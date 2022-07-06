Moody's places Domtar Corporation ratings under review for downgrade

New York, July 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Domtar Corporation's (Domtar) Ba2 corporate family rating, Ba2-PD probability of default rating and instrument ratings under review for downgrade. The review follows the announcement by Domtar's owner, The Paper Excellence Group (not rated), that Domtar will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. for $20.5 per share in a transaction that reflects an enterprise value of $2.7 billion, including pension liabilities.

The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

"The placement under review for downgrade reflects the lack of information regarding the funding of the transaction and the ultimate capital structure, while both companies are expected to operate separately following the merger," said Anastasija Johnson, senior analyst at Moody's Investors Service.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Domtar Corporation

....Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2

....Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Domtar Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The placement of the ratings under review for downgrade reflects a potential increase in Domtar's leverage (4.2x in the twelve months ended March 2022) if the majority of the $2.7 billion transaction is funded with debt as well as potential impact on the rating of existing instruments depending on the ultimate capital structure. The review will focus on the balance of funding sources between debt, cash, and equity as well as analysis of leverage in mid-cycle and trough conditions, given current strong Resolute earnings driven by high lumber, pulp, and paper prices and our expectations for price declines in 2023. The review will also focus on future financial policy, capital expenditure needs and strategy of the combined company, and any potential divestitures required by the regulators given some overlap in pulp. The review will focus on Resolute's announced strategic review of its tissue business and the ultimate business structure that would support additional debt as a result of this transaction. The review will also focus on liquidity to support future operations. Domtar had $54 million of cash on hand as of March 2022 and $150 borrowings and $63 million of letters of credit outstanding on its $400 million asset-based revolver. In the second quarter, the company completed the sale of its Kamloops, BC, pulp mill for $300 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

The acquisition reflects Paper Excellence's growth strategy to build a diversified North American forest products company. Paper Excellence acquired Domtar in November 2021. Other than pulp, there is no direct overlap and limited synergies between Domtar and Resolute's operations. The transaction will diversify Domtar's business profile but will also add earnings volatility through Resolute's lumber operations. Paper Excellence said it will support Resolute's existing growth strategy to invest in lumber and pulp businesses and maximizing the value of its paper and tissue businesses. Paper Excellence also said it plans to undertake a feasibility study for the eventual conversion of Resolute's newsprint mill to the production of packaging paper.

Headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Domtar is North America's largest producer of uncoated freesheet (UFS) paper (used primarily for photocopying) and the third largest global producer of fluff pulp. Domtar is also in the process of entering the recycled containerboard market through its conversion of Kingsport, TN. Mill. Headquartered in Montreal (Quebec, Canada), Resolute produces lumber, newsprint and specialty paper, market pulp and tissue. As a Domtar subsidiary, Resolute will continue to operate under its name and its management team will remain in place at the company's existing headquarters.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

