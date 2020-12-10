Moody's places Ingram Micro's ratings on review for downgrade following planned buyout by Platinum Equity

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed all ratings of Ingram Micro Inc. ("Ingram Micro"), including the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), under review for downgrade. This action follows the announcement that Ingram Micro has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds of Platinum Equity ("Platinum Equity"). The transaction is valued at roughly $7.2 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2021 subject to customary regulatory (antitrust, foreign investment) and shareholder approvals. Terms for the transaction have yet to be disclosed.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Ingram Micro Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1-PD

..Issuer: Ingram Micro Inc (old)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ingram Micro Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings review will focus on the sources of funding, financial leverage, and ultimate capital structure resulting from the leveraged buy-out. Financial policy, liquidity, the company's business strategy, and deleveraging plans will also be key considerations. The review for downgrade is based on the expectation that Ingram Micro will have higher financial leverage following the acquisition given the private equity buyout. Moody's expects existing unsecured notes will be fully repaid upon transaction closing.

Ingram Micro benefits from its market position as the world's largest broadline technology distributor by revenue. Typical of IT distributors, Ingram Micro's low margin business necessitates maintaining a conservative financial policy and very good liquidity to fund growth investments, including new solutions offerings, as well as to maintain favorable commercial terms with the largest IT vendors. We expect revenues will grow in the low single digit percentage range or better over the next year. Operating margins of 1.9% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.7x as of September 2020 are improved compared to last year.

Ingram Micro, with projected annual revenues of roughly $47 billion, is the largest global information technology wholesale distributor (by revenue) providing sales, marketing, and supply chain solutions. The company operates in 60 countries and offers various IT products, including peripherals, systems, networking, software, logistics, data capture, point-of-sale, and high-end home technology products, mostly focused on the small and medium size business market. HNA Technology, a subsidiary of HNA Group (less than 100% owned), acquired Ingram Micro in December 2016.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

