Moody's places Digital Room Holdings, Inc.'s ratings under review for downgrade

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed Digital Room Holdings, Inc.'s ("DRI") ratings under review for downgrade, including the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), the B2 rating on DRI's senior secured first lien credit facility, and the Caa2 rating on the company's second lien term loan. The review was prompted by Moody's expectation of a meaningful near term contraction in demand from DRI's customer base related to the coronavirus outbreak that is anticipated to considerably weigh on the company's operating performance trends and financial flexibility in 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for downgrade will focus on the severity of demand contraction among DRI's predominantly SMB-focused client base related to the coronavirus outbreak and management's ability to preserve liquidity until operating conditions show sustained improvement. The company's adequate liquidity position is currently supported by a projected pro forma cash balance of $30 million (Moody's estimate) following DRI's full drawdown of its revolving credit facility. However, Moody's does not expect the company to generate meaningful free cash flow in 2020, with the possibility of modest deficits during this period, potentially necessitating covenant relief if operating performance trails expectations or in the event of prolonged weakness in macroeconomic conditions.

The existing B3 CFR is constrained by the company's high adjusted debt/EBITDA of approximately 7x (Moody's adjusted for operating leases) at the end of 2019 and Moody's expectations that this metric could approach 10x in 2020 due to a sharp projected drop in the company's EBITDA during this period. DRI's CFR is also negatively impacted by the company's small size, potential competitive pressures from larger commercial printers and web based rivals, and exposure to ongoing cyclicality in the print advertising market. Additionally, the company's ownership by H.I.G. Capital ("HIG") presents corporate governance concerns with respect to DRI's financial strategies, particularly given the potential for additional debt-funded acquisitions and equity distributions.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Additionally, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety which may lead to material, albeit temporary, disruptions of DRI's day-to-day operations. Today's rating action reflects the impact on DRI's credit profile of this shock, particularly with respect to weakening demand trends and the resulting deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The risks associated with DRI's credit profile are partially offset by the company's strong presence in the online short-run print market as well as its solid customer relationships and historically strong retention rates which contribute to revenue predictability. Additionally, the company's modest capital budget should support improving free cash flow generation once operating conditions normalize.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DRI, owned by HIG, is a leading e-commerce provider in the online short-run print market. Moody's forecasts DRI to generate revenues of approximately $190 million in 2020.

