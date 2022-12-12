Moody's places Horizon Therapeutics' ratings on review for upgrade for proposed acquisition by Amgen

New York, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed certain ratings of Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Horizon Therapeutics plc (collectively "Horizon") on review for upgrade. These include the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, the Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating, the Ba1 senior secured rating and the Ba2 senior unsecured rating. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-1. Moody's revised the outlook to ratings under review from stable.

These actions follow the announcement that Horizon will be acquired by Amgen Inc. for approximately $27.8 billion plus the assumption of Horizon's net debt. The development is credit positive for Horizon as it will become part of a larger, higher-rated company. The companies expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2023.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Notwithstanding the rating review, Horizon's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its rising scale in the global pharmaceutical industry with annual revenue recently surpassing $3 billion. Horizon's rare disease drugs have high price points, good growth, and high barriers to entry. Thyroid eye disease treatment Tepezza will continue strong uptake, with multi-billion dollar sales potential. Chronic gout treatment Krystexxa also has good growth prospects, especially following recent clinical trials in combination with the older drug methotrexate. Uplizna, acquired with the 2021 acquisition of Viela Bio Inc., has a solid growth outlook in its existing and potential future rare disease indications. Horizon's efficient operating structure and high profit margins will drive solid cash flow.

Tempering these strengths are R&D execution risk and high revenue concentration, with the top three drugs generating over two-thirds of sales for the foreseeable future. In addition, Horizon's financial leverage is subject to temporary increases to support business development.

ESG considerations are relevant to Horizon's credit profile, reflected in the Credit Impact Score of CIS-3, moderately negative. Horizon faces social risk exposure in the form of regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices, such as the recently passed US Inflation Reduction Act. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending, and reflected in the S-5 issuer profile score, very highly negative exposure. Due to a niche focus in rare diseases, Horizon's products tend to carry very high gross prices. That being said, orphan drugs are somewhat less likely to be affected by drug pricing reform than traditional and specialty oral products that have very high spending within the Medicare Part D population. Among governance considerations, the company targets 2.0x gross financial leverage, but its M&A strategy will still result in spikes in financial leverage, reflected in the G-3 issuer profile score, moderately negative exposure.

The rating review will consider the benefits to Horizon of becoming part of Amgen including its large global scale. The review will also reflect the treatment by Amgen of Horizon's debt obligations including any guarantees or other arrangements.

Located in Deerfield, Illinois, Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc., is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Dublin, Ireland-based Horizon Therapeutics plc (collectively "Horizon"). Horizon is a publicly-traded pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Net sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022 were approximately $3.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

