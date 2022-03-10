Moody's places IPG's ratings under review for downgrade on Clearlake buyout announcement

Toronto, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (“Moody's”) placed Intertape Polymer Group Inc.'s Ba2 (“IPG”) corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating and Ba3 senior unsecured rating under review for downgrade. IPG's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged. The rating action follows the announcement of an agreement by which private equity sponsor Clearlake Capital Group L.P. (“Clearlake”) will acquire IPG in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.6 billion, including net debt.

The review for downgrade reflects governance considerations, including financial policy risks, under Clearlake's ownership. Moody's believes leverage will increase materially post transaction, which could result in a multiple notch downgrade.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LDG5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's anticipates gross leverage rising above IPG's existing downgrade trigger of 3.5x given the likelihood for more aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership. The rating review will focus on IPG's post transaction capital structure and leverage, business and M&A strategies, liquidity management and governance profile as a private company. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022 and remains subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder, regulatory and court approvals.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, manufactures and sells carton sealing and industrial and specialty tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven coated fabrics, and packaging systems for industrial and retail use across many different markets such as food and beverage, manufacturing and fulfillment/e-commerce. IPG's revenue for the last twelve months ending September 30, 2021 was about $1.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

