Moody's places Eskhata Bank's long term ratings on review for downgrade following placement of Tajikistan's credit rating on review

London, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed all long-term ratings and assessments of Tajikistan-based OJSC Bank Eskhata (Eskhata Bank) on review for downgrade following Moody's review for downgrade of Government of Tajikistan's B3 sovereign rating on 30 March 2022. The review was triggered by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis which represents a significant risk to Tajikistan's economic growth, primarily due to expected significant fall in highly important remittance flows (For more, please see: Moody's places Tajikistan's B3 ratings on review for downgrade, https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_463834). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the bank's short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of Not Prime(cr) and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Not Prime (NP), as well as short-term deposit ratings of Not Prime (NP). The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The review for downgrade of Eskhata Bank's ratings and assessments reflects Moody's expectations that the bank's ratings will likely be downgraded in the event of a downgrade of the sovereign rating because its ratings will be constrained by Tajikistan's sovereign debt rating. Eskhata Bank's b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is at the same level with the B3 credit rating of Tajikistan.

The rating action also reflects Moody's view that Tajikistan's challenging operating environment, as reflected by the review for downgrade on its credit rating, will restrain Eskhata Bank's financial performance. Eskhata Bank's assets and profits are predominantly derived from Tajikistan. Moody's now forecasts the Russian economy to contract by 7% in 2022 followed by a further contraction of 3.0% in 2023, suggesting that remittances from and exports into Russia will be sharply lower than initially expected, particularly in 2022. According to Moody's, remittance flows from Russia will fall by about 50%, harming foreign currency liquidity of Eskhata and its domestic peers, given the high level of dollarization, with about 50% of banks' deposits denominated in foreign currency. As well, lower remittances will likely put negative pressure on Tajikistan's local currency, limiting repayment capacity of some of the bank's foreign currency borrowers that are unhedged. However, Eskhata's proportion of foreign currency denominated loans to total loans has reduced to about 25% as of June 2021 as the bank continues to expand its local currency loan book.

Moody's expects Eskhata Bank's problem loans, which improved to about 8% of gross loans as of June 2021 following a substantial deterioration in 2020, to now increase in the next 12-18 months because of a harsher operating environment. A slowdown in economic activity, lower remittances into Tajikistan and likely weaker local currency will all weaken borrowers' debt servicing capacity. A weaker economy will also expose the bank's capital base to unexpected losses. The rating agency also expects the bank's tangible common equity ratio to be negatively pressured by a weaker local currency although from good level of 21% as of end of 2020, the latest available data.

Eskhata Bank's liquidity and funding profiles have recently been stable but will face increasing pressure as operating environment in Tajikistan continues to deteriorate amid the Russian-Ukraine crisis and lower remittance flows. A sustained period of lower remittances will strain the bank's foreign currency liquidity and its funding profile that already relies on cross-border funding given its high loan-to-deposit ratio.

THE FOCUS OF THE REVIEW

During the review period, Moody's will assess (1) the impact of the weaker economy on banks' asset quality, capitalisation and foreign currency liquidity, (2) the overall government's response to the shock which will inform Moody's sovereign rating, and (3) any possible change in government's willingness to support banks in need.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A positive rating action on Eskhata Bank's ratings is currently unlikely, given the review for downgrade. However, the ratings could be confirmed in the event of confirmation of Tajikistan's sovereign debt rating.

The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a downgrade of Tajikistan's sovereign debt rating, and/or severe deterioration of the operating environment or Eskhata's credit fundamentals.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: OJSC Bank Eskhata

On Review for Downgrade:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3, Outlook Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

