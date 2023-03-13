Moody's places INTRUST Financial Corporation's ratings under review for downgrade

New York, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of INTRUST Financial Corporation and its bank subsidiary, INTRUST Bank, N.A. on review for downgrade. The review includes INTRUST Financial Corporation's long-term local currency issuer rating of Baa2 and INTRUST Bank, N.A.'s Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of baa1, long-term issuer rating of Baa2, long- and short-term local currency bank deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1, long- and short-term local currency and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa1/Prime-2, and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr). The outlooks on INTRUST Financial Corporation's long-term issuer rating and INTRUST Bank, N.A.'s long-term issuer and long-term bank deposits ratings were changed to rating under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's rating action reflects that INTRUST has some reliance on more confidence sensitive uninsured deposit funding, its high amount of unrealized losses in its available-for-sale (AFS) securities portfolio, as well as a relatively low level of capitalization. In addition, if the Bank were to face higher-than-anticipated deposit outflows, the bank could need to sell assets, thus crystalizing unrealized losses on its AFS securities, which as of December 2022 represented a sizeable 91% of its common equity tier 1 capital. Such crystallization of losses, if it were to happen, could materially weigh on the bank's capital and profitability. INTRUST's capital, measured by its tangible common equity (TCE) over risk-weighted assets, was 8.04% in December 2022, which is weaker than peers. INTRUST's common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 9.6% at the end of 2022.

These weaknesses in INTRUST's funding profile are somewhat offset by its healthy and stable profitability. INTRUST's proportion of market funding over total assets and its share of deposits which are above the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)'s insurance threshold are both low, which somewhat mitigates its funding and liquidity risk to a degree.

An additional offset to INTRUST's funding risks is the creation of Federal Reserve and Treasury Department new Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), offering loans of up to one year in length to banks and other eligible depository institutions pledging other qualifying assets owned prior to the facility's announcement date. Unlike a Federal Home Loan Bank advance, per the BTFP terms and conditions, the Federal Reserve will value eligible assets held by banks at par and not subject these securities to a haircut. Additionally, the loans would be for a one-year term and priced at one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points.

Despite these official sector actions to address deposit runs, INTRUST's capitalization is weak. The bank could face difficulty with regards to its capital ratio as the economic and credit cycle turns.

Reflecting these elevated governance risks, Moody's changed INTRUST's ESG credit impact score to CIS-3 from CIS-2, indicating the moderately negative impact that risk has on INTRUST's ratings.

OUTLOOK CHANGE TO RATING UNDER REVIEW FROM STABLE

The review for downgrade reflects the extremely volatile funding conditions for some US banks exposed to the risk of uninsured deposit outflows. The review will focus on the bank's variations in deposit amounts since the start of the year as well as the stickiness of its deposits going forward. The review will also consider the amount of securities sold, if any, to address deposit outflows, any management actions completed or planned to address the negative effect of potential securities losses on the bank's earnings and capital, and ALM governance and risk limits.

An upgrade of INTRUST's ratings is unlikely given the current review for downgrade. The bank's BCA and ratings could be confirmed if its funding profile proves to be resilient over the long term or if Moody's considers that management actions performed so far or planned in the near future to reduce INTRUST's sensitivity to maturity gaps are sufficient to preserve its profitability and capitalization.

INTRUST's BCA and ratings could be downgraded if the bank's deposit base has eroded markedly, triggering asset sales, loss crystallization and a higher reliance on market funding. Ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's considers that management actions taken or envisioned by the bank will not be sufficient to preserve its profitability and capitalization which may also result in a significant franchise erosion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

