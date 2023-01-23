Moody's places Granite Generation's ratings under review for downgrade

Approximately $1.3 billion of rated debt affected

New York, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed the ratings of Granite Generation, LLC (Granite) under review for downgrade, including its B1 corporate family rating (CFR), its B1-PD Probability of Default rating and the B1 rating of its senior secured bank credit facilities. Granite's credit facilities are comprised of a term loan B due in November 2026 and a $100 million revolving bank credit facility due in November 2024. Granite's speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The review of Granite's ratings for downgrade is prompted by our expectation that the outcome of the recent December 2022 PJM auction will likely result in low capacity prices for the 2024/25 planning year, based on our view of market fundamentals" said Nati Martel, Vice President-Senior Analyst. "Also, the review considers management's disclosure that certain non-performing generation plants will be assessed capacity performance penalties in the wake of the Northeast's winter storm Elliott in December 2022", added Martel.

The review will assess the financial impact of the 2024-2025 PJM capacity prices on Granite amid our expectation of declining energy margins at the company given the anticipated moderation in natural gas prices. The review will also consider the company's updated hedge profile and management's financial plans, particularly in connection with the funding of the penalties and the use of excess cash flow generated during 2023, with a particular focus on cash flow to be used to fund incremental debt reductions in excess of any mandatory debt repayments. Moody's will review the company's track record of aggressive cash distributions, particularly during the third quarter of 2022, and the impact that has had on the company's credit quality. The review will also assess Granite's liquidity amid the looming refinancing risk given the approaching maturities of the revolving credit facility (November 2024) and the term loan (November 2026).

The review will also consider the impact of the recent winter storm on Granite's financial performance of the lingering impact of this weather event in 2023 as the company pays penalties associated with the event. Certain of Granite's facilities underperformed on December 23 and/or on December 24. However, the impact may be partially offset by the ability of some of Granite's overperforming plants to collect potential bonuses and energy margin from open energy positions earned during the event.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Granite Generation, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1-PD

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Granite Generation, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

LIQUIDITY

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) of SGL-2 reflects the company's good liquidity profile as it awaits the determination and notification of penalties and bonuses by PJM related to the recent winter storm. Despite this uncertainty, Granite should be able to still generate sufficient internal cash flow to meet its capital requirements in 2023. That said, lower excess cash flow is likely over the next twelve months compared to 2022, amid continued low capacity revenues and an expected decline in energy margins.

The SGL-2 also considers Granite's use of first-lien based hedging arrangements that have helped to limit its collateral posting requirements and somewhat reduce its reliance on the $100 million revolving credit portion of the credit facility, which is due in November 2024. However, availability under the facility dropped to nearly $45 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to around $65 million available at year-end 2021 and 2020. Borrowings under the revolving credit facility are subject to material adverse change and representation clauses, a credit and liquidity negative. However, there are no maintenance covenants.

Our liquidity analysis also factors in Granite's restricted cash balance approximated $54.5 million at the end of November 2022, down from $85 million at the end of September 2022. Granite's term loan is subject to quarterly mandatory debt service payments (annual payments: $14 million) and cash sweep requirements. According to the agreement, if Granite's consolidated first lien net leverage ratio is below 3.75x, the cash sweep is 0%, stepping up to 25% if the ratio rises above 3.75x and to 50% if the ratio exceeds 4.50x. We note that the excess cash sweep requirement has been at 0% since the second quarter of 2021. However, Granite's total debt repayments aggregated around $85 million between the end of the 2Q2021 and 4Q2022, an amount that we estimate included a voluntary/optional debt reduction of approximately $64 million. That said, debt repayments have been relatively modest compared to Granite's total distributions of $217 million during the same period, including $100 million during the third quarter of 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Granite Generation, LLC (Granite) is an independent power producer with nearly 5 GW of generating capacity. Granite is indirectly owned by Granite Energy, LLC, (Sponsor) through Granite Generation Holdings, LLC (Guarantor). LS Power Equity Partners III, LP owns 100% of the Sponsor.

