Moody's places EnVen's ratings on review for upgrade

New York, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Energy Ventures GoM LLC's (EnVen, a wholly owned subsidiary of EnVen Energy Corporation) ratings on review for upgrade, including the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Caa1 rating for its senior secured second lien notes due 2026.

This follows the announcement by Talos Energy Inc. on September 22, 2022, of an agreement to acquire EnVen Energy Corporation for $1.1 billion. [1] Talos Production Inc. (Talos, B2 stable) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Talos Energy Inc. Consideration is comprised of 43.8 million shares of Talos Energy Inc. and $212.5 million in cash, plus the assumption of EnVen Energy Corporation's net debt at closing, which is estimated to be approximately $50 million at the end of 2022. Shareholders of Talos Energy Inc. will own approximately 66% of the pro forma company and shareholders of EnVen Energy Corporation will own the remaining 34%. The companies anticipate closing the transaction around the end of 2022.

"The proposed acquisition of EnVen by Talos is credit enhancing, given Talos' stronger credit profile," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Energy Ventures GoM LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Energy Ventures GoM LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

EnVen's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on the likely acquisition by Talos, which has a stronger credit profile. The transaction will result in a larger, oil-weighted producer in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with complementary assets that benefit from economies of scale. The acquisition of EnVen will increase Talos' production by 40%, adding about 24 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d).

The transaction received the approval of both boards of directors at EnVen Energy Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. and awaits shareholder approvals, as well as regulatory approvals.

Upon closing of the transaction, if Talos legally assumes or guarantees EnVen's bonds, making them pari passu with Talos' existing bonds, then the rating of EnVen's senior secured second lien notes would likely be upgraded to Talos' senior secured second lien notes rating level of B3, subject to a review of the pro forma capital structure. If EnVen were to become an unguaranteed subsidiary of Talos following the acquisition and continue to provide separate audited financial statements, then its ratings could be upgraded depending on the level of anticipated parental support and any improvements in its stand-alone credit profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

EnVen, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a privately owned exploration and production company that is oil focused and operates primarily in the deep-water US Gulf of Mexico.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 22-Sep-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

