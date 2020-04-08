Moody's places Guangxi Financial Investment Group's ratings under review for downgrade

Hong Kong, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the
ratings of Guangxi Financial Investment Group Co., Ltd (GXFIG)
under review for downgrade including its b1 baseline credit assessment
(BCA), Ba1 long-term corporate family rating (CFR),
and Ba1 senior unsecured rating.
The outlook on GXFIG has been revised to ratings under review from developing.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. GXFIG has been one of the companies
affected by the shock through its exposure to highly affected sectors,
such as the wholesale, retail and manufacturing sectors and small
and micro-enterprises. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
reflects the impact on GXFIG of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. GXFIG
has considerable exposure to the wholesale and retail and manufacturing
sectors which are meaningfully affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
In addition, GXFIG's loan portfolio is geographically concentrated
in the Guangxi province and largely to small and micro-enterprises,
making the company particularly vulnerable to business disruptions and
economic downturns.
As of September 2019, GXFIG's primary microfinance subsidiary
Nanning Jintong Microfinance Co., Ltd's exposure to
the wholesale and retail sector and the manufacturing sector were 41.5%
and 14.38%, respectively. GXFIG also has exposure
to these sectors through other subsidiaries such as the credit guarantee
subsidiary. In addition, the financial-services assets
that will most likely be transferred into the company as part of the restructuring
of GXFIG and Guangxi Investment Group (GIG) are also of high asset risks
and therefore exposed to the impact of economic downturns.
The central and provincial government has announced various relief policies
and fiscal and monetary measures to support entities in the real economy,
including sectors and small and micro-enterprises most affected
by the coronavirus outbreak. While these measures will help delay
the recognition of asset quality deterioration and formation of non-performing
loans (NPLs), their effectiveness in curbing materially higher NPLs
will depend on the severity and duration of the outbreak and the implications
of the outbreak for the global economy.
GXFIG has weak profitability and increased operational risks and complexity
arising from the evolving business mix. In addition, it has
a low level of liquid assets compared to the amount of debt maturing in
one year including the USD500 million bond due in January 2021.
While GXFIG has been working on refinancing options for the outstanding
USD bond, Moody's believes that the options are subject to
high uncertainties given the current volatile market conditions.
In terms of governance considerations, we have made one-notch
downward qualitative adjustment on opacity and complexity to reflect GXFIG's
complex organizational structure, evolving business model as well
as centralized governance.
Offsetting these credit challenges are GXFIG's franchise in financial
services in Guangxi and a good level of capital adequacy supported by
various capital injections from the provincial government. Moody's
also expects GXFIG to benefit from further capital injections from the
government as it prepares itself for applying for a financial holding
company license.
The Ba1 CFR currently incorporates a three-notch government support,
reflecting our continued expectation of a strong level of support from
the Guangxi government in times of need -- although there are uncertainties
arising from the restructuring -- based on GXFIG's strategic importance,
political linkage as well as the various support it has received from
the Guangxi government.
As part of the restructuring plan to consolidate GXFIG into Guangxi Investment
Group (GIG), a company 100% directly owned by the Guangxi
provincial government, GXFIG has become a wholly-owned subsidiary
of GIG with the change of business registration having occurred and the
chairman of GIG having become the new chairman of GXFIG. Over time,
the financial services-related assets under GXFIG and GIG will
be consolidated to form a financial holding company. The first
transfer of GIG's financial services-related assets --
which is GIG's 51% ownership in Guangxi Investment Group
Capital Management Company Limited -- into GXFIG has been completed
in March 2020. That said, many details on the restructuring
and surviving entity are still being determined by the government and
the company management.
Meanwhile, the change from a state-owned enterprise (SOE)
directly owned by the provincial government to a subsidiary of another
SOE weakens the level of government intervention in GXFIG. However,
the provincial government has recently announced positive developments
partially mitigating this concern. For example, the provincial
government injected a couple of SOEs into GXFIG for free in 2018 and 2019,
and additional capital in 2020.
The review will focus on (1) the degree and extension to which the impact
of coronavirus and economic downturns will impair the company's
business including asset quality and profitability; (2) the credit
profile of the businesses to be transferred into GXFIG as part of the
ongoing restructuring in the near term and how they would affect the company's
asset quality, profitability and capital adequacy; (3) the
flexibility of GXFIG to adapt its cost structure and preserve and/or raise
liquidity, as well as its progress on repayment/refinancing plans
for the debt maturing in the next twelve months; (4) the impact of
governmental actions to support small and micro enterprises in the company's
main markets; (5) whether the level of government support would change
as the company continues to go through its restructuring.
Given that GXFIG's ratings are under review for downgrade,
it is unlikely that they will be upgraded in the near term. GXFIG's
BCA could be affirmed at b1 and its ratings could be confirmed at Ba1
if there is evidence that (1) GXFIG's asset quality and profitability
do not deteriorate materially from the impact of economic downturn;
(2) the company's liquidity profile improves with a higher debt
maturities coverage and refinancing risk decreases.
GXFIG's BCA could be downgraded if (1) the company's asset quality
and profitability deteriorates materially as a result of the impact of
coronavirus and economic downturn; (2) the assets that GXFIG will
receive as part of the restructuring would significantly add negative
pressure on the company's asset quality, profitability and
capital adequacy; (3) the company's debt maturities coverage and
liquidity profile deteriorates, and the company faces difficulties
in executing its refinancing plans for the USD bond; or (4) the company's
capital adequacy weakens with its tangible common equity/tangible managed
assets ratio declining to below 12%.
GXFIG's ratings could also be downgraded if the BCA is downgraded
or if Moody's believes that support from the Guangxi provincial
government in times of need will weaken as a result of reduced importance
of the company's activities to the regional economy or lower political
linkage and/or government intervention.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
GXFIG is headquartered in Nanning, Guangxi. The company reported
assets of RMB84.5 billion as of year-end 2019.
