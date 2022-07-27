Moody's places Hanger's ratings on review for downgrade on proposed acquisition by Patient Square Capital

New York, July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Hanger, Inc. ("Hanger") on review for downgrade. Ratings on review include the B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and the B1 rating on the first lien senior secured credit facilities. There is no action on the SGL-1. The outlook is revised to ratings under review from positive.

On July 21, 2022, Hanger announced that Patient Square Capital plans to acquire the company for approximately $1.25 billion. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. The transaction is still subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals.

The ratings under review reflects Moody's expectation that if the acquisition is completed, Hanger will no longer be a public company and instead will be owned by a private equity sponsor, Patient Square Capital. As such, governance risk considerations are material to this rating action.

Ratings placed on review for downgrade include:

..Issuer: Hanger, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, currently B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, currently B1-PD

.... Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facilities, currently B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hanger, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Excluding the ratings review, Hangers' B1 CFR reflects Hanger's highly specialized nature of operations, as well as its moderate financial leverage. Moody's forecasts Hanger's adjusted debt to EBITDA to improve to below 4.0x by the end of 2022 due in part to a 5.1% reimbursement rate increase from CMS. Despite positive rate increases for 2022, concentration of revenue from the government remains a risk, with about 50% of total revenue derived from Medicare and Medicaid.

Hanger benefits from its scale and national footprint relative to competitors, with about 875 patient care clinics and satellite locations where it provides customized orthotics and prosthetics to patients. Moody's expects that Hanger will maintain its market leading position and will gain from the favorable demand outlook for the industry. The rating further reflects the steady, non-cyclical demand of Hanger's businesses and the strong recurring nature of its revenues.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects very good overall liquidity that Moody's believes will be supported by Hanger's $37 million of cash on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2022, full availability on its $135 million revolving credit facility and forecasted positive cash flow generation of roughly $50 million in 2022.

ESG considerations are material to Hanger's credit profile. Like other healthcare providers, Hanger faces social risks given the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. Hanger faces elevated social risks due to demographic and societal trends as over half of its revenue is derived from government payors and any changes to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts revenue and profitability. Hanger is reliant on a highly specialized workforce comprised of a combination of board certified clinicians and technicians/fitters that make the company exposed to labor pressure as attrition can impact the ability to serve customers in a timely fashion. From a governance standpoint, Hanger's governance score is currently moderately negative (G-3) reflecting Hanger's previous weaknesses related to its financial reporting and internal controls, but has since been resolved. Moody's anticipates that the governance score may change with the change in ownership to private equity firm.

The review for downgrade will primarily focus on Hanger's change in ownership, as well as the treatment of Hanger's debt by the acquirer along with the updated capital structure. If Hanger's debt will be fully repaid as part of the transaction, then its ratings will be withdrawn.

Hanger, Inc., headquartered in Austin, TX, is the leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services in the US. The company owns and operates about 875 patient care clinics and satellite locations in 47 states and the District of Columbia, with over 1,650 clinicians. The company generated approximately $1.1 billion in annual revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

