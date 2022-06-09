Moody's places Digi's ratings on review for downgrade

Madrid, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi", "DCS" or "the company") on review for downgrade. Digi is the parent company of RCS & RDS S.A. ("RCS&RDS"), a leading pay-TV and communications services provider in Romania.

Concurrently, Moody's has also placed on review for downgrade the Ba3 rating on the €850 million guaranteed fixed rate senior secured notes (split into two tranches, €450 million due 2025 and €400 million due 2028) issued by RCS&RDS.

"We have placed Digi's ratings on review for downgrade following the publication of the preliminary 2021 report, which includes a qualified audit opinion," says Agustin Alberti, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Digi.

Compliance and reporting is a governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

On May 30, 2022, Digi released [1] its audited 2021 full year non statutory consolidated financial statements. The financial statements were delivered one month later than the company's initial target of April 30, set in September 2021, when the company announced the change of auditor from E&Y to KPMG.

The audit report is qualified, and KPMG set out a number of reasons for the qualification. These reasons relate to the completeness and availability of key information, and to areas of disclosure.

Management claims that the issues raised are not related to the quality of the accounts but caused by insufficient time to complete the audit, since the audit work started in early 2022, which was later than expected. The company expects to release the 2021 audited Dutch statutory consolidated financial statements by the end of August at the latest.

The postponed financial statements for fiscal year 2021 and the qualified nature of the audit report weigh negatively on Moody's assessment of the company's governance and internal controls. In terms of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations, the accounting issues have led the rating agency to change its assessment of the company's Compliance and Reporting to 4 from 2. Governance risks (Issuer Profile Score or "IPS") remains moderately negative (G-3), but risks are skewed to the downside depending on the final report to be released in the next 2-3 months.

The review process will therefore focus on (1) the assessment of the final 2021 audited Dutch statutory financial statements and any financial implications arising from that audit, and (2) the proposed implementation of changes in internal controls to strengthen the reporting consistency.

Prior to placing the ratings on review, Moody's said that downward pressure could be exerted on the rating if (1) Digi's operating performance weakens such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 3.5x on a sustained basis, (2) the company embarks in a debt financed organic or inorganic growth strategy, or (3) the company's liquidity profile weakens (including a reduction in headroom under financial covenants).

Prior to placing the ratings on review, Moody's said that it could upgrade Digi if the company (1) increases its scale and diversification, (2) reports solid operating performance such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains well below 2.5x; and (3) the company generates positive FCF (after capital spending and dividends) on a sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Digi Communications N.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3

..Issuer: RCS & RDS S.A.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Digi Communications N.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: RCS & RDS S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Digi Communications N.V. is the parent company of RCS & RDS S.A., a leading pay-TV and communications services provider in Romania and Hungary. The company completed an IPO in May 2017 and is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. It generated revenues of €1.3 billion and reported EBITDA of €480 million (including IFRS16) in 2020. Digi is ultimately controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Zoltan Teszari, president of the board and founder of the company.

