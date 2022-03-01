Moody's places Eurasian Development Bank's ratings on review for downgrade

Singapore, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
placed the Baa1 long-term and P-2 short-term issuer
ratings of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) on review for downgrade.
EDB's Baa1 foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating, as well
as its (P)Baa1 foreign currency senior unsecured medium-term note
programme rating are also placed on review for downgrade. At the
same time, Moody's has revised the rating outlook to rating under
review from stable.
The decision to place EDB's ratings on review for downgrade stems
from rising risks to the bank's liquidity and capital positions
from the further conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The review
period will allow Moody's to evaluate the impact on EDB's
access to financing and asset quality of further sanctions on Russian
and Belarussian entities. In this context, Moody's
will take into account the degree to which EDB's substantial liquidity
buffers mitigate the disruption brought about by new sanctions.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
RATIONALE FOR INITIATING THE REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON EDB's Baa1
RATING
The imposition of severe and co-ordinated sanctions that materially
disrupt EDB's ability to execute cross-border payments in
a timely manner and access funding in international markets would pose
near-term risks to the credit profile. Sanctions that constrain
or prevent Russian banks from conducting cross-border flows could
impede EDB from raising funds in hard currency. Beside the direct
impact of sanctions, EDB may face difficulties finding counterparties
to help facilitate cross-border transactions in and environment
of heightened uncertainty about possible further sanctions. Similarly,
sanctions may impede EDB's ability to refinance the forthcoming
$500mn external debt repayment in September, notwithstanding
ample liquidity currently available. While EDB´s ability
to respond to and operate under sanctions has strengthened over the past
years, this ability may be tested by much wider sanctions.
EDB's liquidity buffers, in the form of treasuries and bonds
of financial institutions of non-member states rated A3 and above,
are substantial and should easily cover the bond repayment. Over
the past years, EDB has also diversified its funding sources,
in particular towards credit lines from a variety of official and commercial
financial institutions outside the region, although some of these
may be vulnerable to reputational risk if financial institutions refrain
from transacting with institutions with a link to Russia.
In addition, domestic market volatility could intensify and last,
raising domestic currency funding risks and costs. Around 47%
of EDB's market borrowing is in local currencies in its two largest
markets, Russia and Kazakhstan. The further conflict and
new sanctions announcements have already increased funding costs in the
Russian ruble market, and could spread to the wider region where
EDB finances itself.
Finally, sanctions could also affect EDB's asset quality and
performance if they target a meaningful proportion of EDB's borrowers
or, in the medium term, cause a pronounced slowdown in the
Russian economy. While EDB has measures in place to mitigate some
of these risks, such as pre-payment requirements and loan
suspension clauses that would take effect if borrowers were sanctioned,
effective execution of these measures has yet to be tested especially
if they apply to a significant share of the bank's operations.
Amongst the Multilateral Developments Banks that Moody's rates,
EDB is particularly exposed, with 41% of its development-related
assets (DRAs) located in Russia and Russian government bonds accounting
for around 17% of its treasury assets. Moreover, a
further 18% of its DRAs are to entities located in Belarus (B3
negative), which also faces further sanctions, and 38%
in Kazakhstan (Baa2 stable), which is vulnerable to market contagion.
Over time, a deterioration in Russia's credit profile could also
weaken Moody's assessment of member support for EDB, since
Russia is the largest shareholder, with 66% of subscribed
capital.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
EDB's credit impact score is neutral to low (CIS-2), reflecting
its moderately negative exposure to environmental risks, neutral
to low risks from social governance considerations, as well as moderate
resilience through robust governance.
EDB's environmental issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3).
The region in which it operates is exposed to elevated carbon transition
risks (76% of total development-related assets are in Russia
and Kazakhstan), which are partly mitigated through an increasing
share of renewable energy projects (15% of total portfolio) and
some portfolio diversification. The bank also monitors the environmental
impact of all its projects, as well as member countries' implementation
of corresponding environmental action plans in relation to funded projects.
EDB's social issuer profile score is neutral to low (S-2).
The bank's social responsibility policy establishes incentives for member
countries to implement social risk management systems within projects,
which helps limit portfolio exposure to social risks.
The governance issuer profile score of EDB is neutral to low (G-2).
In recent years, the bank has continued to strengthen its risk management
practices, worked with other development banks with solid governance
standards, and developed a structured selection criteria for the
funding of projects. Concentrated ownership poses a moderately
negative governance risk.
WHAT COULD LEAD TO CONFIRMATION OF THE RATING AT THE CURRENT LEVEL
The rating could be confirmed at its current level should Moody's conclude
that significant new economic and financial sanctions on the Russian financial
system were to have a very limited impact on EDB's funding and liquidity
prospects.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
The rating would likely be downgraded should Moody's conclude that EDB's
ability to execute cross-border payments in a timely manner and
access funding in international markets is likely to be undermined for
some time.
Downward pressure on the rating could also arise from asset quality and
performance issues, if sanctions on Russia cause a significant slowdown
in the Russian economy and/or if a worsening in the operating environment
compels EDB to materially shrink its lending operations.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was the Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
