Moody's places E*TRADE's ratings on review for upgrade

Action follows announcement of E*TRADE's agreement to be acquired by Morgan Stanley for $13 billion
New York, February 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today placed all of E*TRADE
Financial Corp.'s (E*TRADE) ratings on review for upgrade,
including its Baa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings.
Moody's also affirmed E*TRADE Bank's baa1 baseline credit
assessment (BCA) and P-1 short term bank deposit rating,
and placed the remainder of E*TRADE Bank's ratings on review
for upgrade, including its baa1 adjusted BCA.
Today's rating action follows the announcement that E*TRADE has entered
into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Morgan Stanley (A3 senior,
review for upgrade) in an all-stock transaction valued at around
$13 billion.
A complete list of affected ratings and assessments for both entities
can be found at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's said the reviews for upgrade were prompted by the announcement
that Morgan Stanley has agreed to acquire E*TRADE, and the credit
profile of the combined entity would be stronger than E*TRADE's
on a standalone basis. Moody's affirmed E*TRADE Bank's
baa1 BCA because it is already a notch higher than Morgan Stanley's
lead bank's (Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.) baa2
BCA, that is on review for upgrade.
E*TRADE Bank's BCA benefits from a highly liquid balance sheet
with an approximately $41 billion securities portfolio funded mostly
through E*TRADE's clients' uninvested cash balances.
The reviews for upgrade of E*TRADE and E*TRADE Bank will focus
on the likely closing of the transaction which Morgan Stanley and E*TRADE
expect to occur in the fourth quarter of 2020, following regulatory
and E*TRADE's shareholders' approvals.
In its assessment of E*TRADE's corporate governance (as a standalone
entity), Moody's makes a one-notch downward corporate behavior
adjustment in its assessment of the firm's creditworthiness to reflect
Moody's view that it may seek further M&A opportunities to supplement
organic growth.
E*TRADE is a financial services company that provides brokerage,
banking and related products and services primarily to individual retail
investors. For year-end 2019, the firm generated $2.9
billion in total net revenue.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
-The consummation of the announced acquisition.
-The development of profitable new revenue streams to complement
E*TRADE's existing transaction and spread-based activities
and diversifying its cash generating capabilities without adding significant
credit risk
-Improved earnings generation derived from strong organic growth
and disciplined cost management
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
-Failure to maintain a financial profile in line with the current
rating as a result of the elimination of its trading commissions
-Shift in strategy to tolerate a significant increase in debt leverage
driven by debt-funded shareholder distributions or M&A activity,
especially if debt/EBITDA worsened to about 2.0x, and absent
a clear and cohesive plan to return leverage to its pre-existing
level in the near-term
-Increased tolerance for asset risk at E*TRADE Bank because
it could lead to greater risk of unexpected losses and capital depletion
-Significant deterioration in franchise value, via a security
breach of client accounts, a sustained service outage, or
a significant legal or compliance issue resulting in reputational damage,
loss of customers and litigation costs pressuring profit margins.
The following rating actions were taken:
..Issuer: E*TRADE Financial Corp.
On review for upgrade
.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Upgrade, currently Baa2
....Pref. Shelf, Placed on Review
for Upgrade, currently (P)Ba1
....Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Ba2
....Subordinate Shelf, Placed on Review
for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed on
Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa2
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
Preferred Stock, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2
(hyb)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2
..Issuer: E*TRADE Bank
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa1
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa1
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A3(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa1
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2
.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Upgrade, currently Baa2, Outlook changed to Review for
Upgrade from Negative
.... LT Deposit Rating, Placed on Review
for Upgrade, currently A2, Outlook changed to Review for Upgrade
from Negative
.... ST Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: E*TRADE Bank
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: E*TRADE Financial Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
The principal methodology used in rating E*TRADE Financial Corp.
was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November
2019. The principal methodology used in rating E*TRADE Bank
was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the
Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of
these methodologies.
