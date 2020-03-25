Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Douglas Finance B.V. Douglas GmbH Groupe Nocibe France S.A.S. Kirk Beauty One GmbH Nocibe France S.A.S. Parfumerie Douglas GmbH Parfumerie Douglas International GmbH Related Research Credit Opinion: Kirk Beauty One GmbH: Update following downgrade to B3 Credit Opinion: Kirk Beauty One GmbH: Update following first-quarter results Credit Opinion: Kirk Beauty One GmbH (Douglas): Update following outlook changed to negative, B2 rating affirmed Credit Opinion: Kirk Beauty One GmbH: Kirk Beauty One GmbH – Credit Opinion Update Credit Opinion: Kirk Beauty One GmbH: Kirk Beauty One GmbH – Credit Opinion Update Rating Action: Moody's places Douglas' (Kirk Beauty One GmbH) ratings under review for downgrade 25 Mar 2020 Milan, March 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today placed under review for downgrade the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of German beauty products retailer Kirk Beauty One GmbH ('Douglas' or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has placed under review for downgrade the Caa2 rating on the €335 million senior notes due 2023 issued by Kirk Beauty One GmbH and the B2 rating on the senior secured debt instruments borrowed by its subsidiaries, comprising the €200 million revolving credit facility (RCF), the €1,670 million Term Loan B and the €300 million senior secured notes due 2022 issued by Douglas GmbH. The outlook on the ratings was changed to rating under review from stable. "We have placed Douglas' ratings under review for downgrade because the spread of the coronavirus across Europe will result in lower sales and earnings for the company, owing to the temporary closure of most of its stores across Europe. Douglas has sufficient liquidity to cope with a temporary stoppage of its activity, but a more prolonged closure would stress its liquidity in the near term and also limit its ability to refinance its 2022 debt maturities," says Lorenzo Re, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Douglas. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The retail sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically for Douglas, the closure of most of its stores across Europe will lead to depressed sales and cash generation over the coming months. Douglas remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's expects Douglas to face material operational disruptions in the second and third quarter of the 2019/2020 fiscal year, leading to a significant deterioration of the company's financial profile. The company's performance during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was solid, owing to a positive Christmas season, and strengthened the company's liquidity. Douglas generates approximately 40% of its annual EBITDA during the Christmas season, which leaves the company with some time to recover its performance before the next high season. However, the rating agency estimates that, despite the company has taken aggressive cost reductions and cash preserving measures, Douglas could incur in large operating losses in the next couple of months because of the sharp reduction in sales and the under absorption of fixed SG&A costs. Moody's estimates that around €130 million of Douglas' Moody's adjusted EBITDA (out of a total estimated EBITDA of about €600 million in fiscal 2020) is at risk during the next three months. In this scenario, the company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage would increase to above 8.0x in fiscal 2020 from a previous estimate of 6.6x. However, the duration and extent of the shutdown is still uncertain and any recovery prospects once the lockdown is ended will be hampered by reduced macroeconomic growth, reduced consumer confidence and lower consumer disposable income. Moody's also expects that Douglas' liquidity will weaken, owing to the lower cash generation caused by the store closures. Moody's estimates that the company's liquidity's buffer will be sufficient to cope with a short-period of business disruption, but a prolonged shutdown could cause liquidity stress. The rating review process will focus on (1) the degree and extension to which the spread of the coronavirus will impair the company's business; (2) the flexibility of the company to adapt its cost structure and preserve cash; (3) the potential benefits from any measures implemented by European governments to support liquidity needs of corporates; and (4) the recovery prospects after the business normalisation in the context of a weakened macroeconomic environment. Moody's expects to conclude the review within the next three months. Douglas' credit profile continues to be supported by the company's strong market position and significant scale in the specialist beauty retail sector, which shows positive demand dynamics. However, demand in the beauty sector is highly discretionary and exposed to consumer sentiment, and competition in the sector remains strong. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Douglas of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. In addition, Douglas, as other retailers, is exposed to increasing social risks because of the shift in consumer preferences and spending patterns. In particular the shift towards e-commerce has increased pressure on retail companies to intensify their online presence, which however weighs on margins, because of the associated logistics, IT and marketing costs. In terms of governance, Moody's notes that the company is tightly controlled by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and - as is often the case in highly levered, private equity sponsored deals - has a high tolerance for leverage, while governance is comparatively less transparent. LIQUIDITY Liquidity as of December 2019 included €360 million of available cash and a €200 million revolving credit facility (RCF), which Moody's expects the company to fully draw in March. Moody's also expects that Douglas' liquidity will weaken because of normal working capital seasonality and of lower cash generation caused by the store closures. Moody's estimates this liquidity to be sufficient to cope with a short-period of business disruption. However, Douglas will be reliant on the full drawing of the RCF and its liquidity will be very stretched in the next six months. Moreover, Moody's expects that a material deterioration in EBITDA would likely lead to a breach of the springing net leverage covenant, tested when drawings exceed 40% under the company's RCF, leaving the company reliant on its ability to get a covenant waiver. The company has increasing refinancing risk due to the maturity in 2022 of both the €1,670 million term loan and the €300 million senior secured notes. A prolonged period of business disruption with weak recovery prospects might impair the company's ability to refinance these maturities on a timely manner. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The €1,670 million senior secured Facility B, the €300 million senior secured notes and the €200 million RCF are all rated B2, one notch above the CFR, reflecting the senior position of these instruments relative to the junior instruments in the capital structure, the €335 million senior notes that are rated Caa2. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN The ratings are currently under review for downgrade. Prior to the ratings review process, Moody's said that negative pressure on the rating could materialise in case of continued pressure on margin that further impairs operating performance, leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA above 7.0x on a sustained basis and negative free cash flow for an extended period of time leading to liquidity concerns. Prior to the ratings review process, Moody's said that positive ratings pressure could result over time from (1) solid top line growth, margin improvement and free cash flow generation over and above Moody's expectations; (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falling below 6.0x on a sustained basis; and (3) visibility regarding the successful refinancing of the debt maturing in 2022. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Kirk Beauty One GmbH On Review for Downgrade: ....Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3-PD ....Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Caa2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Douglas Finance B.V. On Review for Downgrade: ....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Douglas GmbH On Review for Downgrade: ....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 ....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Groupe Nocibe France S.A.S. On Review for Downgrade: ....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Nocibe France S.A.S. On Review for Downgrade: ....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Parfumerie Douglas GmbH On Review for Downgrade: ....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Parfumerie Douglas International GmbH On Review for Downgrade: ....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Kirk Beauty One GmbH ('Douglas' or 'the company'), headquartered in Düsseldorf, is a multichannel retailer of selective beauty and personal care products with stores in 20 different European countries and e-commerce operations in 24 countries. The group was acquired in August 2015 by funds advised by CVC Capital Partners. The founders, the Kreke family, still retain a 15% stake in the company. The company generated €3,453 million and €611 million in revenue and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA, respectively, in the fiscal year ended September 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



