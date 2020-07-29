Moody's places Enova's ratings on review for downgrade following On Deck acquisition announcement

New York, July 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed Enova International, Inc.'s (Enova) B2 long-term senior unsecured and corporate family ratings on review for downgrade, following the company's announcement to acquire fintech business lender On Deck Capital, Inc. (On Deck)

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings review follows Enova's announcement that it intends to acquire an internet small businesses lender operating primarily in the United States (Aaa stable). Enova has disclosed that the transaction is valued at approximately $90 million, $8 million of which will be paid in cash and the remainder in equity. Moody's considers the acquisition as transformative for Enova, given that small business loans only represented just 16% of Enova's loan portfolio as of 31 March 2020. Pro-forma for the On Deck acquisition, small business loans will account for an estimated 60% of the combined entity; gross receivables will increase to $2.4 billion from $1.2 billion as of the same reporting date. Enova has also indicated it expects leverage to increase with a debt accounting to 4.5x equity pro-forma for the combination, from 1.9x as of 31 March 2020.[1]

Moody's believes that if successful, the acquisition will reduce Enova's reliance on unsecured subprime consumer loans, which tend to experience high credit losses and carry a high degree of regulatory scrutiny. Moody's review will focus on assessing whether the benefits from the acquisition fully offset the credit challenges resulting form higher leverage and higher level of operational risk, including integration risk, particularly during a time of great economic dislocation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN

Given the review for downgrade, a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, the ratings could be confirmed upon conclusion of the review if Moody's assesses that Enova would maintain strong profitability and liquidity, and if a reduced reliance on subprime consumer lending offset the challenges for creditors from increased leverage, and operational risk, particularly integration risk, associated with the acquisition of On Deck.

The ratings could be downgraded upon completion of the review if Moody's determines that Enova's profitability, leverage and liquidity will meaningfully deteriorate as a result of the acquisition. Further, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's assesses that the increased operational risk, particularly integration risk, resulting from the On Deck acquisition is not fully offset by the benefits of a reduced reliance on subprime consumer lending.

