Moody's places Enova's ratings on review for downgrade following On Deck acquisition announcement

New York, July 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
placed Enova International, Inc.'s (Enova) B2 long-term
senior unsecured and corporate family ratings on review for downgrade,
following the company's announcement to acquire fintech business
lender On Deck Capital, Inc. (On Deck)
List of affected ratings:
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Enova International, Inc.
....Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Enova International, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The ratings review follows Enova's announcement that it intends
to acquire an internet small businesses lender operating primarily in
the United States (Aaa stable). Enova has disclosed that the transaction
is valued at approximately $90 million, $8 million
of which will be paid in cash and the remainder in equity. Moody's
considers the acquisition as transformative for Enova, given that
small business loans only represented just 16% of Enova's
loan portfolio as of 31 March 2020. Pro-forma for the On
Deck acquisition, small business loans will account for an estimated
60% of the combined entity; gross receivables will increase
to $2.4 billion from $1.2 billion as of the
same reporting date. Enova has also indicated it expects leverage
to increase with a debt accounting to 4.5x equity pro-forma
for the combination, from 1.9x as of 31 March 2020.[1]
Moody's believes that if successful, the acquisition will
reduce Enova's reliance on unsecured subprime consumer loans,
which tend to experience high credit losses and carry a high degree of
regulatory scrutiny. Moody's review will focus on assessing
whether the benefits from the acquisition fully offset the credit challenges
resulting form higher leverage and higher level of operational risk,
including integration risk, particularly during a time of great
economic dislocation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Given the review for downgrade, a ratings upgrade is unlikely over
the next 12-18 months. However, the ratings could
be confirmed upon conclusion of the review if Moody's assesses that
Enova would maintain strong profitability and liquidity, and if
a reduced reliance on subprime consumer lending offset the challenges
for creditors from increased leverage, and operational risk,
particularly integration risk, associated with the acquisition of
On Deck.
The ratings could be downgraded upon completion of the review if Moody's
determines that Enova's profitability, leverage and liquidity
will meaningfully deteriorate as a result of the acquisition. Further,
the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's assesses that the increased
operational risk, particularly integration risk, resulting
from the On Deck acquisition is not fully offset by the benefits of a
reduced reliance on subprime consumer lending.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Investor Presentation 29-Jul-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bruno Baretta
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
