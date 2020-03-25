Moody's places General Motors Financial Company's ratings on review for downgrade, following similar action on the ratings for its parent

New York, March 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed
the ratings for General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GMF)
and its subsidiaries, including the Baa3 long-term senior
unsecured and the Prime-3 short-term ratings, on review
for downgrade.
The rating action follows a similar action on the ratings for GMF's
ultimate parent company General Motors Company (GM, Baa3 senior
unsecured, review for downgrade). Please see separate press
release dated 25 March 2020.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook and falling oil prices are creating a severe and
extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
The current situation as well as the significant rise in used car prices
over the last decade place pressure on the credit strengths of the auto
captive sector, on which we maintain a negative outlook.
Moody's believes that delinquency rates, loan defaults and
lease residual realization trends will worsen in the next 12 months.
We note, however, that US auto captive finance companies are
moderately well positioned to weather a level of shock in the system absent
meaningful declines in used car prices and a rapid and unexpected deterioration
of liquidity at the parent level.
In its analysis Moody's incorporates the strategic importance of
captives to their auto affiliates due to their ability to stimulate auto
sales. Auto finance captives are expected to provide a consistent
source of purchase financing to dealers and consumers, thereby aiding
the auto manufacturers in meeting their sales objectives. The reliance
of the auto finance captives on their automotive parents for liquidity
remains high, although an important feature of the auto finance
companies is their ultimate reliance on consumers and dealers to regularly
make monthly payments on their loans or leases thereby partially reducing
debt outstanding on the asset-backed securitization pools used
by the auto captives for a portion of the loans and leases.
To the extent that capital markets with respect to the unsecured and secured
funding contract, captives will have to reduce the new origination
volumes although it will be to the disadvantage of the parent as the parent
aims to originate new sales once the environment stabilizes.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: General Motors Financial Company,
Inc.
....Commercial Paper, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently P-3
.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3
....Pref. Stock, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently Ba2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3
....Backed Pref. Shelf, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Ba2
....Pref. Shelf, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently (P)Ba2
....Subordinate Shelf, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently (P)Ba1
....Backed Subordinate Shelf, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed on
Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3
..Issuer: General Motors Financial International BV
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3
..Issuer: General Motors Financial of Canada,
Ltd.
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3
..Issuer: GMF Australia Pty Ltd
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: General Motors Financial Company,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: General Motors Financial International BV
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: General Motors Financial of Canada,
Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The review for downgrade of GMF's ratings was prompted by the announcement
of the review for downgrade of GM's ratings. GM's weaker credit
profile will have negative implications for GMF's access to funding and
its financing volumes. GM's support to GMF is evidenced by
a support agreement under which GMF can require GM to inject capital to
restore leverage below an 11.5x net earning asset to tangible net
worth threshold, should GMF exceed the threshold. The support
agreement includes an unsecured $1 billion junior subordinated
credit facility, provided by GM. It also affirms GMF's access
to $14.5 billion of GM's unsecured corporate revolving credit
facility subject to available capacity and exclusive access to $2.0
billion of a 364-day credit facility.
GMF's ba3 stand-alone profile is supported by the company's
well managed portfolio credit quality as well as adequate capital cushion
that protects creditors against unexpected losses. GMF's
tangible equity to tangible assets capital cushion (10% as of FY
ended 31 December, 2019) will remain close to 9.5%
under current Moody's assumptions. Moody's expects
future distributions to its parent will be carefully considered given
the uncertainty in the environment, as well as its current and expected
leverage and liquidity positions. Moody's will continue to assess
the extent to which managed receivables ($96 million as of 31 December
2019) may decline, impacting on the company's profitability.
Moody's also anticipates that the company's cost of debt funding
will increase, resulting in narrower finance margins. Additional
credit challenges for GMF its exposure to the performance trends of its
parent and the company's significant use of securitization, which
Moody's believes will continue to increase in the current environment,
further constraining its financial flexibility.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors play an important
role in Moody's assessment of GMF's credit quality. As its relationship
with GM is key to its business, the environmental considerations
are closely aligned to those of GM. While the environmental challenges
related to tightening emissions regulations in key global markets may
not affect GM's near-term profitability, they could weigh
on credit quality of automakers and their captives globally in the longer
term. Moody's does not have any particular concerns regarding GMF's
governance.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Ratings upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months,
given that GMF's ratings are on review for downgrade.
GMF's ratings could be confirmed upon completion of the review,
if the ratings for its parent GM are confirmed.
An unexpected and material decline in asset quality and profitability,
diminished liquidity, or leverage (TCE/TMA) that declines to less
than 7% could lead to a lower stand-alone credit profile
for GMF.
GMF's ratings could be downgraded upon completion of the review,
following a downgrade of the ratings for its parent GM.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of
Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019. Please see
the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy
of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Inna Bodeck
VP - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653