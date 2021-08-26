Moody's places Dongxing Securities' Baa2 ratings on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed the Baa2/P-2 local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings of Dongxing Securities Co., Ltd. on review for downgrade.

In addition, Moody's has placed the backed Baa2 local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Dongxing Voyage Company Limited, which is guaranteed by Dongxing Securities, on review for downgrade. Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, Dongxing Voyage is an offshore financing vehicle of Dongxing Securities.

The previous outlooks on the entities were stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's rating action follows Moody's placement of the ratings of China Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Orient AMC, A3 RUR) on review for downgrade on 25 Aug 2021. For more information on the rating action for Orient AMC, please refer to https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_450733 .

The review reflects Moody's view that a reassessment of the very high level of government support to Orient AMC will have an implication on the government support assessment for Dongxing Securities.

Given Orient AMC owns 52.7% of the company, Dongxing Securities plays a key role in supporting Orient AMC's distressed asset management business. As such, Moody's had assumed a very high level of support from Orient AMC and a high level of indirect support from the Chinese government (A1 stable) via Orient AMC.

The review will consider whether there will be any significant changes to Dongxing Securities' relationship to the parent, as well as changes to its importance to Orient AMC's core distressed asset management business. In addition, Moody's will consider whether there will be any changes to its government support assessment for Orient AMC.

Dongxing Securities' standalone credit profiles and financial positions, however, remain stable. Therefore, Moody's does not expect to change its standalone assessment of the company.

Given that Dongxing Securities' ratings are on review for downgrade, it is unlikely that they will be upgraded over the next 12-18 months.

Dongxing Securities' ratings could be confirmed if (1) Orient AMC's ratings are confirmed, and (2) Moody's assesses that the company will continue to benefit from a high level of indirect support from the Government of China through its parent and a very high level of affiliate support from its parent.

Dongxing Securities' ratings could be downgraded if (1) Orient AMC's long-term issuer rating is downgraded, (2) the high level of indirect government support weakens, or (3) Moody's believes that Dongxing Securities' importance to Orient AMC has weakened.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Dongxing Securities Co., Ltd. reported total assets of RMB86.4 billion as of the end of December 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Sean Hung, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

