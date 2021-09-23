Moody's places Flint's Caa1 rating on review for upgrade

Frankfurt am Main, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed ColourOz Midco's (Flint) Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD probability of default (PDR) rating on review for upgrade. Concurrently Moody's placed the Caa1 rating of the senior secured first lien term loan B, the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) and the Caa3 senior secured second lien term loan credit facilities of COLOUROZ INVESTMENT 1 GMBH on review for upgrade. At the same time, Moody's has placed the Caa1 rating of FDS Holdings BV's senior secured first lien term loan on review for upgrade. The outlooks on Flint, COLOUROZ INVESTMENT 1 GMBH and FDS Holdings BV have been changed to ratings under review from negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's rating action follows the company's announcement that it has reached an agreement to sell its flexographic printing plates, sleeves and prepress business (XSYS) to funds managed by private equity firm Lonestar. The transaction is expected to close in Q4-2021 or Q1-2022.

Moody's expects the sale of XSYS to result in significant cash proceeds to Flint. The company's debt agreements contain provisions that oblige it to apply at least 90% of net disposal proceeds to reduce its senior secured 1st lien facilities. Significant debt reduction in combination with sustainable improvements in underlying performance as a result of the company's restructuring efforts in recent years will likely result in a capital structure in line with a B3 rating, namely leverage below 7x debt-to-EBITDA in combination with positive free cash flow generation and maintenance of an adequate liquidity profile.

The review will focus on the impact of the XSYS disposal on the remaining company's capital structure and business profile. Moody's assumes that the XSYS business generates EBITDA margins higher than the margins of Flint RemainCo and that the XSYS EBITDA and cash generation has been less volatile relative to the rest of Flint's businesses. However, meaningful deleveraging, an increased strategic focus and the company's recent performance improvements can potentially offset the negative impact of the XSYS disposal. The review will also focus on Flint's financial policy going forward including its plans for further debt reduction, leverage targets and M&A policy.

After the disposal, Flint will generate around 85% of its profitability (based on company's consolidated EBITDA) from the packaging market, which is now predominantly exposed to the resilient and growing Food & Beverage end markets, with the remainder from the print media market, which continues to be in structural decline although Flint's publication business has stabilized as a smaller portion of the company benefitting from a right-sized cost base. In recent years Flint's results have been negatively impacted by high restructuring charges, not only to adjust the cost structure of its print media business to the structural decline but also to improve profitability of its packaging business.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Currently the senior secured 1st lien term loan and senior secured 1st lien RCF are rated in line with the corporate family rating family rating and the senior secured 2nd lien term loan instruments are rated two notches below the corporate family rating. Depending on the magnitude of debt reduction and the relative mix of first and second lien debt, Moody's may rate the first lien facilities one notch above the corporate family rating upon conclusion of the review.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Flint's liquidity profile is expected to be adequate following the sale of XSYS. As of 30 June 2021, the company had around €150 million of cash on balance sheet and around €98 million of availability under its €103 million RCF (to be reduced following the XSYS disposal in line with the provisions of the facilities agreement) and full availability under a $55 million ABL (Asset Based Lending) facility provided by its shareholders. The company's RCF is subject to financial covenants when over 35% drawn, which Moody's expects to be met at all times during the next 12-18 months. Flint is also subject to a minimum liquidity covenant (introduced following the debt maturity extension), set at €60 million and tested on a monthly basis. The company's liquidity on June 30, 2021 was €308 million.

In the light of changes in the company's business profile because of the XSYS disposal, rating guidelines will be updated following the conclusion of the ratings review.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: COLOUROZ INVESTMENT 1 GMBH

Placed On Review for Upgrade:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, currently Caa3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, currently Caa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: ColourOz MidCo

Placed On Review for Upgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, currently Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, currently Caa1-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: FDS Holdings BV

Placed On Review for Upgrade:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, currently Caa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Luxembourg, ColourOz MidCo (Flint) is one of the largest global producers and integrated suppliers of inks, with a wide range of support services for the printing industry, along with well-established positions in most of its key markets. Flint manufactures and sells printing inks and other print process consumables predominantly for the packaging industry (75% of revenue) but also the print media market (25% of revenue). Proforma the sale of XSYS the company generated revenue of around €1.5 billion.

