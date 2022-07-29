Moody's places Eutelsat's Baa3 on review for downgrade

Milan, July 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Eutelsat SA, the main operating subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications SA (together "Eutelsat").

Today's action follows the announcement on 26 July 2022 that Eutelsat and key OneWeb shareholders sign a Memorandum of Understanding with a view to combining Eutelsat and OneWeb in an all-share transaction[1]. The transaction values OneWeb at $3.4 billion, implying a value of €12 per Eutelsat share. The rationale of the transaction is to create the first integrated GEO /LEO player to address the connectivity growth opportunity, with an estimated addressable market of €16bn in 2030, according to the company.

The Memorandum of Understanding has been unanimously approved by each of Eutelsat's and OneWeb's board of directors. The transaction will also require the approval from Eutelsat's shareholders with at least a two-thirds qualified majority, and is subject to clearance from relevant regulatory authorities.

"We have placed Eutelsat's ratings on review for downgrade because the potential acquisition of OneWeb could lead to a significant deterioration in Eutelsat's credit metrics not consistent with the current Baa3 rating" says Ernesto Bisagno a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Eutelsat.

Assuming the acquisition will go ahead, the review will focus on (1) the implications for Eutelsat's risk profile of the announced acquisition, including business diversification, growth potential opportunities but also the risks associated with the integration of the acquired assets (2) the likely timeline for cost savings and the potential for improved operating returns, (3) the debt reduction measures that the company could put in place and the ability to restore positive free cash flow generation, (4) the implication of any potential support provided by the UK and France on the back of their stakes in the combined entity.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's action reflects the potential deterioration in Eutelsat's credit metrics following the potential merger with OneWeb. Pro forma for the acquisition, the rating agency expects that Eutelsat's Moody's adjusted leverage at June 2023 would increase towards 5.0x from 4.1x at June 2022, based on 2023 pro-forma revenue for the combined entity of €1.2 billion and EBITDA of €0.7 billion, as guided by management. Although the merger is all-share, the increase in leverage is due to the fact that OneWeb is currently generating a negative EBITDA, which implies an expected reduction of Eutelsat's EBITDA stand-alone of €862 million. From June 2023, management guided EBITDA to grow at a mid-teen CAGR over the medium to long term, outpacing sales growth, with EBITDA margin levels moving gradually back closer to Eutelsat level. However, because of the increased capex from the current level, mostly including the OneWeb Gen-2 constellation, Moody's expect that free cash flow will remain negative over 2023-25.

This will be partially offset by the higher EBITDA and the temporary suspension of the dividend, and therefore the rating agency expects Eutelsat Moody's adjusted leverage to decrease towards 4.0x by June 2025. This is in line with Eutelsat's commitment to deleverage towards 3.0x (company's reported net debt to EBITDA).

Prior to placing the ratings on review, Eutelsat was already weakly positioned in the rating category because of its high leverage and the ongoing strain on its revenue. The Baa3 rating of Eutelsat SA, reflects the company's strong market position as the third largest fixed satellite services (FSS) operator globally; its order backlog, which covers 3.5x 2022 revenue; its strong profitability, with a Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin of 74%. The company's rating is constrained by the difficult market conditions for EMEA satellite operators; the company's strained credit metrics for its rating category because of its relatively high gross leverage; and the ongoing revenue contraction in its video segment.

Prior to placing the ratings on review, Moody's said that a rating upgrade was unlikely and would require its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to decline to below 3x.

Prior to placing the ratings on review, Moody's said that rating downward pressure could develop if the company's operating performance does not stabilise; its gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) remains above 3.5x; or its FCF turns negative on a sustained basis.

LIQUIDITY

The company has good liquidity, underpinned by cash and cash equivalents of around €666 million as of June 2022; access to committed bank facilities of €1,050 million (fully undrawn as of June 2022), of which €200 million will mature in June 2023, €450 million will mature in 2024 and €200 million will mature in 2026; a three-tranche €200 million credit line with maturities in 2022 (€67 million), 2023 (€80 million) and 2024 (€53 million); and annual FCF of €250 million after dividends (before OneWeb merger). The next upcoming debt maturity is a €300 million bond due in October 2022. Eutelsat's access to committed bank facilities is restricted by a net leverage covenant set at net debt/EBITDA below 4.0x. Compared with Eutelsat's reported net debt/EBITDA of 3.3x as of 30 June 2022 (based on consolidated metrics), capacity under this covenant was tighter at 18% compared with the historical levels. Covenants headroom excluding the €400 million bank debt at the parent level is higher at around 30%.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Eutelsat SA

.... LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Eutelsat SA

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Eutelsat SA is the main operating subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications SA, which was created in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris (together Eutelsat). Eutelsat is one of Europe's leading satellite operators and one of the top-three global providers of FSS. The company's fleet of 36 geostationary satellites reaches up to 150 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Eutelsat generates around 60% of its business from the video segment. In the fiscal year ended 30 June 2022), the company generated revenue and company adjusted EBITDA of €1,151 million and €862 million, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

