Moody's places Dongxing Securities' Baa2 ratings on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed the Baa2/P-2 local currency
and foreign currency issuer ratings of Dongxing Securities Co.,
Ltd. on review for downgrade.
In addition, Moody's has placed the backed Baa2 local currency senior
unsecured debt rating of Dongxing Voyage Company Limited, which
is guaranteed by Dongxing Securities, on review for downgrade.
Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, Dongxing Voyage is an
offshore financing vehicle of Dongxing Securities.
The previous outlooks on the entities were stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Today's rating action follows Moody's placement of the ratings of China
Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Orient AMC,
A3 RUR) on review for downgrade on 25 Aug 2021. For more information
on the rating action for Orient AMC, please refer to https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_450733
.
The review reflects Moody's view that a reassessment of the very high
level of government support to Orient AMC will have an implication on
the government support assessment for Dongxing Securities.
Given Orient AMC owns 52.7% of the company, Dongxing
Securities plays a key role in supporting Orient AMC's distressed
asset management business. As such, Moody's had assumed
a very high level of support from Orient AMC and a high level of indirect
support from the Chinese government (A1 stable) via Orient AMC.
The review will consider whether there will be any significant changes
to Dongxing Securities' relationship to the parent, as well
as changes to its importance to Orient AMC's core distressed asset
management business. In addition, Moody's will consider
whether there will be any changes to its government support assessment
for Orient AMC.
Dongxing Securities' standalone credit profiles and financial positions,
however, remain stable. Therefore, Moody's does
not expect to change its standalone assessment of the company.
Given that Dongxing Securities' ratings are on review for downgrade,
it is unlikely that they will be upgraded over the next 12-18 months.
Dongxing Securities' ratings could be confirmed if (1) Orient AMC's
ratings are confirmed, and (2) Moody's assesses that the company
will continue to benefit from a high level of indirect support from the
Government of China through its parent and a very high level of affiliate
support from its parent.
Dongxing Securities' ratings could be downgraded if (1) Orient AMC's long-term
issuer rating is downgraded, (2) the high level of indirect government
support weakens, or (3) Moody's believes that Dongxing Securities'
importance to Orient AMC has weakened.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Beijing, China, Dongxing Securities Co.,
Ltd. reported total assets of RMB86.4 billion as of the
end of December 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Sean Hung, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
