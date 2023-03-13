Moody's places First Republic Bank's ratings under review for downgrade

New York, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed all long-term ratings and assessments of First Republic Bank (First Republic) on review for downgrade. First Republic's long-term issuer ratings and local currency subordinate ratings of Baa1, and preferred stock non-cumulative rating of Baa3 (hyb) were placed on review for downgrade. First Republic's long term local and foreign currency counterparty risk rating of A3, long-term local currency bank deposit rating of A1, long-term counterparty risk assessment of A2(cr), baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of a3 were placed on review for downgrade. The short-term local currency bank deposit rating of Prime-1 and short-term counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1(cr) were also placed on review for downgrade. The bank's local and foreign currency short-term counterparty risk ratings were affirmed at Prime-2. The outlook of the issuer ratings and long-term bank deposits changed to rating under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects First Republic Bank's high reliance on more confidence sensitive uninsured deposit funding, its high amount of unrealized losses in its available-for-sale (AFS) and held-to-maturity (HTM) securities portfolios, as well as a low level of capitalization relative to peers. The share of deposits which are above the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)'s insurance threshold is material, making the bank's funding profile more sensitive to rapid and large withdrawals from depositors. In addition, if it were to face higher-than-anticipated deposit outflows and liquidity backstops proved insufficient, the bank could need to sell assets, thus crystalizing unrealized losses on its AFS or HTM securities, which as of December 2022 represented 37.7% of its common equity tier 1 capital. Such crystallization of losses, if it were to happen, could materially weigh on the bank's profitability and capital, which at the same date were modest compared to peers, with a return on asset of 0.78% and a tangible common equity (TCE) over risk-weighted asset ratio of 9.1%. In February 2023, First Republic issued about $400 million in common equity.

The weaknesses in First Republic's funding and liquid asset profiles are somewhat offset by additional official sector borrowing capacity and the bank's strong franchise in private banking and private wealth management for high-net-worth households. Underwriting and loan portfolio performance have also been strong.

An additional offset to these funding risks is the creation of Federal Reserve and Treasury Department's new Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), offering loans of up to one year in length to banks and other eligible depository institutions pledging qualifying assets owned prior to the facility's announcement date. Unlike a Federal Home Loan Bank advance, per the BTFP terms and conditions, the Federal Reserve will value eligible assets held by banks at par and not subject these securities to a haircut. Additionally, the loans would be for a one-year term and priced at one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points.

Despite these official sector actions to address deposit runs and an ability to access additional financing through JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic's funding had a high beta and its deposit costs were already rising more than peers prior to contagion in bank funding markets following Silicon Valley Bank's failure. Thus, First Republic may face profitability challenges due to compression of its net interest margin and large proportion of fixed rate assets on its balance sheet. Thus, the bank's ability to generate retained earnings internally appears more limited than peers given their excess interest rate risk and ALM mismatch going into a turn in the economic and credit cycles

Reflecting elevated governance risks, Moody's changed First Republic's ESG credit impact score to CIS-3 from CIS-2, indicating the moderately negative impact that risk has on First Republic's ratings.

OUTLOOK CHANGE TO RATING UNDER REVIEW

The review for downgrade reflects the extremely volatile funding conditions for some US banks exposed to the risk of uninsured deposit outflows. The review will focus on the bank's variations in deposit amounts, the outlook for its profitability since the start of the year as well as the stickiness of its deposits going forward. The review will also consider the amount of securities sold, if any, to address deposit outflows, any management actions completed or planned to address the negative effect of potential securities losses on the bank's earnings and capital, and ALM governance and risk limits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of First Republic's ratings is unlikely given the current review for downgrade. The bank's BCA and ratings could be confirmed if its funding profile proves to be resilient over the long term or if Moody's considers that management actions performed so far or planned in the near future to reduce First Republic's sensitivity to maturity gaps are sufficient to preserve its profitability and capitalization.

First Republic's BCA and ratings could be downgraded if the bank's deposit base has eroded markedly, triggering asset sales, loss crystallization and a higher reliance on market funding. Ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's considers that management actions taken or envisioned by the bank will not be sufficient to preserve its profitability and capitalization which may also result in a significant franchise erosion.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Megan Fox

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jill Cetina

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

