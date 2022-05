Moody's places Dentsply Sirona's ratings under review for downgrade

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Dentsply Sirona Inc.'s ("Dentsply Sirona") Baa2 issuer rating, Baa2 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 commercial paper rating on review for downgrade. The outlook has changed to rating under review from stable.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The rating action follows Dentsply Sirona's announcement on May 10th, 2022 that it is conducting an internal investigation regarding certain financial reporting matters. The company also announced that it will be unable to file its quarterly Form 10-Q reports to the SEC on a timely basis because it cannot assess the impact on historical or the financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022, while the investigation is ongoing. Moody's review of Dentsply Sirona's ratings will focus on the internal investigation's progress and conclusion, and the impact of any revisions to the company's historical and forward-looking financial metrics. Governance risks are material to the rating action. The company has experienced higher than usual senior management turnover recently. The internal investigation and the delay in filing the Form 10-Q report are additional governance considerations material to the rating action. On Review for Downgrade: ..Issuer: Dentsply Sirona Inc. .... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2 ....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa2 ....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Dentsply Sirona Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Notwithstanding the rating review, Dentsply Sirona's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its leadership position in the global dental products markets. The company's ratings also reflect its balanced business mix between larger-ticket technology and equipment sales and recurring sales of consumable dental products. Dentsply Sirona benefits from its global presence with approximately 67% of its sales generated outside the United States. The ratings reflect the company's moderate financial leverage as Moody's expects debt/EBITDA will be in the 2.0-2.75x times range for the next 12 to 18 months. The company's ratings are constrained by cyclical demand for dental products, which have a high element of self-pay, as well as challenges in the US market as the company shifts its distribution arrangements. Dentsply Sirona's excellent liquidity profile is supported by its high cash balances. As of March 31, 2022, the company had approximately $374 million of cash on hand according to preliminary first-quarter earnings disclosures. We also expect the company will generate free cash flow of $350-$450 million in 2022. The company has access to a $700 million five-year revolver expiring in July 2024. As of March 31, 2022, there were no outstanding borrowings under this facility and the company had utilized approximately $330 million from its $500 million commercial paper facility. Dentsply Sirona's ESG credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3) reflecting low exposure to environmental risks and moderately negative social exposures, especially responsible production, and moderately negative governance exposures reflected in the recent internal investigation and delays in financial reporting. Dentsply Sirona's credit exposure to environmental risks is neutral to low (E-2) in line with the overall exposure of the medical device industry. Dentsply Sirona has moderately negative credit exposure to social risks (S-3) arising from responsible production. The significant majority of the company's products are subject to regulation, but the risks associated with Dentsply Sirona's portfolio, such as its imaging systems and other capital products, have less risk than medical devices inserted in the body. Dentsply Sirona's significant diversification within dental products also partly mitigates its social risk. Dentsply Sirona's credit exposure to governance considerations is moderately negative (G-3). The recent events including the internal investigation, delays in financial reporting and management turnover negatively reflect on the company's risk management, management credibility and compliance and reporting. The ratings review will focus on the internal investigation's progress and conclusion, and the impact of any revisions to the company's historical and forward looking financial metrics. Dentsply Sirona Inc., headquartered Charlotte, North Carolina, is a leading manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company's products and dental solutions include leading positions and platforms across consumables, dental equipment, technology, and specialty products. Revenues for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 were approximately $4.2 billion. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004 . For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235 . At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Kailash Chhaya, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653