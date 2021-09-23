Moody's places Flint's Caa1 rating on review for upgrade

Frankfurt am Main, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
placed ColourOz Midco's (Flint) Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR)
and Caa1-PD probability of default (PDR) rating on review for upgrade.
Concurrently Moody's placed the Caa1 rating of the senior secured
first lien term loan B, the senior secured first lien revolving
credit facility (RCF) and the Caa3 senior secured second lien term loan
credit facilities of COLOUROZ INVESTMENT 1 GMBH on review for upgrade.
At the same time, Moody's has placed the Caa1 rating of FDS
Holdings BV's senior secured first lien term loan on review for
upgrade. The outlooks on Flint, COLOUROZ INVESTMENT 1 GMBH
and FDS Holdings BV have been changed to ratings under review from negative.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF
THE RATINGS
Today's rating action follows the company's announcement that
it has reached an agreement to sell its flexographic printing plates,
sleeves and prepress business (XSYS) to funds managed by private equity
firm Lonestar. The transaction is expected to close in Q4-2021
or Q1-2022.
Moody's expects the sale of XSYS to result in significant cash proceeds
to Flint. The company's debt agreements contain provisions
that oblige it to apply at least 90% of net disposal proceeds to
reduce its senior secured 1st lien facilities. Significant debt
reduction in combination with sustainable improvements in underlying performance
as a result of the company's restructuring efforts in recent years
will likely result in a capital structure in line with a B3 rating,
namely leverage below 7x debt-to-EBITDA in combination with
positive free cash flow generation and maintenance of an adequate liquidity
profile.
The review will focus on the impact of the XSYS disposal on the remaining
company's capital structure and business profile. Moody's
assumes that the XSYS business generates EBITDA margins higher than the
margins of Flint RemainCo and that the XSYS EBITDA and cash generation
has been less volatile relative to the rest of Flint's businesses.
However, meaningful deleveraging, an increased strategic focus
and the company's recent performance improvements can potentially
offset the negative impact of the XSYS disposal. The review will
also focus on Flint's financial policy going forward including its
plans for further debt reduction, leverage targets and M&A policy.
After the disposal, Flint will generate around 85% of its
profitability (based on company's consolidated EBITDA) from the
packaging market, which is now predominantly exposed to the resilient
and growing Food & Beverage end markets, with the remainder
from the print media market, which continues to be in structural
decline although Flint's publication business has stabilized as
a smaller portion of the company benefitting from a right-sized
cost base. In recent years Flint's results have been negatively
impacted by high restructuring charges, not only to adjust the cost
structure of its print media business to the structural decline but also
to improve profitability of its packaging business.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Currently the senior secured 1st lien term loan and senior secured 1st
lien RCF are rated in line with the corporate family rating family rating
and the senior secured 2nd lien term loan instruments are rated two notches
below the corporate family rating. Depending on the magnitude of
debt reduction and the relative mix of first and second lien debt,
Moody's may rate the first lien facilities one notch above the corporate
family rating upon conclusion of the review.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Flint's liquidity profile is expected to be adequate following the sale
of XSYS. As of 30 June 2021, the company had around €150
million of cash on balance sheet and around €98 million of availability
under its €103 million RCF (to be reduced following the XSYS disposal
in line with the provisions of the facilities agreement) and full availability
under a $55 million ABL (Asset Based Lending) facility provided
by its shareholders. The company's RCF is subject to financial
covenants when over 35% drawn, which Moody's expects
to be met at all times during the next 12-18 months. Flint
is also subject to a minimum liquidity covenant (introduced following
the debt maturity extension), set at €60 million and tested
on a monthly basis. The company's liquidity on June 30, 2021
was €308 million.
In the light of changes in the company's business profile because
of the XSYS disposal, rating guidelines will be updated following
the conclusion of the ratings review.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: COLOUROZ INVESTMENT 1 GMBH
Placed On Review for Upgrade:
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
currently Caa3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
currently Caa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: ColourOz MidCo
Placed On Review for Upgrade:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, currently
Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
currently Caa1-PD
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: FDS Holdings BV
Placed On Review for Upgrade:
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
currently Caa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Luxembourg, ColourOz MidCo (Flint) is one of the
largest global producers and integrated suppliers of inks, with
a wide range of support services for the printing industry, along
with well-established positions in most of its key markets.
Flint manufactures and sells printing inks and other print process consumables
predominantly for the packaging industry (75% of revenue) but also
the print media market (25% of revenue). Proforma the sale
of XSYS the company generated revenue of around €1.5 billion.
