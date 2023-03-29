Moody's places Energy Harbor's Baa3 Issuer rating under review for downgrade

New York, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed Energy Harbor Corp.'s (Energy Harbor) Baa3 Issuer rating under review for downgrade. The review follows the announcement by Vistra Corp. (Vistra, CFR Ba1 stable) that it will acquire Energy Harbor for $3 billion in cash, a 15% ownership interest in a newly-formed subsidiary called Vistra Vision and the assumption of $431 million of Energy Harbor's existing tax-exempt bonds.

The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Moody's will conclude the review when the pending transaction closes.

As a result of the pending acquisition, a key driver of this review is the potential changes in corporate governance, a primary ESG consideration.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Energy Harbor Corp.

.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Energy Harbor Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE/ FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The review for downgrade is prompted by the acquisition announcement by Vistra, whose Ba1 CFR is lower than Energy Harbor's Baa3 Issuer rating. It is based on our expectation that Energy Harbor's assets will be absorbed into a new Vistra subsidiary called Vistra Vision once the transaction is completed.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Given the pending the acquisition by Vistra, a rating upgrade of Energy Harbor is unlikely.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A rating downgrade could be considered for Energy Harbor if it issues debt after the acquisition by Vistra is completed, which Moody's does not expect.

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Energy Harbor is an independent power producer operating in in PJM, producing more than 40 TWh of power primarily from its three nuclear power plants: Beaver Valley, Davis-Besse and Perry and selling approximately 40 TWh of power through its retail business in PJM. Vistra is the second largest independent power producer in the US, with 36.3 gigawatts (GW) of generating capacity and 178 terawatt-hours (TWh) of power production. It is also one of the largest residential energy suppliers in the US, serving about 3.5 million customers. By acquiring Energy Harbor, Vistra's total generating capacity will grow to about 40 GW.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

