Moody's places Eksportfinans' ratings on review for upgrade

Stockholm, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed Eksportfinans ASA's (Eksportfinans) senior unsecured debt ratings and long-term issuer rating of Baa1 on review for upgrade. The long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of A3, the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of A3(cr) and the short-term CRRs and short-term CR Assessment of P-2 and P-2(cr), respectively, were also placed on review for upgrade.

A full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Eksportfinans has reached a stable state in its run-off, with reported total assets of NOK9.5 billion as of September 2022, down 95% from NOK213.9 billion reported in 2011. At the same time, capital has fallen less and reached NOK6.1 billion, representing 64% of total assets, as of September 2022. The shrinking balance sheet has continued to improve Eksportfinans' asset risk and capital position.

Even more importantly, Eksportfinans has successfully managed its debt repayments and has gradually reduced its debt while increasing its liquid resources, which now represent 80% of tangible banking assets. The development has significantly improved the likelihood of timely repayment and a stable run-off of its obligations, exerting substantial upward pressure on its ratings.

Furthermore, the reduced number of remaining funding structures is making liability matching easier and reducing the complexity facing the bank's management. A risk for the Eksportfinans remains the departure of key personnel managing its complex structured funding and its related derivatives risk management. However, the company has processes and routines in place to avoid disruptions in operations in the case of such departure.

Moody's review will consider whether the reduced volume of outstanding funding has significantly reduced the bank's level of opacity & complexity and key person risks. Additionally, the rating agency will consider if the run off of Eksportfinans' assets and liabilities is sufficiently advanced to represent a material reduction in the level of credit and liquidity risk that the entity faces. Combined these factors could lead to one or more notches of upgrade to the bank's long-term ratings.

The ratings could be upgraded as a result of the orderly wind down of the bank's assets reducing the risks around the bank's ability to repay its remaining debts as they fall dues while maintaining strong liquidity and capital buffers and reducing outstanding debt.

A downgrade is unlikely given the review for upgrade. However, there could be downward pressure on the rating if there was a large extraordinary dividend payments, beyond our current expectations, that would weaken the liquidity and jeopardise the credit institution's debt repayment ability.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Eksportfinans ASA

On Review for Upgrade:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa3

.... Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2

.... Long-term Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa1, Outlook Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa1, Outlook Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

