Moody's places FTAI's Ba3 ratings under review for upgrade

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC's (FTAI) ratings on review for upgrade, including the company's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3 senior unsecured rating. This follows an announcement [1] of an approval by FTAI's board of directors to spin-off FTAI's infrastructure assets and the disclosure of more clarity of the impact on FTAI's aviation business of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Fortress Trnsp & Infrastructure Investors LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fortress Trnsp & Infrastructure Investors LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In its ratings review, Moody's will consider the likely strengthening of FTAI's capital structure after the spin-off of the infrastructure assets. Moody's will also consider FTAI's future investment strategy and liquidity management, capital levels and dividend policy. FTAI has indicated that all of the recourse debt associated with the infrastructure assets will form part of the spin-off. Additionally, in connection with the spin, FTAI intends to repay completely the secured bridge facility and balance of the revolving credit facility with remaining funds paying down a portion of the 2025 unsecured notes.

Moody's believes that FTAI will likely benefit from the spin-off of infrastructure assets because their sale will reduce FTAI's high capital investments requirements, even though Moody's expects that these assets will gradually become increasingly profitable in the next twelve to eighteen months. The infrastructure assets consist of Jefferson Terminal, Long Ridge Energy Terminal and Repauno Delaware Port. Of the three, only Jefferson Terminal has been consistently profitable ($11.6 million EBITDA for the last 12 months ended 31 March, 2022) with Long Ridge Terminal and Repauno beginning to be marginally profitable this year. Transtar, a recently acquired former subsidiary of United States Steel Corporation (Ba3 stable), will also be spun-off and, according to FTAI, is on track to generate approximately $70 million of annual EBITDA.

Within its aviation business, FTAI is well positioned to benefit from an air travel recovery supported by improving demand for the current generation of narrow-body aircraft globally, such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family of aircraft, that are a focus of FTAI's investment strategy in the sector. In the first quarter of 2022, the company's revenue and earnings moderately declined (approximately $35 million reduction to EBITDA and $70 million in additional costs) due to the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In the next 12 months, however, Moody's expects that the company will continue to benefit from the recovery of global travel as well as its investments and partnerships with Lockheed Martin Corporation (A3 stable) and with AAR CORP., a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company, which will also contribute to earnings expansion.

FTAI's ratings reflect the credit risks associated with the company's strategy of opportunistic growth through debt-funded asset purchases as well as, at times, debt-funded high dividend payouts. Historically, FTAI's capital as measured by tangible common equity to tangible managed assets was around 35% (3-year average). However, it has recently declined and we estimate that with impairment of the aircraft and engines, stranded in Russia and Ukraine, that this metric will decline to approximately 15%. On the other hand, Moody's anticipates that FTAI's debt-to- EBITDA leverage (10.0x based on trailing-twelve months' EBITDA through 31 March 2022, including impairment of assets in Russia and one-time costs associated with the military conflict), following the proposed spin-off of infrastructure assets and Transtar, will improve and will normalize above the level achieved prior to the coronavirus pandemic in the next 12 months.

The ratings could be upgraded if the spin-off occurs as planned and FTAI maintains its commitment to its planned capital structure and liquidity management, including its dividend policy, and Moody's assesses that the company will benefit from an improving operating environment.

Given the direction of the ratings review, rating downgrades are unlikely upon completion of the review. The ratings could be confirmed if the spin-off of the infrastructure assets is not effectuated.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) is an investor in infrastructure and equipment in the transportation sector with total assets of $4.8 billion as of 31 March 2022. FTAI was formed in 2011 and launched an IPO in 2015, resulting in approximately 99% public ownership with remaining ownership interests held by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress). FTAI is externally managed by FIG LLC, also a Fortress affiliate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors press release, April-28-2022;

https://ir.ftandi.com/news-releases/news-release-details/fortress-transportation-and-infrastructure-investors-llc-103

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Inna Bodeck

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

