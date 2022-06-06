Moody's places ILAP's rating under review for downgrade

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the Ba1 rating assigned to the $404 million Senior Secured Notes issued by Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada (ILAP) with final maturity in 2033 ("Notes").

On Review for downgrade

.. Issuer: Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1

Outlook Actions:

.. Issuer: Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada

.... Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE/ FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating action reflects the project's weaker than anticipated cash flow generation amid unfavorable business dynamics for power generators in Chile, leading to a higher dependence on external liquidity sources to meet its upcoming interest and legal amortization payments due in July 2022.

During the last 12 months, the project's cash generation has been negatively impacted by a severe drought season that led to subdued hydro power generation in Chile. The dispatch from thermal power plants combined with new and existing wind and solar plants compensated this shortfall. Nonetheless, the unexpected change in the country's energy generation mix and its higher reliance on imported and more expensive commodities caused both congestion in transmission lines and volatility in intraday spot prices. Adding to these pressures was the closing of certain coal fired plants, as per Chile's ambitious decarbonization goals, which resulted in increased demand for natural gas imports at a time when international commodity prices escalated with the disruption to the global energy market caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

These unfavorable developments have translated into higher than anticipated decoupling costs for ILAP, with the injection spot prices at the connection node inferior to withdrawal spot prices at the node of delivery. In 2021, ILAP reported an average decoupling cost of $15.3 per MWh, and this cost increased to $24.6 in the first quarter of 2022, leading the EBITDA margin to fall to 46.7% and 57%, respectively. Moody's initial projection considered EBITDA margin of 61% in the same period.

Moody's acknowledges that the operating availability of ILAP's wind farms (Totoral and San Juan) remained adequate through March 2022, with power generation that exceeds the rating base case assumptions at a P(90) scenario. However, numbers published by the national regulatory agency suggest higher spot price volatility through April 2022, leading to persistent high operating costs pressures for ILAP through the second quarter. That said, reservoir levels have improved substantially on the back of accumulated rainfalls as of April 2022, signaling potential better business dynamics in the second half of this year. In addition to the accumulation of the water reserve in the dams, Chile's grid operator (CEN), requested an extension of the planned decommissioning of coal-based facility Bocamina II (350MW) adding more flexibility to the system during the winter, the most critical months of the year, when thermal power demand is higher and hydro production is seasonally lower.

As of March 2022, ILAP reported $6.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. The interest payable and legal amortization payment due in July 2022 amount to $15.0 million. In case the accumulated cash generation during the second quarter is not enough to meet these payments, ILAP counts on a committed and unconditional letter of credit facility of $16.5 million for debt service and another $4.5 million to cover for O&M expenses, provided by Citibank N.A. (Aa3 stable). However, drawings under these facilities would put additional pressure on ILAP's future cash balances to accommodate additional debt and interest repayment ahead of the legal amortization payments due in January 2023, in the amount of $14.6 million. Alternatively, management said is negotiating a capital injection from the project sponsors to support any shortfall on the upcoming debt payments.

The current review will focus on the prospective improvement on the issuer's liquidity position to consistently meet future debt service payments on the outstanding Notes. The review will also consider ongoing developments in Chile's energy market and ILAP's ability to quickly reinstate its potential cash generation to withstand a prolonged period of unfavorable business dynamics, such that its credit metrics remain well positioned for the rating category, on a sustainable basis.

Should the company receive a further equity injection sufficient to improve its liquidity position and maintain an average DSCR of 1.4x for the life of the Notes and a debt to EBITDA ratio below 9.0 times, the ratings could be affirmed at the current level. Moody's perception of further constraints on the project's cash flow generation or deterioration in its liquidity profile will likely lead to a multi-notch downward revision of the rating commensurate with a higher probability of default expectation.

ILAP is a subsidiary of Latin America Power S.A., owned by BTG Pactual Brazil Infrastructure Fund II (45.85%), Patria Investments (45.85%), and GMR Holding B.V. (8.30%). ILAP owns 100% of the ownership interest in two wind power generation assets in Chile, "San Juan" and "Totoral", which have achieved full commercial operating date on March 2017 and January 2010, respectively, and have a combined installed capacity of 239.2 megawatt ("MW") North of Santiago.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ursula Cassinerio

Analyst

Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

