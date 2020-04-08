Moody's places Hammerson's ratings on review for downgrade

London, 08 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review for downgrade
the Baa1 issuer rating and the Baa1 senior unsecured ratings of Hammerson
Plc (Hammerson). The outlook has been changed to rating under review
from negative.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The retail real estate
segment has been one of the sectors more affected by the shock.
The vast majority of Hammerson's properties and stores have been
closed since mid-March in line with government requirements.
Hammerson's operating environment has sharply deteriorated because
of the business interruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Hammerson was facing a weak operating performance against the backdrop
of a difficult retail environment in the UK, even before the impact
of the coronavirus outbreak. The downward pressure on rents and
asset values may come under increased pressure because of the outbreak.
Furthermore, many retailers will face acute liquidity and solvency
challenges because of store closures and loss of income. While
governments in the UK, France and elsewhere have announced measures
to support businesses challenged by the coronavirus crisis, Moody's
expects that Hammerson will have to provide concessions particularly to
smaller and independent brands that are less resilient to the closure
of their space through extended payment terms and rent reductions to support
occupancy, while vacancy through insolvencies or non-renewals
of leases will be more challenging to fill. Moody's base
case assumes continued widespread store closures for April and May and
a gradual recovery in Q3 2020. However, there are high risks
of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity and duration of
the pandemic and social distancing measures is uncertain. Moody's
therefore expects an increasing number of tenant insolvencies and subdued
leasing activity that will result in declining rental income throughout
2020 and 2021.
Hammerson has disposed of GBP1.1bn in the last 12 months (or
GBP1.4bn in the last 18 months) and it intends to continue
with substantial sales in the short to medium term to further reduce debt.
Given the changed market environment, Moody's sees little
chance of substantial property sales for the duration of the pandemic.
This could make it more difficult for Hammerson to maintain its target
leverage ratio below 40% LTV, especially if property values
continue to fall.
Hammerson has enough liquidity to withstand a prolonged period of rental
income deterioration. The company had GBP1.2 billion
of undrawn committed facilities and cash as of 25 March 2020. The
company's liquidity will be further boosted from the GBP395
million of sale proceeds expected on 23 April 2020 related to sale of
a portfolio of seven UK retail parks.
During the rating review process, Moody's will focus on (i)
the extent of business interruptions on Hammerson's operations,
which we currently expect to last through May 2020, (ii) a review
of the expected impact on the retail industry in general, considering
governmental and policy support, and retailers in Hammerson's
centers, also compared to peers, (iii) The company's
actions to protect its balance sheet against a backdrop of falling rents
and property values.
Upward rating pressure is unlikely at this point given the review for
downgrade.
Negative rating pressure could develop if the business disruptions last
longer than May 2020, or if Moody's expects a high level of
retailer distress to translate into sustained weakened credit quality
and occupancy. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include:
» Weak operating performance, including a persistent,
widespread and structural inability to sustain or improve like-for-like
(LFL) net rental income (NRI), footfall and overall retail sales
across the company's portfolio
» Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets above 40%
based on the proportional consolidation of Hammerson's joint ventures
and on the equity consolidation of the stake in premium outlets
» Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage below 3.0x
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Governance risks taken into consideration in Hammerson's credit profile
include governance regulations imposed on the company because of its listing
on the UK stock exchange. The company has a financial policy of
maintaining a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio below 40%
and an interest cover ratio above 2x, and net debt / EBITDA below
10x.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Hammerson Plc
....LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hammerson Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
PROFILE
Hammerson is a European real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on
retail properties, at 31 December 2019 the portfolio included 21
prime shopping centres in the UK, France and Ireland, and
9 retail parks in the UK. Hammerson also has significant interests
in 20 premium outlets in 14 European countries. As of 31 December
2019, its 2.2 million square metre (sqm) portfolio was valued
at GBP8.3 billion, of which around half is located in
the UK, 19% in France, 10% in Ireland and the
rest spread across several European countries. Non-UK assets
represent around 49% of the portfolio by value. The portfolio
generates more than GBP300 million of annual NRI from more than 4,700
tenants and attracts 410 million visitors per year.
Hammerson is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary listing
on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. As of 7 April 2020, the
company had a market capitalisation of GBP541 million and its shares
were trading at 71 pence per share, an 88% discount to the
reported 601 pence per share NAV as of 31 December 2019.
