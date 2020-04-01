Moody's places InfoPro's ratings on review for downgrade

Madrid, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today placed on review for downgrade the B2 corporate family rating (CFR)
of IPD 3 B.V. ("IPD", "InfoPro"
or "the group"), a leading European B2B information
provider and event's organizer. Concurrently, Moody's
has placed on review for downgrade the B2 rating on the €475 million
senior secured notes due 2022 and the €175 million senior secured
floating rate notes due 2022 issued by IPD 3 B.V. The outlook
on the ratings was changed to rating under review from stable.
"We have placed IPD's ratings on review for downgrade because
we expect a deterioration in the company's operating and financial
performance driven by the cancellations and postponements of trade and
exhibition shows over the next two quarters owing to the coronavirus outbreak
in its main European markets," says Víctor García
Capdevila, a Moody's AVP-Analyst and lead analyst for
IPD.
"We also anticipate some revenue and profitability contraction in
the business-to-business information business over the coming
months due to the unprecedented shock that the coronavirus will cause
to the global macroeconomic environment, although this business
has proved to be more resilient in previous economic down cycles due to
its subscription-based model," adds Mr. García.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented.
The contingency measures taken by public authorities and the private sector
to avoid the spreading and contagion of the coronavirus, such as
social distancing and travel are leading to the cancellation and postponement
of exhibitions and trade shows around the world, affecting IPD's
exhibition business which generates 17 % of the company's
revenues.
Moody's also expects a contraction in revenue and EBITDA in the
Information and Insights division as a result of the expected sharp fall
in business activity across advanced economies in the first half of 2020.
Moody's expects that most of the revenue in the exhibitions business
originally expected in Q2 2020 and Q3 2020 will be lost, while in
Q4 2020, when this business generates around 43% of annual
sales, the company is likely to suffer a reduction in revenue compared
to last year.
The expected deterioration in operating performance will likely lead to
a rise in leverage above the 6x threshold that Moody's requires
for the B2 rating category.
The increase in leverage is partially mitigated by the acquisition of
Haynes Publishing Group P.L.C (Haynes), a multi-national
supplier of content, data and workflow solutions for the automotive
industry based in the UK. The transaction is expected to close
within the next two months for a total cash consideration of GBP115
million, fully funded with IPD's existing cash balances.
In the fiscal year ending in May 2019, Haynes reported revenue and
EBITDA of GBP36 million and GBP13 million, respectively.
Moody's also expects that IPD's liquidity will weaken,
owing to the lower cash generation caused by the cancellation and postponement
of some events, negative working capital movements and the large
cash outflow related to the acquisition of Haynes. Moody's
also anticipates IPD's revolver to be largely drawn over the next
two quarters.
IPD's liquidity profile is supported by a €55 million cash
balance and strong free cash flow generation prospects of around €40
million in 2020. The €70 million SSRCF is currently fully
utilized. While under the current scenario Moody's expects
IPD's liquidity to remain sufficient, visibility in terms
of operating performance and swings in liquidity availability is fairly
low.
The review process will focus on (1) the degree to which the spread of
the coronavirus across its key countries of operation will affect the
company's operating and financial performance, and (2) the measures
that the company may take to adapt to lower activity volumes, and
to preserve its liquidity.
Moody's expects to conclude the review within the next three months.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
Social and governance factors are important elements of IPD's credit
profile.
The business and consumer services sector has been significantly affected
by coronavirus outbreak given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in IPD's credit profile,
including its large exposure to France have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and IPD
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on IPD of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
IPD's ratings also factor in its private equity ownership,
its financial policy, which is tolerant of relatively high leverage,
and its proven appetite for inorganic growth. At the same time,
the group has a good track record of integration of acquisitions.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 rating on the €650 million senior secured notes, in
line with the company's CFR, reflects the notes' second
priority ranking in the company's capital structure, behind
only a moderate amount of first-ranking claims related to the super
senior revolving credit facility (SSRCF). The notes benefit from
a security package over shares only and are guaranteed by a group of subsidiaries,
representing no less than 75% of the consolidated group's
adjusted EBITDA. The B2-PD probability of default rating,
at the same level as the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption
of a 50% recovery rate, as is customary for bond and bank-debt
capital structures.
IPD is subject to a springing covenant to be tested when drawings under
the €70 million SSRCF exceed 40% of the total. The
condition to be met when this covenant is tested is that consolidated
adjusted EBITDA is equal or greater than €54 million.
The company's capital structure contains a €195 million shareholder
loan accruing interest at a rate of 9% and due in 2026.
This instrument receives 100% equity credit under Moody's
hybrid methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are currently under review for downgrade.
Prior to the ratings review process, Moody's said that negative
pressure on the ratings could materialize if Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage increase towards 6.0x as a result of a softening
in the demand for IPD's products or in case of a deterioration in
the liquidity profile as a result of a weakening operating performance
or an aggressive M&A strategy.
Prior to the ratings review process, Moody's said that positive
ratings pressure could result if IPD achieves a mid-single-digit
revenue growth in percentage terms and Moody's-adjusted gross
leverage declines below 4.75x on a sustained basis.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: IPD 3 B.V.
On Review for Downgrade:
....Probability of Default Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B2-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
InfoPro Digital is a European B2B information company focusing on industry-specific
information platforms: (1) Information and Insights; (2) software,
data and leads division; and (3) global trade shows. The company
generated acquisition-adjusted revenue of €448 million and
acquisition-adjusted EBITDA of €128 million in the last 12
months to September 2019.
