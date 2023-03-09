Moody's places Diamond (BC) B.V. ratings under review for downgrade

New York, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Diamond (BC) B.V.'s (dba Diversey) B2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B2 – PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), Ba3 senior secured bank credit facilities and Caa1 senior unsecured notes under review for downgrade. The review follows the announcement by the company that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Solenis (Olympus Water US Holding Corporation, B3 stable) for an enterprise value of $4.6 billion, including Diversey's debt. The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged.

The transaction is subject to Diversey shareholder and regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Bain Capital, which owns approximately 73% of Diversey, has agreed to vote in favor of the transaction. Upon completion of the merger, Diversey will become a private company. We expect Diversey's debt to be repaid because of change of control provision in the existing credit agreement and bond indenture. We would withdraw the ratings on Diversey debt once it's repaid.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Diamond (BC) B.V.

....Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Diamond (BC) B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The placement of ratings under review for downgrade reflects the lack of information regarding the funding of the transaction and the ultimate capital structure of the combined entity, despite improving scale and business profiles given the complementary nature of both businesses both in terms of products and geographic concentration. Under the terms of the transaction, Bain Capital will contribute approximately 56% of its existing equity into Solenis at an implied value per Diversey share of $7.84 and will sell its remaining shares to Solenis for cash at the same price. Solenis, which is owned by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC, will need to fund cash payment to Bain Capital, other shareholders and existing debt holders to close the transaction. The companies have not provided details on how the transaction will be structured, but we would expect the debt to be repaid.

Headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Diversey is a global supplier of cleaning, hygiene, sanitizing products, equipment and related services to the institutional and industrial cleaning and sanitation markets. The company generated approximately $2.7 billion of sales in the twelve months ended September 2022. Diversey is currently a portfolio company of Bain Capital.

Olympus Water US Holding Corporation, operating as Solenis, produces chemicals used in the manufacturing process for pulp and paper products, industrial and municipal water treatment, pool and spa markets. Its products and service help customers improve operational efficiency, enhance product quality and reduce environmental impact. In late 2021, Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC acquired Solenis and combined it with an existing portfolio company Sigura to form Olympus Water. After acquiring Clearon in 2022, the company will have pro-forma sales of about $4.4 billion per annum.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022.

