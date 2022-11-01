Moody's places Emerson's ratings on review for downgrade

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed Emerson Electric Company's ("Emerson") A2 senior unsecured debt rating and Prime-1 short term rating under review for downgrade.

The review for downgrade is prompted by the company's announcement that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell a majority stake in its Climate Technology business to private equity funds managed by Blackstone Inc. ("Blackstone"). Under the agreement, Emerson will receive pre-tax proceeds of approximately $9.5 billion while maintaining a non-controlling interest in a new standalone joint venture. Emerson expects to close the transaction in its fiscal year 2023.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Emerson Electric Company

.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A2

.... Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Emerson Electric Company

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review reflects Moody's expectations that, barring a concomitant reduction in debt, Emerson's leverage will substantially increase because of the loss of earnings associated with the Climate Technologies business. This segment contributed over 26% of Emerson Electric's total revenue and segment earnings in the company's fiscal year ending September 30, 2022.

In its announcement, Emerson cited organic growth and acquisitions as capital deployment priorities. The company also stated plans to increases share repurchases, which totaled $500 million in fiscal 2022, to $2 billion in 2023. As a result, Moody's does not believe that Emerson will use proceeds from business disposals to significantly repay debt. From a governance perspective, this indicates a more aggressive financial policy undertaking than Emerson has pursued in recent years. Moreover, Emerson will retain significant but non-controlling ownership of its Climate Technologies business through a joint venture. This comes shortly after it contributed approximately $6 billion in cash (including about $3 billion funded with incremental debt) and two of its software businesses, OSI and the Geological Simulation Software business, to create a new JV with Aspen Technologies, Inc., of which Emerson owns 55%. These transactions have increased the complexity of Emerson's corporate structure while reducing transparency of operating performance and cash flows.

Moody's believes that the separation of Climate Technologies is in line with the company's overall strategy of building out its industrial automation business while reducing its exposure to sectors represented under its Commercial & Residential Solutions segment. This will allow the company to focus on growing its leadership position in the high-growth industrial controls automation markets. However, the sale of its InSinkErator business to Whirlpool, Emerson still operates a sizeable Tools & Home Products segment which generates about $1.5 billion of revenue. The company has not yet announced further strategic plans for this segment, but Moody's believes that it may pursue further divestitures to focus solely on industrial automation.

The ratings review will focus on Emerson's pro forma leverage and free cash flow after dividends following the divestiture, as well as the ability and likelihood for debt reduction in the first few years after the close. Moody's will also consider Emerson's evolving business and risk profile as it realigns its focus on the industrial automation sector and shrinks its overall scale and diversity. While the company will have significant cash following the divestiture to deploy towards acquisitions (Moody's estimates over $14 billion), acquisitions in the industrial automation sector typically have high valuation multiples, and will also entail further event and integration risk. Also, Moody's will assess Emerson's plans regarding remaining Tools & Home Products businesses, and the effect that potential dispositions of those businesses would have on the company's earnings and cash generation.

Emerson Electric Company produces products and systems which address a wide range of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Emerson has two business segments: Automation Solutions, which includes its process management and industrial automation businesses, and Commercial and Residential Solutions, which comprises Emerson's Climate Technologies and Tools & Home Products businesses. Revenue is approximately $19.6 billion.

