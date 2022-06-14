Moody's places Fosun's ratings on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, June 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) of Fosun International Limited (Fosun) on review for downgrade.

Moody's has also placed the Ba3 backed senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Fortune Star (BVI) Limited on review for downgrade. The bonds are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Fosun.

The ratings outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

"The review for downgrade reflects our concern that public bond market investors' increasing risk aversion will pressure Fosun's already-tight liquidity and large onshore and offshore debt maturities in the next 6–12 months. The domestic property downturn will also increase credit contagion risk and add liquidity pressure to Fosun's core property subsidiaries," says Lina Choi, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Fosun's liquidity is very weak at the holding company (holdco) level. Its cash on hand at the holdco level as of end March 2022 is insufficient to cover its short-term debt maturing over the next 12 months, and its recurring income, which comprises mainly dividends from underlying investments, are inadequate to cover interest and operating expenses.

Moody's expects Fosun to face challenges in accessing the public bond market amid onshore and offshore investors' increasing risk aversion toward high-yield privately owned companies with exposures to the property sector. This will significantly increase Fosun's refinancing risk. Fosun had around 45% of its debts at the holdco level maturing within one year as of the end of March 2022.

Around half of Fosun's maturing short-term debt consist of onshore and offshore public bonds. But it will be difficult for Fosun to issue new long term bonds in either markets. For instance, new domestic bonds issued on clean basis this year were short-term and with higher coupons. Fosun's increasing use of secured debt will also weaken its financial flexibility.

Fosun has maintained access to bank funding to meet its refinancing needs, and holds a large amount of marketable securities that could provide alternative liquidity. Moody's expects the company to increase its divestures and scale down its investments to preserve liquidity for debt repayment. But there are uncertainties regarding the timing of execution and the actual amount of proceeds to be raised from these channels. Moody's is also concerned that continual divestures will weaken Fosun's oncoming dividend income and the size and quality of its investment portfolio, which may not support its Ba3 rating profile.

Meanwhile, Moody's expects contagion risk from Fosun's property investee, such as Shanghai Forte Land Company Limited (Forte), will rise amid China's property downturn, despite the stable performance of other investees in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, financial services, metals and mining and tourism.

Moody's estimates that a meaningful proportion of Fosun's portfolio consists of Chinese property businesses via Forte and its listed subsidiary, Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co., Ltd (Yuyuan).

Moody's review will focus on (1) Fosun's ability to raise funds, either via the public bond market or through banks to meet its refinancing needs, without materially increasing its funding costs or shortening its debt maturity profile, (2) the execution of the company's asset divestment plan, and (3) any contagion risk from its property investees.

Moody's could confirm the ratings if (1) Fosun's access to the bond market and bank facilities improves; (2) it executes its divestures successfully to fund investment and debt repayment; (3) contagion risk from its property investees do not materialize; and (4) the company maintains a stable business and financial profile at the holdco level, such that its adjusted (FFO+interest)/interest ratio remains stable or its consolidated adjusted debt/capitalization stays below 56-58%, all on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Fosun's rating if (1) the company's access to funding weakens, as indicated by its reduced access to the domestic bond market or difficulty in obtaining new bank facilities; (2) its execution and market risk for asset divesture increases; (3) contagion risk from property investees materializes; and (4) the company's business and financial profiles weaken, as indicated by a deterioration in its portfolio quality after the asset divestures, lower recurring income at the holdco level, and a material drop in listed and unencumbered assets of the portfolio, with a further weakening in its adjusted (FFO+interest)/interest, or its consolidated adjusted debt/capitalization above 56-58%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Fosun International Limited (Fosun) is headquartered in Shanghai and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007.

Fosun has diversified businesses spanning four broad categories: (1) integrated finance (Wealth); (2) tourism, leisure and consumer (Happiness); (3) pharmaceuticals, medical services and health products (Health) and (4) resources, environment and technology (Intelligent Manufacturing).

The estimated market value of Fosun's investment portfolio totaled around RMB289 billion at the end of 2021. The consolidated group's revenue totaled RMB161 billion in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

