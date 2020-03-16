Moody's places Genting Berhad's, Genting Singapore's and Genting Overseas Holdings' ratings on review for downgrade

Singapore, March 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed on review for downgrade the Baa1
issuer rating of Genting Berhad (GENB) and the A3 issuer rating of Genting
Singapore Limited (GENS).
At the same time, Moody's has placed on review for downgrade the
Baa1 issuer rating of Genting Overseas Holdings Limited (GOHL),
a wholly-owned subsidiary of GENB.
Moody's has also placed on review for downgrade the Baa1 backed
senior unsecured rating of the notes issued by GOHL Capital Limited,
a wholly owned subsidiary of GOHL. The notes are guaranteed by
GOHL.
GOHL and GOHL Capital Limited are supported by a keepwell deed between
GENB, GOHL, GOHL Capital Limited and the trustee of the guaranteed
notes.
Moody's has changed the outlook on all ratings to ratings under
review for downgrade from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the expected weakening in the Genting group of
companies' credit profile, including its exposure to Singapore
and Malaysia have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in
these unprecedented operating conditions and the group remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
the Genting group companies of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
-- Genting Berhad
The review for downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that falling
international travel trends and the fear of contagion because of the coronavirus
outbreak will lead to a decline in GENB's earnings, driven
by weaker operating performance at the group's two largest revenue
contributors, Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore and Resorts World
Genting in Malaysia.
"While the extent of the negative impact caused by the virus outbreak
remains unclear at this point, GENB's limited financial buffer
under its Baa1 rating to withstand any deterioration in earnings poses
a downside risk to its rating," says Jacintha Poh, a
Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
Prior to the virus outbreak, Moody's had expected GENB's credit
metrics to weaken in 2020 because of its debt-funded capital spending
for the development of Resorts World Las Vegas.
The group's subsidiary, Genting Malaysia Berhad's acquisition
of Empire Resorts, Inc. in August 2019 had exacerbated the
weakening of its credit metrics, because Moody's incorporates
100% of the debt at Empire Resorts on the expectation that Genting
Malaysia will be called upon to shoulder Empire Resorts' debt burden if
necessary. Consequently, weaker earnings from the virus outbreak
will result in GENB's credit metrics weakening beyond its Baa1 rating
thresholds.
In 2019, GENB's leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA,
had weakened to 4.3x from 3.3x in 2018. Retained
cash flow (RCF)/debt also weakened to 12% from 16% over
the same period. In 2020, Moody's base case assumes
GENB's EBITDA will decline by around 20% from that in 2019,
leading to the group's leverage weakening to 5.4x and RCF/debt
weakening to less than 10%.
Nonetheless, Moody's expects GENB to maintain excellent liquidity
on a consolidated basis, helped by its sizeable cash position of
MYR30 billion compared to gross balance sheet debt of MYR33 billion as
of 31 December 2019. However, over 60% of the group's
cash are held at three majority-owned and listed subsidiaries:
53%-owned GENS, 49%-owned Genting Malaysia
and 55%-owned Genting Plantations Bhd; limiting GENB's
ability to access the funds in their entirety.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are material to
the rating outcome and were assessed as follows:
The group's power generation and oil and gas businesses operate in sectors
that have been identified as having elevated environmental risk.
Nevertheless, earnings contributions from these segments remain
small, with the leisure and hospitality businesses contributing
close to 90% of GENB's reported EBITDA in 2019. Furthermore,
there are mitigating factors to these environmental risks. For
instance, the group's coal-fired power plant under PT Lestari
Banten Energi holds long-term power purchase agreements with Perusahaan
Listrik Negara (P.T.) (Baa2 stable). These agreements
provide protection against changes in taxes and environmental regulations,
such as the introduction of a carbon price.
The group's leisure and hospitality segment is exposed to elevated social
risks, particularly in terms of evolving demographic and societal
trends, which could drive a change in demand away from traditional
casino-style gaming. These risks are somewhat mitigated
by the company's value proposition as a lifestyle destination with significant
nongaming attractions, including theme parks and various retail
outlets as seen in Resorts World Sentosa, Resorts World Genting
and the development of Resorts World Las Vegas.
Moody's has also considered governance risk stemming from concentrated
ownership, because GENB is ultimately controlled by the Lim family.
