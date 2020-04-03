Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers El Corte Ingles, S.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: El Corte Ingles, S.A.: Update to credit analysis Issuer Comment: El Corte Ingles, S.A.: ECI's debt refinancing and recent asset disposal are credit positive LGD Assessment: El Corte Ingles Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of El Corte Ingles, S.A. Issuer Comment: El Corte Ingles, S.A.: ECI's ratings unchanged following additional notes issuance, asset divestiture is credit positive Rating Action: Moody's places El Corte Ingles' ratings on review for downgrade Issuer Comment: El Corte Ingles, S.A.: ECI's ratings unchanged following additional notes issuance, asset divestiture is credit positive Rating Action: Moody's places El Corte Ingles' ratings on review for downgrade 03 Apr 2020 Paris, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade Spanish retailer El Corte Inglés, S.A. ("ECI") Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and its Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, the issuer's EUR690 million senior unsecured bond Ba1 rating has also been placed on review for downgrade. The outlook prior to this rating action was stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, considered as a social risk under Moody's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The retail sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, ECI's exposure to store retailing and discretionary spending, have left it vulnerable to mandatory shop closures and to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Today's rating action reflects Moody's belief that ECI will face very challenging operating conditions in Spain amidst supply chain disruptions, declining demand, mandated curfews, store closures and dislocation in the financial markets related to the coronavirus pandemic. The rating agency believes that the nationwide lockdown imposed recently by many authorities in Europe a will hurt demand of discretionary products and will result in logistic and supply chain issues. Whilst Moody's acknowledges that around 35% of ECI's product offering is non-discretionary, ECI's online shop is open and ECI's shops are currently partially opened, the rating agency believes that ECI will face material operational disruptions in the next few weeks as the outbreak continues. Over time, this could impact the company's earnings and margins, and ultimately weigh on its free cash flows and debt protections ratios. Whilst ECI needs a liquidity buffer because of its working capital seasonality, Moody's considers the company's liquidity as adequate currently. As of the end of February 2020, the company had a total liquidity of around EUR1.3 billion, comprising cash on the balance sheet of around EUR200 million, and EUR1.1 billion available under its revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2024. The maintenance covenant on the RCF will start being calculated only from July 2021 and only if the company doesn't have at least two investment grade ratings. The company may need to partially draw on its RCF during 2020 to cover its costs during the coronavirus outbreak. The company has also secured on 1 April 2020 an additional EUR1.3 billion worth RCF maturing in April 2021. The new EUR1.3 billion RCF is not subject to financial covenants and Moody's expects this facility to remain undrawn. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The Ba1 instrument rating on the senior unsecured notes is in line with the CFR. The company's probability of default rating of Ba1-PD is also in line with the CFR. The probability of default rating reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate resulting from a capital structure comprising senior unsecured bonds and unsecured bank debt. RATIONALE FOR THE REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE The review will focus on (1) ECI's operational performance and liquidity strength during this period of significant earnings decline, (2) the impact on demand from the spread of COVID-19 in Spain, as well as (3) Moody's views regarding the longer-term sales and earnings trajectory and credit metrics of the company. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Positive rating pressure is not expected in the short term. However, it could arise if the company materially improves its liquidity buffer supported by improving profitability and a solid free cash flow generation and if its Moody´s adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio decreases sustainably below 3.5x . Downward pressure on the ratings could arise as a result of a deterioration of the company's liquidity. Downward pressure could also arise if there is a prolonged period of negative like-for-like sales, weaker profitability and depressed free cash flow generation. On a quantitative basis, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody´s adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio increases and is maintained above 4.0x. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE ECI, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is the largest department store in Europe, with groupwide net sales of almost EUR16 billion and adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.2 billion in fiscal 2018. The company operates under two divisions, retail and non-retail, which represented around 82% and 18% for both sales and EBITDA, respectively, in fiscal 2018. Founded in 1935 by Ramon Areces, ECI remains privately owned and controlled by the founder's descendants. Its current main shareholders are the Ramon Areces Foundation, Cartera de Valores IASA and PrimeFin, S.A. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. 