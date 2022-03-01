Moody's places Eurasian Development Bank's ratings on review for downgrade

Singapore, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed the Baa1 long-term and P-2 short-term issuer ratings of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) on review for downgrade. EDB's Baa1 foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating, as well as its (P)Baa1 foreign currency senior unsecured medium-term note programme rating are also placed on review for downgrade. At the same time, Moody's has revised the rating outlook to rating under review from stable.

The decision to place EDB's ratings on review for downgrade stems from rising risks to the bank's liquidity and capital positions from the further conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The review period will allow Moody's to evaluate the impact on EDB's access to financing and asset quality of further sanctions on Russian and Belarussian entities. In this context, Moody's will take into account the degree to which EDB's substantial liquidity buffers mitigate the disruption brought about by new sanctions.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

RATIONALE FOR INITIATING THE REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON EDB's Baa1 RATING

The imposition of severe and co-ordinated sanctions that materially disrupt EDB's ability to execute cross-border payments in a timely manner and access funding in international markets would pose near-term risks to the credit profile. Sanctions that constrain or prevent Russian banks from conducting cross-border flows could impede EDB from raising funds in hard currency. Beside the direct impact of sanctions, EDB may face difficulties finding counterparties to help facilitate cross-border transactions in and environment of heightened uncertainty about possible further sanctions. Similarly, sanctions may impede EDB's ability to refinance the forthcoming $500mn external debt repayment in September, notwithstanding ample liquidity currently available. While EDB´s ability to respond to and operate under sanctions has strengthened over the past years, this ability may be tested by much wider sanctions.

EDB's liquidity buffers, in the form of treasuries and bonds of financial institutions of non-member states rated A3 and above, are substantial and should easily cover the bond repayment. Over the past years, EDB has also diversified its funding sources, in particular towards credit lines from a variety of official and commercial financial institutions outside the region, although some of these may be vulnerable to reputational risk if financial institutions refrain from transacting with institutions with a link to Russia.

In addition, domestic market volatility could intensify and last, raising domestic currency funding risks and costs. Around 47% of EDB's market borrowing is in local currencies in its two largest markets, Russia and Kazakhstan. The further conflict and new sanctions announcements have already increased funding costs in the Russian ruble market, and could spread to the wider region where EDB finances itself.

Finally, sanctions could also affect EDB's asset quality and performance if they target a meaningful proportion of EDB's borrowers or, in the medium term, cause a pronounced slowdown in the Russian economy. While EDB has measures in place to mitigate some of these risks, such as pre-payment requirements and loan suspension clauses that would take effect if borrowers were sanctioned, effective execution of these measures has yet to be tested especially if they apply to a significant share of the bank's operations. Amongst the Multilateral Developments Banks that Moody's rates, EDB is particularly exposed, with 41% of its development-related assets (DRAs) located in Russia and Russian government bonds accounting for around 17% of its treasury assets. Moreover, a further 18% of its DRAs are to entities located in Belarus (B3 negative), which also faces further sanctions, and 38% in Kazakhstan (Baa2 stable), which is vulnerable to market contagion.

Over time, a deterioration in Russia's credit profile could also weaken Moody's assessment of member support for EDB, since Russia is the largest shareholder, with 66% of subscribed capital.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

EDB's credit impact score is neutral to low (CIS-2), reflecting its moderately negative exposure to environmental risks, neutral to low risks from social governance considerations, as well as moderate resilience through robust governance.

EDB's environmental issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3). The region in which it operates is exposed to elevated carbon transition risks (76% of total development-related assets are in Russia and Kazakhstan), which are partly mitigated through an increasing share of renewable energy projects (15% of total portfolio) and some portfolio diversification. The bank also monitors the environmental impact of all its projects, as well as member countries' implementation of corresponding environmental action plans in relation to funded projects.

EDB's social issuer profile score is neutral to low (S-2). The bank's social responsibility policy establishes incentives for member countries to implement social risk management systems within projects, which helps limit portfolio exposure to social risks.

The governance issuer profile score of EDB is neutral to low (G-2). In recent years, the bank has continued to strengthen its risk management practices, worked with other development banks with solid governance standards, and developed a structured selection criteria for the funding of projects. Concentrated ownership poses a moderately negative governance risk.

WHAT COULD LEAD TO CONFIRMATION OF THE RATING AT THE CURRENT LEVEL

The rating could be confirmed at its current level should Moody's conclude that significant new economic and financial sanctions on the Russian financial system were to have a very limited impact on EDB's funding and liquidity prospects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

The rating would likely be downgraded should Moody's conclude that EDB's ability to execute cross-border payments in a timely manner and access funding in international markets is likely to be undermined for some time.

Downward pressure on the rating could also arise from asset quality and performance issues, if sanctions on Russia cause a significant slowdown in the Russian economy and/or if a worsening in the operating environment compels EDB to materially shrink its lending operations.

