Moody's places Douglas' (Kirk Beauty One GmbH) ratings under review for downgrade

Milan, March 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today placed under review for downgrade the B3 corporate family rating
(CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of German
beauty products retailer Kirk Beauty One GmbH ('Douglas' or the company).
Concurrently, Moody's has placed under review for downgrade
the Caa2 rating on the €335 million senior notes due 2023 issued
by Kirk Beauty One GmbH and the B2 rating on the senior secured debt instruments
borrowed by its subsidiaries, comprising the €200 million revolving
credit facility (RCF), the €1,670 million Term Loan B
and the €300 million senior secured notes due 2022 issued by Douglas
GmbH. The outlook on the ratings was changed to rating under review
from stable.
"We have placed Douglas' ratings under review for downgrade
because the spread of the coronavirus across Europe will result in lower
sales and earnings for the company, owing to the temporary closure
of most of its stores across Europe. Douglas has sufficient liquidity
to cope with a temporary stoppage of its activity, but a more prolonged
closure would stress its liquidity in the near term and also limit its
ability to refinance its 2022 debt maturities," says Lorenzo
Re, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst
for Douglas.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The retail sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically
for Douglas, the closure of most of its stores across Europe will
lead to depressed sales and cash generation over the coming months.
Douglas remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's expects Douglas to face material operational disruptions in the
second and third quarter of the 2019/2020 fiscal year, leading to
a significant deterioration of the company's financial profile.
The company's performance during the first quarter of fiscal 2020
was solid, owing to a positive Christmas season, and strengthened
the company's liquidity. Douglas generates approximately
40% of its annual EBITDA during the Christmas season, which
leaves the company with some time to recover its performance before the
next high season.
However, the rating agency estimates that, despite the company
has taken aggressive cost reductions and cash preserving measures,
Douglas could incur in large operating losses in the next couple of months
because of the sharp reduction in sales and the under absorption of fixed
SG&A costs. Moody's estimates that around €130 million
of Douglas' Moody's adjusted EBITDA (out of a total estimated
EBITDA of about €600 million in fiscal 2020) is at risk during the
next three months. In this scenario, the company's Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage would increase to above 8.0x in fiscal 2020 from
a previous estimate of 6.6x. However, the duration
and extent of the shutdown is still uncertain and any recovery prospects
once the lockdown is ended will be hampered by reduced macroeconomic growth,
reduced consumer confidence and lower consumer disposable income.
Moody's also expects that Douglas' liquidity will weaken, owing
to the lower cash generation caused by the store closures. Moody's
estimates that the company's liquidity's buffer will be sufficient
to cope with a short-period of business disruption, but a
prolonged shutdown could cause liquidity stress. The rating review
process will focus on (1) the degree and extension to which the spread
of the coronavirus will impair the company's business; (2)
the flexibility of the company to adapt its cost structure and preserve
cash; (3) the potential benefits from any measures implemented by
European governments to support liquidity needs of corporates; and
(4) the recovery prospects after the business normalisation in the context
of a weakened macroeconomic environment.
Moody's expects to conclude the review within the next three months.
Douglas' credit profile continues to be supported by the company's strong
market position and significant scale in the specialist beauty retail
sector, which shows positive demand dynamics. However,
demand in the beauty sector is highly discretionary and exposed to consumer
sentiment, and competition in the sector remains strong.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Douglas of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
In addition, Douglas, as other retailers, is exposed
to increasing social risks because of the shift in consumer preferences
and spending patterns. In particular the shift towards e-commerce
has increased pressure on retail companies to intensify their online presence,
which however weighs on margins, because of the associated logistics,
IT and marketing costs.
In terms of governance, Moody's notes that the company is
tightly controlled by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and -
as is often the case in highly levered, private equity sponsored
deals - has a high tolerance for leverage, while governance
is comparatively less transparent.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity as of December 2019 included €360 million of available
cash and a €200 million revolving credit facility (RCF), which
Moody's expects the company to fully draw in March. Moody's also
expects that Douglas' liquidity will weaken because of normal working
capital seasonality and of lower cash generation caused by the store closures.
Moody's estimates this liquidity to be sufficient to cope with a
short-period of business disruption. However, Douglas
will be reliant on the full drawing of the RCF and its liquidity will
be very stretched in the next six months. Moreover, Moody's
expects that a material deterioration in EBITDA would likely lead to a
breach of the springing net leverage covenant, tested when drawings
exceed 40% under the company's RCF, leaving the company
reliant on its ability to get a covenant waiver.
The company has increasing refinancing risk due to the maturity in 2022
of both the €1,670 million term loan and the €300 million
senior secured notes. A prolonged period of business disruption
with weak recovery prospects might impair the company's ability
to refinance these maturities on a timely manner.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The €1,670 million senior secured Facility B, the €300
million senior secured notes and the €200 million RCF are all rated
B2, one notch above the CFR, reflecting the senior position
of these instruments relative to the junior instruments in the capital
structure, the €335 million senior notes that are rated Caa2.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
The ratings are currently under review for downgrade.
Prior to the ratings review process, Moody's said that negative
pressure on the rating could materialise in case of continued pressure
on margin that further impairs operating performance, leading to
Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA above 7.0x on a sustained basis
and negative free cash flow for an extended period of time leading to
liquidity concerns.
Prior to the ratings review process, Moody's said that positive
ratings pressure could result over time from (1) solid top line growth,
margin improvement and free cash flow generation over and above Moody's
expectations; (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falling below
6.0x on a sustained basis; and (3) visibility regarding the
successful refinancing of the debt maturing in 2022.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Kirk Beauty One GmbH
On Review for Downgrade:
....Probability of Default Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B3-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Caa2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Douglas Finance B.V.
On Review for Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Douglas GmbH
On Review for Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Groupe Nocibe France S.A.S.
On Review for Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Nocibe France S.A.S.
On Review for Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Parfumerie Douglas GmbH
On Review for Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Parfumerie Douglas International GmbH
On Review for Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Kirk Beauty One GmbH ('Douglas' or 'the company'), headquartered
in Düsseldorf, is a multichannel retailer of selective beauty
and personal care products with stores in 20 different European countries
and e-commerce operations in 24 countries. The group was
acquired in August 2015 by funds advised by CVC Capital Partners.
The founders, the Kreke family, still retain a 15%
stake in the company. The company generated €3,453 million
and €611 million in revenue and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA,
respectively, in the fiscal year ended September 2019.
