if travel restrictions
are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak is also weakening the
credit profile of airlines, which have been drastically cutting
capacity. Additional risks for DME come from the intense competition
in the Moscow Air Cluster and the presence of the clear market leader
Sheremetyevo, a hub for the national flag carrier, Aeroflot
Group. As events continue to unfold, there is a higher than
usual degree of uncertainty around the length of travel restrictions and
drop in travel demand. Hence, it is difficult to predict
the overall traffic volumes for 2020 with high risks of more challenging
downside scenarios including new travel restrictions on domestic flights
and extension of the existing ban on international flights into Q3.
Nevertheless, Moody's currently assumes that the decline in DME's
passenger traffic will be at least around 30% in the financial
year ending December 2020, driven by dramatic declines in the first
half of the year and a recovery in the second half albeit phased over
the period with traffic likely remaining well below pre-crisis
levels.
The significant rouble depreciation, which followed a major drop
in oil prices in March 2020, if sustained through the year,
will further pressure DME's credit profile given its exposure to
foreign-exchange risks, with most of its debt denominated
in foreign currency. Although the airport historically had some
natural hedge coming from around 50% of revenue and most of its
cash balance being in US dollars and euros, the full lock-down
of international air travel over at least the next three months will cut
materially its foreign exchange revenue in 2020.
As a response to the crisis, DME has initiated the implementation
of countermeasures, including deferral of non-essential capital
spending and cost saving initiatives. In addition, Russian
government is now considering a set of indirect or direct financial support
measures to domestic airports to alleviate pressures on their cost bases
and balance sheets, the exact form and timing of which, however,
still remain uncertain. Nevertheless, the unprecedented stress
to the industry from the coronavirus outbreak with significant uncertainty
in a rapidly evolving situation pose challenges that may counterbalance
all the support measures.
Overall, a sharp decline in passenger and aircraft traffic in the
coming months as a result of implementation of travel restrictions and
the significantly weaker credit profile of its carrier base, which
coincides with the material rouble depreciation, will significantly
weaken DME's credit metrics. Moody's expects the airport's
financial leverage, as measured by funds from operations (FFO) to
debt to fall to the low single digit in percentage terms in 2020,
while its reported net debt/EBITDA will breach the current debt covenant
level well exceeding 4.0x.
Notwithstanding the significantly reduced cash flow over at least the
next few weeks, DME remains an important infrastructure provider
with a potential for a strong recovery once the coronavirus outbreak and
its effects have been contained. A reversion of the airport's metrics
to within the Ba1 rating tolerance level hinges on a consistent recovery
in passenger volumes along with stabilisation of the macroeconomic situation
in Russia over 2021.
DME's current liquidity provides some flexibility to withstand an extended
disruption to the aviation sector, particularly given moderate debt
service requirements until November 2021, when a $350 million
outstanding eurobond matures as well as the absence of any material development
projects following the completion of its major investment cycle in 2019.
Moody's also assumes that management will proactively take steps to obtain
waivers for financial maintenance covenant breaches resulting from the
disruption. However a more severe downside into Q3 would likely
start to pressurise the company's current resources. In that case,
DME's access to financial markets or other sources of alternative liquidity
may be required.
DME's ratings continue to factor in the airport's (1) position
as the second-largest airport in the Moscow Air Cluster (MAC),
with a vast service area and strong fundamentals; (2) well-developed
infrastructure, to be reinforced by the new terminal and airfield
facilities, which, once operational, will strengthen
its competitive position and service offering and provide sufficient capacity
to accommodate future growth; and (3) diversified carrier base,
with a sound anchor airline and mostly origin and destination (O&D)
traffic.
At the same time, the intense competition and the inherent exposure
to airline failures, exacerbated by the current distress,
will continue to strain DME's operating profile. The ratings
also remain constrained by DME's (1) reliance on the state to develop
airfield facilities, which has driven a delay in launching the new
terminal at full capacity; (2) exposure to the evolving regulatory
environment, particularly in view of an upcoming shift to concession
agreement and overall less-developed legal, political and
economic frameworks in Russia (Baa3 stable); and (3) concentrated
ownership structure with weak corporate governance standards.
The ratings review will consider (1) the airport's financial profile over
the next two to three years as the coronavirus situation evolves,
(2) the airport's liquidity position over the next 12 to 18 months,
(3) any increase in DME's exposure to counterparty risk from key airlines
as a result of the virus outbreak, and (4) actions that DME is undertaking
to bolster its liquidity and protect its credit profile in the face of
the challenging operating conditions as well as the timeliness and the
extent of any potential state support measures.
Given that the ratings are placed on review for downgrade, Moody's
currently does not envisage any upward rating pressure. The ratings
could be confirmed if there is clear evidence that the impact from the
virus outbreak is easing and the airport is returning to normalised operating
conditions, successfully resolves any temporary financial covenant
breaches, is able to demonstrate sustainable capitalisation profile
and sustain a comfortable liquidity buffer.
Moody's could downgrade DME's ratings if the traffic decline in the coming
months exceeds Moody's base case expectations, or if there is an
evidence of liquidity stress, stemming from a worsening counterparty
exposure.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
DME Limited (Domodedovo) (DME) is the owner and operator of Moscow Domodedovo
Airport, one of largest airports in CIS and Eastern Europe in terms
of passenger and cargo volume, with around 28.3 million passengers
handled in 2019. In the 12 months ended 30 June 2019, DME
generated around RUB41.2 billion in revenue and RUB15.6
billion in adjusted EBITDA. DME is ultimately controlled by Dmitry
Kamenshchik.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Rosaviation press release dated 26 March 2020 03-Apr-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