Moody's views the 49% acquisition of Empire Resorts -
a related-party transaction - as credit negative,
because Empire Resorts has weak credit quality and requires debt restructuring.
Nonetheless, governance risk is partially mitigated by the oversight
exercised through GENB's eight-member board of directors,
which includes five independent directors. In addition, GENB
is subject to regulatory overview from the relevant gaming authorities
in the jurisdictions it operates in.
During the review period, Moody's will monitor developments linked
to the coronavirus outbreak and its effects on the operating performance
of Resorts World Sentosa and Resorts World Genting. The review
will focus on the extent of the deterioration in GENB's earnings
and cash flow; both factors of which could erode the group's liquidity
position, specifically, its cash holdings.
Moody's could downgrade GENB's ratings if the company's financial
profile weakens due to: (1) material debt-funded acquisitions,
or investments that result in higher leverage and execution risk without
corresponding actions to manage the risks; (2) a significant deterioration
in the performance of Resorts World Sentosa and/or Resorts World Genting;
and (3) a material change in its disciplined financial management or the
regulatory environments in which it operates.
Credit metrics that could indicate a downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA
above 4.0x-4.5x and adjusted RCF/debt below 10%-15%,
both on a sustained basis. Any material erosion in the group's
liquidity position, and specifically cash holdings, would
also be negative for the ratings.
-- Genting Singapore Limited
The review for downgrade of GENS reflects the weakening credit quality
of GENB which could pose downside risks to GENS' rating.
While Moody's expects GENS' earnings will decline by around
35% from that in 2019, the company's credit metrics
will remain strong. In 2020, debt/EBITDA will be at 0.3x
and RCF/debt will be at 112%.
Moody's also expects GENS to maintain excellent liquidity,
helped by its sizeable cash position of SGD3.9 billion compared
to gross balance sheet debt of SGD261 million as of 31 December 2019.
Although the cash position will deplete because of high capital spending
for the expansion of Resorts World Sentosa, the company continues
to stay in a net cash position.
The review will focus on the extent of the weakening in GENB's credit
quality and the credit linkages between GENB and GENS.
In terms of ESG factors, Moody's has considered governance
risk around concentrated ownership. GENS is ultimately controlled
by the Lim family through their holdings in GENB. Nonetheless,
the risk is mitigated by the oversight exercised through GENS' six-member
board, which includes four independent directors. In addition,
the Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore imposes regulatory overview
on GENS, and its respective board and key management personnel.
-- Genting Overseas Holdings Limited
The review for downgrade of GOHL mirrors that of GENB, given GOHL's
linkage and alignment of core operations to GENB, which fully owns
GOHL.
Moody's expects GOHL will have to rely on the resources of the Genting
Group to redeem or refinance the principal debt repayment of its $1.5
billion notes upon their maturity in 2027, because the ability of
the company to accumulate sufficient cash on a standalone basis is dependent
on GENS maintaining its current dividend payouts over the life of the
notes, which is uncertain under the current challenging operating
environment.
In terms of ESG factors, Moody's has also considered governance
risk around GOHL's private company status and concentrated ownership.
As a private company, GOHL has limited corporate transparency and
does not disclose quarterly financial statements. However,
GOHL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GENB, which is publicly
listed and regulated by Bursa Malaysia. At the same time,
GOHL is ultimately controlled by the Lim family, but Moody's
believes this governance risk is partially mitigated by the regulatory
overview imposed by the Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore on GOHL,
GENS and GENB, as well as their respective board and key management
personnel.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published
in December 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Genting Berhad (GENB) is the investment holding and management company
of a group of companies (collectively The Genting Group), which
engages in various businesses, including gaming, leisure &
hospitality, plantations, power and oil & gas exploration.
Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, the Chairman and Chief Executive, has
a deemed interest of around 44% in GENB through Kien Huat Realty
Sdn. Bhd.
Listed on the Singapore Exchange in 2005, Genting Singapore Limited's
(GENS) principal activities are the development of integrated resorts
and the operation of casinos. It is best known for its flagship
project, Resorts World Sentosa, which is one of the largest
fully integrated destination resorts in Southeast Asia. GENS is
53% owned by GENB.
Incorporated in the Isle of Man, Genting Overseas Holdings Limited
(GOHL) is an investment holding company that holds a 53%-stake
in GENS and in turn, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GENB.
