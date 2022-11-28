Moody's places FS Energy and Power Fund's ratings under review for downgrade

New York, November 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has placed FS Energy and Power Fund's (FSEP) ratings, including its Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its Ba3 senior secured bond rating, under review for downgrade. The action comes as the company approaches near-term maturities for its senior secured credit facility due in February 2023 and its senior secured bond due in August 2023. Governance risks were a consideration in today's action. Moody's views the company's liquidity management as an important component of the fund's financial strategy and risk management which is incorporated in our governance Issuer Profile Score (G-3).

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: FS Energy and Power Fund

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FS Energy and Power Fund

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's placed FSEP's ratings under review for downgrade to reflect the risk to creditors of the company's significant upcoming debt maturities, which could weaken the company's liquidity position. Specifically, FSEP has yet to address its senior secured credit facility due in February ($306 million outstanding as of 30 September 2022). If the company is unable to refinance or replace this facility, its ability to address its senior secured bond maturity due in August ($457 million outstanding) becomes less certain.

As of 30 September, FSEP reported $246 million in cash, up from $131 million at the end of the previous quarter. The increase in cash was driven by sales and repayments of investments that were largely not redeployed into new investments. Moody's expects the company to continue to build cash as it moves closer to near-term maturities. Although the majority of the company's investments are illiquid, FSEP still had $555 million of level 2 securities at the end of the third quarter, which could be sold relatively quickly in orderly markets. Given FSEP's cash on hand and level 2 securities, Moody's believes the company can repay its secured credit facility in the event it cannot be refinanced. However, in the event that the secured credit facility is paid down and not at least partially replaced, FSEP will become much more dependent on sales of its level 2 securities to address the upcoming senior secured bond maturity, making FSEP more vulnerable to a deterioration in valuations and market liquidity at a time when the economic environment remains highly uncertain with downside risks. As of 30 September, cash and level 2 securities covered the company's outstanding debt by 1.1x. Turnover of illiquid investments also remains a possibility, although prepayments have generally slowed significantly across the industry.

During the review, Moody's will assess FSEP's ability to refinance or replace its senior secured credit facility as well as its ability to build a stronger cash balance in order to address its upcoming debt maturities.

The Ba3 ratings are supported by FSEP's strong capitalization, with a much stronger asset coverage ratio than is typically observed at other BDCs. At the same time, the ratings are constrained by FSEP's relatively weak liquidity and funding profile, with large debt maturity concentrations and a sole reliance on secured debt. FSEP's ratings also reflect its weak profitability and operating performance over time, driven in part because of its concentration in energy investments, which have proven volatile.

FSEP's governance was a consideration in this rating action. However, FSEP's governance Issuer Profile Score (G-3) and overall Credit Impact Score (CIS-4) are unchanged. The G-3 score reflects FSEP's inconsistent and worse-than-peer financial performance since inception, mainly driven by its concentrated exposure to the volatile energy sector and greater level of junior securities than peers. Moody's view is also driven by the company's highly secured and concentrated capital structure which is now presenting some liquidity management challenges. Additional governance considerations include the external manager's significant influence over the BDC's strategy and risk appetite and its high dividend payout that is required as a registered investment company.

FSEP's ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to refinance its credit facility and/or it does not improve its cash buffer to address its August 2023 bond maturity, which would help to mitigate the risk of having to sell assets to repay the secured bond.

An upgrade of FSEP's ratings is unlikely given the review for downgrade. However, FSEP's ratings could be confirmed at their current levels if the company is able to refinance or replace its existing credit facility or otherwise builds its cash balance further, making it less dependent on asset prepayments or sales to address its upcoming bond maturity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Clayton Montgomery

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Joseph Pucella

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

