Moody's places Intrado's ratings under review for downgrade

New York, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Intrado Corporation's ("Intrado") ratings, including its B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), its B2 ratings for senior secured credit facilities and the Caa2 rating for senior unsecured notes under review for downgrade. The ratings action follows the announcement that affiliates of Stonepeak Partners LP will acquire Intrado's Safety business for $2.4 billion.

The proposed divestiture is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. The transaction is not subject to any financing contingency and may be terminated by either party if it is not completed by March 16, 2023; provided that either party may extend the termination date under certain circumstances.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Intrado Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Intrado Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's placed Intrado's ratings under review to reflect the uncertain impact on its capital structure after the divestiture of its strongest service offering. In addition, given Intrado's very high leverage, even assuming a scenario of substantial debt reduction from the after-tax proceeds from the sale of the Safety business, it is unclear if the remaining businesses will have sufficient cash generating capacity to support remaining debt levels. The company's ongoing cost restructurings, lagging costs from the previously announced separation of its legacy conferencing and collaboration businesses, and potential for more divestitures make estimating cash flows difficult.

Intrado has previously used a majority of after-tax proceeds from asset sales to pay down debt, most notably from the sale of the Health Advocate business in 2021. However, Intrado has not indicated how it intends to apply the net proceeds from the sale of the substantially larger Safety business. Governance considerations, specifically, the lack of clarity about use of proceeds from the sale of the Safety business and the company's history of high financial risk tolerance, were key drivers of the rating action.

Moody's believes that Intrado's Safety business has the strongest business profile among its various service offerings. Intrado's Safety business is a leading provider of public safety and critical communication software and solutions to government entities, carriers, and enterprises. Moody's had expected at least mid-single digit revenue growth in the Safety business over the long-term. Moody's estimates that EBITDA from the Safety segment represented 50% or more of Intrado's reported total adjusted EBITDA in 2Q 2022.

Intrado's revenues will become less diversified and debt servicing capacity of the remaining portfolio is uncertain given the declining trajectory of adjusted EBITDA in the YTD 2Q '22 period for each of the remaining business segments.

The company's liquidity profile is adequate with $143 million of cash balances and Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow over the next few quarters, partly burdened by expenses in connection with the cost reduction program. Intrado had access to only $101 million of availability under its $312 million of revolving credit facility due to covenant constraints. Absent an amendment in the credit agreement, Moody's expects that Intrado's revolving commitments would be reduced substantially after the proposed divestiture is completed. Its existing term loans mature in October 2024.

Moody's ratings review will focus on: (i) Intrado's capital structure, liquidity and debt maturity profile after the divestiture of the Safety business; (ii) Moody's assessment of the sustainability of the capital structure that will be supported by the remaining businesses and the cost structure of the remaining businesses; and, (iii) potential for further asset sales.

Intrado Corporation (f/k/a West Corporation) is a provider of technology-enabled communications services. Intrado was acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC in October 2017.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

