Moody's places EWT Holdings (dba "Evoqua")'s ratings on review for upgrade; being acquired by Xylem

New York, January 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed EWT Holdings III Corp.'s (dba "Evoqua") ratings on review for upgrade, including Evoqua's Ba3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and Ba3 rating on the senior secured bank credit facilities. The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged.

This follows the announced acquisition of Evoqua by Xylem Inc. ("Xylem", Baa2 stable) in an all-stock funded transaction for an implied enterprise value of approximately $7.5 billion. The closing of the transaction is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and shareholder approval as well as the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2023.

The ratings review for upgrade reflects our expectation that Evoqua's credit profile will improve once it is acquired by Xylem, an investment-grade rated company. Evoqua will become part of a larger, more diverse company with greater financial resources. Xylem's historically conservative financial leverage, very good liquidity and good track record of acquisition execution is also considered.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: EWT Holdings III Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EWT Holdings III Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating review will focus on the successful closing of the transaction, the treatment of the company's debt following the acquisition, pro forma credit metrics and the risks and opportunities associated with a large scale acquisition.

The Ba3 CFR for Evoqua as a standalone company is supported by its well-entrenched position within the water treatment industry, which exhibits strong long term demand characteristics that support the company's revenue growth. Evoqua's core business is centered on the provision of clean water solutions to a diverse customer base including industrial, municipal and commercial customers. The company's revenue base also comprises a substantial amount of services and aftermarket sales, which provides stability against cyclical capital equipment sales. Counterbalancing these considerations are Evoqua's high debt levels relative to the company's $1.7 billion revenue base. In addition, free cash flow is impacted by sizable capital investment to support revenue growth needed to execute on high backlog levels. The company has been effective at managing customer driven capital demands. Further, Evoqua is contending with supply chain and inflationary cost pressures that are expected to persist through 2023.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, EWT Holdings III Corp. is a publicly-traded (NYSE: AQUA) designer, manufacturer and provider of water treatment solutions for the process, drinking and waste water needs of industrial, municipal and commercial customers. Revenues for the company's fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 totaled approximately $1.7 billion.

